Breezy, Budget-Friendly Destination Wedding Dresses

We’ve all seen her: She’s rushing through the departures lounge, accompanied by family and friends, carrying an overstuffed garment bag. She seems to be stressing about where to put said bag, which is carrying her wedding gown no less, as she boards her flight to sunnier climes.

Destination weddings have many pros: likely warmer weather, ease of a smaller guestlist, beachside venues and perhaps a more relaxed vibe. One down fall is how to dress for this auspicious day without a) breaking the bank and b) having to travel with a gown that is weighing you down, both physically and, let’s be honest, a little bit mentally, too. Let go of the shackles of the “traditional wedding dress” trope, and be yourself while still dressing like the day is yours.

Whether you prefer structure, boho, modern or unconventional, we rounded up some white options that are perfect for your big day. So keep calm and marry on! And maybe bring your portable steamer, juuuuuust in case.

Ann Taylor

Doubleweave High Waist Sheath Dress, $194, anntaylor.com

Wrinkle resistant and machine washable, this classic silhouette is for the bride who doesn’t want anything fussy, and still wants to look chic and pulled together on her wedding day. The higher waistline is flattering for all and would pair well with a statement necklace and/or a little ivory jacket.

Club Monaco

Symone Jumpsuit, $298, clubmonaco.com

With its high mock-neck, and open back, this chic jumper eschews traditional wedding attire by taking it to a v. v. modern and classic level. Pair with an interesting set of white flats and minimal gold jewelry for optimal sophistication.

Reformation

Milan Dress, $428, thereformation.com

This ivory georgette floor-length dress has major ’70s vibes and we are here. for. it! Bring this baby to warmer climes with you for a breezy-chic beachside ceremony.

Zara

Long Poplin Dress, $80, zara.com

Inspired by men’s suiting, this poplin shirtdress says you mean business—but still like to party. It is perfect for a brunch-style wedding or as a an option for your welcome dinner.

Self Portrait

Azaelea Dress in White, starting at $100, fitzroy.com

Environmentally conscious gals needn’t fret. Fitzroy, a dress rental service based in Toronto, has a long list of pieces to get you all dolled up on your wedding day. If you’ve been dreaming of tying the knot in a dress from Self Portrait, this one can be borrowed starting at $100—it usually retails for over $600!

City Chic

Entwine Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress, $194, shop.nordstrom.com

Made with lightweight chiffon, this dress shows off those shoulders with dramatic draping that says “sophisticated” without being stuffy. Be bold with heels that pop in any shade of pastel, and wear it with complementary dangly earrings for a standout ‘I Do’ ensemble.

Farm RIO

Onca Dot Mini Dress, $227, shopbop.com

Whoever said you couldn’t wear polka dots to your wedding was dead wrong. This scalloped-neck three-quarter-length dress is sexy and packable (it’s made of 100 percent linen, so you can roll it up in your suitcase). And it’s honestly so cute, you could continue to wear it on your honeymoon and beyond.

Ciao Sea

Tasseled long sleeve crop top, $227 (on sale), ciaosea.com

Add another ’70s era twist to your wedding look with tassels and long bell sleeves. Pair this top with a flowy or asymmetrical skirt (depending on how boho you wanna go), and a pair of strappy white gladiator sandals, for the ultimate beachside chic vibe.

Babaton

Brees Dress, $148, aritzia.com

The person who wears this simply stunning strapless number will not regret it. We can see a low, slick ponytail with a deep red lip and gold statement earrings—a look that will always be on point.

H&M

Conscious Exclusive jacket, $169 and pants, $119, hm.com

Do Jane Fonda proud in this tailored blazer and pant ensemble from H&M’s Conscious Exclusive collection. The perfect ivory shade ensures this suit is classic and imaginative in the same breath.

