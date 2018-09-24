What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in October 2018

Aside from gorging on pumpkin spice everything, spending a chilly October day wrapped in a plush blanket binge watching our fave TV shows and movies is our definition of heaven on earth. Don’t get us wrong—we love frolicking in the leaves as much as the next girl, but cold weather calls for cuddles (it’s cuffing season, after all) and countless hours of entertainment. So, if you want an excuse to get out of your fifth fall foliage Instagram photoshoot of the season, here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Canada in October 2018, including Prime Video originals The Man in the High Castle and The Romanoffs, starring Diane Lane, Christina Hendricks and Katheryn Hahn. So, grab a steaming cup of tea and your coziest socks and get bingeing!

October 1:

Aeon Flux

Synopsis: Aeon Flux is a mysterious assassin working for the Monicans, a group of rebels trying to overthrow the government. When she is sent on a mission to kill the Chairman, a whole new mystery is found.

Disturbia

Synopsis: A teen living under house arrest becomes convinced his neighbour is a serial killer.

Event Horizon

Synopsis: A rescue crew investigates a spaceship that disappeared into a black hole and has now returned… with someone or something new on board.

Freedom Writers

Synopsis: A young teacher inspires her class of at-risk students to learn tolerance, apply themselves and pursue education beyond high school. Starring Hilary Swank and Patrick Dempsey.

Staying Alive

Synopsis: It’s five years later and Tony Manero’s Saturday Night Fever is still burning. Now he’s strutting toward his biggest challenge yet—succeeding as a dancer on the Broadway stage. Starring John Travolta.

Stop-Loss

Synopsis: A veteran soldier returns from his completed tour of duty in Iraq, only to find his life turned upside down when he is arbitrarily ordered to return to field duty by the Army.

Vanilla Sky

Synopsis: A self-indulgent and vain publishing magnate finds his privileged life upended after a car accident with a resentful lover. Starring Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz, Cameron Diaz and Kurt Russell.

October 2:

Extrano Enemigo, Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Synopsis: Commander Fernando Barrientos, currently Head of the National Security Directorate, is making his way to the most powerful seat in the country, the President of Mexico. However, that path is full of obstacles and crossing it will involve manipulating, betraying and killing—tasks for which the commander is more than ready. And nobody, not even his family, will be immune to the chaos that the commander will leave behind in his quest for total power. Episodes 1 through 4 will be released on October 2.

Starting October 4:

Thursday Night Football

Prime Video’s coverage the National Football League’s Thursday Night Football continues in October with the following games:

October 4: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

October 11: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

October 18: Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

October 25: Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans

October 5:

The Man in the High Castle, Season 3

Synopsis: In a dystopian America dominated by Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, a young woman discovers a mysterious film that may hold the key to toppling the totalitarian regimes. In the new season, Juliana uncovers a dangerous Nazi plan for ultimate supremacy. Can she convince others to join her in stopping it? Or is it already too late? Filmed in Vancouver, B.C.

October 11:

Mr. Robot, S eason 3

Synopsis: Mr. Robot returns for a third season with visionary writer and executive producer Sam Esmail directing all 10 episodes. The Golden Globe award-winning series continues to follow Elliot Alderson (Emmy winner Rami Malek), a cyber-security engineer who, along with the hacker group fsociety and the mysterious Mr. Robot (Golden Globe winner Christian Slater), sets in motion a worldwide revolution. This season picks up immediately after last season’s cliffhanger and explores the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot.

October 12:

The Romanoffs, season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Synopsis: From the creator of Mad Men, The Romanoffs is a contemporary anthology series set around the globe featuring eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Starring Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Christina Hendricks, Amanda Peet, Kathryn Hahn and more.

Tin Star, season 1

Synopsis: Set in the majestic Canadian Rockies, Tin Star tells the story of a former British detective who brings his family to the tiny, tranquil town of Little Big Bear for a better life. But when his small town is overrun by migrant workers from a massive new oil refinery, the wave of organized crime that follows them threatens to sweep away everything in its wake and dig up the past.

October 19:

Lore, S eason 2

Synopsis: Lore explores the real-life frightening and disturbing tales that give rise to modern-day myths and legends. Season 2, from showrunner Sean Crouch (The Exorcist, Numb3rs), features new tales from the award-winning podcast, as well as original stories not yet available in podcast form. The hybrid, six-episode series will continue to feature narration, archive footage and animation to complement the filmed segments.

October 31:

Washington Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup Champions

Synopsis: For the first time in franchise history, the Washington Capitals are Stanley Cup Champions. NHL Original Productions provides an all-access pass as the Capitals embark on an unforgettable journey through the regular season and playoffs.

