What's New on Crave in September—Including This Award-Winning Dark Comedy

Even though it marks the end of summer (noooo), there’s a lot to love about September (yayyy). We’re talking sweater weather, fall colours and a whole new list of things to snuggle up and binge. Crave is bringing the goods with recent releases like The Favourite and Rebel Wilson’s Isn’t It Romantic, plus older titles like Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette and the James Dean classic Rebel Without a Cause. As for shows, Ramy and Room 104 are fresh out the oven, the entirety of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be the perfect fall binge-watch plus new episodes of A Black Lady Sketch Show and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. You’ll probably never even leave your house.

What’s new on Crave on September 1

The Big Bang Theory, Season 8

The Affair, Season 5, episode 2 (9 p.m. ET)

Dog Day Afternoon *

Any Given Sunday *

Power, Season 6, episode 2 *

Power: Confidential, Season 1, episode 2 *

Scarecrow *

Bottle Rocket *

Starksy & Hutch *

What’s new on Crave on September 2

Our Boys, Season 1, episode 5 (9 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on September 3

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 33, episodes 4–8

The Shop: Uninterrupted, Season 2, episode 3 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on September 4

The Beaverton, Season 3, episode 7

What’s new on Crave on September 5

Giant Little Ones

What’s new on Crave on September 6

HOT PICK: The Favourite

I haven’t been keen to watch anything with Emma Stone since the Aloha casting fiasco, but dark comedy The Favourite is an exception. It’s set in the English court of the depressed and aging Queen Anne (Olivia Colman, who won an Oscar for the part), telling the story of two attendants (Rachel Weisz and Stone) competing for the Queen’s romantic affection and political power. The Guardian called it “cruelly, deliciously contemporary,” filled with “razor-sharp dialogue” and “lusty double-crossing.” Count me in. Oh, and the gorgeous costumes don’t hurt.

Mary Queen of Scots

James Davis – Live from the Town

Blue Bloods, Season 9

Marvel’s Agents of Shield, Season 6

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 26 (live or on demand the following morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Couples Therapy, Season 1 (12 p.m. ET)

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 1, episode 6 (11 p.m. ET)

Red Dog *

The Book Thief *

Boyz in the Hood *

My Sister’s Keeper *

Girl Interrupted *

Wolves at the Door *

21 *

What’s new on Crave on September 7

Gary Owen #DoinWhatIDo (10:30 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on September 8

Succession, Season 2, episode 5 (9 p.m. ET)

The Affair, Season 5, episode 3 (9 p.m. ET)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Season 1, episode 3 (10 p.m. ET)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 1, episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)

Ballers, Season 5, episode 3 (10:30 p.m. ET)

Last Week with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 22 (live or on demand the following morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Power, Season 6, episode 3 *

Power: Confidential, Season 1, episode 3 *

What’s new on Crave on September 9

The Deuce, Season 3, episode 1 (season premiere) (9 p.m. ET)

Our Boys, Season 1, episode 6 (10 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on September 11

The Beaverton, Season 3, episode 8

In the Shadows of Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11 (9 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on September 12

Desus & Mero, Season 1, episode 34 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on September 13

Hummingbird Project

Welcome to Marwen

Chris Distefano – Size 38 Waist

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Seasons 1–11

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Seasons 1–4

Arrow, Season 7

The Amazing Race Canada, Season 7

Murder in the Bayou, Season 1, episode 1 (series premiere) (9 p.m. ET)

HOT PICK: Room 104, Season 3, episode 1 (season premiere) (11 p.m. ET)

Probably the weirdest and coolest release on this list, Room 104 is an anthology series about the different people who pass through a single room in a chain motel near an airport. These characters and their stories range from funny, charming, and strange to outright terrifying. The Atlantic acknowledged that not every episode is perfect, but the show’s sheer creativity and willingness to experiment is what makes it great.

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 27 (live or on demand the following morning at 6 a.m. ET )

Jack the Giant Slayer *

Battle of the Year *

Gangster Squad *

Constantine *

The Devil’s Advocate *

Marie Antoinette *

Living Out Loud *

What’s new on Crave on September 15

Succession, Season 2, episode 6 (9 p.m. ET)

The Affair, Season 5, episode 4 (9 p.m. ET)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 1, episode 5 (10 p.m. ET)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Season 1, episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)

Ballers, Season 5, episode 4 (10:30 p.m. ET)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 23 (live or on demand the following morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Power, Season 6, episode 4 *

Power: Confidential Season 1, episode 4 *

HOT PICK: Ramy, Season 1 *

The brainchild of Ramy Youssef, a first generation Egyptian-American, Ramy is about a young Muslim guy living in a politically divided New Jersey neighbourhood. He finds himself caught between his Muslim community, which “thinks life is a moral test,” and his own millennial generation, “which thinks life has no consequences.” The show looks great, and it doesn’t hurt that the man’s real cute.

What’s new on Crave on September 16

The Deuce, Season 3, episode 2 (9 p.m. ET)

Our Boys, Season 1, episode 7 (10 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on September 19

Desus & Mero, Season 1, episode 35 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on September 20

We Die Young

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Trevor Moore – The Story of Our Times

Roast of Alec Baldwin

Jeff Dunham @ JCL

HOT PICK: Masterchef, Season 10

Your favourite mild-mannered boy Gordon Ramsay is back with Season 10 of the *most* dramatic cooking show. What’s sick about this season is that the judges are doing more cooking challenges themselves, and they’re taking the contestants to jolly ol’ England to work in Ramsay’s restaurant. Prepare for a lot of crying, yelling and drool-worthy food porn.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 4

Murder in the Bayou, Season 1, episode 2 (9 p.m. ET)

Room 104, Season 3, episode 2 (11 p.m. ET)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 28 (live or on demand the following morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Nights in Rodanthe *

When the Game Stands Tall *

Dirty Harry *

Blow *

The French Connection *

What’s new on Crave on September 22

The Circus, Season 4, episode 9 (8 p.m. ET)

Succession, Season 2, episode 7 (9 p.m. ET)

The Affair, Season 5, episode 5 (9 p.m. ET)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 1, episode 6 (10 p.m. ET)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Season 1, episode 5 (10 p.m. ET)

Ballers, Season 5, episode 5 (10:30 p.m. ET)

Power, Season 6, episode 5 *

Power: Confidential, Season 1, episode 5 *

What’s new on Crave on September 23

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 33, episode 19–23

The Deuce, Season 3, episode 3 (9 p.m. ET)

Our Boys, Season 1, episode 8 (10 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on September 25

Buzz (8 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on September 26

Desus & Mero, Season 1, episode 36 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s new on Crave on September 27

HOT PICK: Isn’t it Romantic

Alright, maybe don’t expect this one to be a cinematic masterpiece, but it’s fun. Rebel Wilson plays Natalie, a New York architect down on her luck who absolutely hates rom-coms and the lies they tell. Of course, she gets mugged and wakes up the leading lady of a real-life rom-com—and a PG-13 one, at that. Priyanka Chopra, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine also make appearances.

Amy Schumer Presents: Sam Morrill – Positive Influence

Crypto

W5, Season 54, episode 1

Murder in the Bayou, Season 1, Episode 3 (9 p.m. ET)

Room 104, Season 3, Episode 3 (11 p.m. ET)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 28 (live or on demand the following morning at 6 a.m. ET)

The Bucket List *

Insomnia *

Oblivion *

Terminator 4: Salvation *

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army *

Rebel Without a Cause *

Anatomy of a Murder *

What’s new on Crave on September 29

The Circus, Season 4, episode 10 (8 p.m. ET)

Succession, Season 2, episode 8 (9 p.m. ET)

The Affair, Season 5, episode 6 (9 p.m. ET)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 1, episode 7 (10 p.m. ET)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Season 1, episode 6 (10 p.m. ET)

Ballers, Season 5, episode 6 (10:30 p.m. ET)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 24 (live or on demand the following morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Power, Season 6, episode 6 *

Power: Confidential, Season 1, episode 6 *

What’s new on Crave on September 30

The Deuce, Season 3, episode 4 (9 p.m. ET)

Our Boys, Season 1, episode 9 (10 p.m. ET)

*Only available as part of the STARZ add-on to Crave

Related:

Must-See Indigenous Movies and TV Shows That Are Streaming Now

7 Mindfuck Movies on Netflix Canada That Will Mess You Right Up

12 Totally Kick-Ass Action Movies to Watch on Netflix RN