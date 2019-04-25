What's Coming (and Going) to Crave in May

Our definition of heaven on earth is a quiet evening in with our stretchy pants on, a bowl of popcorn perfectly balanced on our stomachs and endless hours of binge-watching. Light some scented candles and slap on a face mask and you’ve got yourself some self-care.

What’s coming to Crave on May 1

The Number on Great-Grandpa’s Arm

Synopsis: A conversation between a boy and his great-grandfather, an Auschwitz survivor, is woven with historical footage and animation to tell a heartbreaking story of Jewish life in Eastern Europe, sharing lessons from the Holocaust with a new generation.

The Act, Season 1, episode 8 (season finale)

Synopsis: Based on true events, this brand new series follows Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective and abusive mother.

What’s coming to Crave on May 2

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 10 (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Comedy duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have gained a loyal following with their “Bodega Boys” podcast, and now the Bronx-bred buds bring their thoughts on current events to TV on Viceland’s first daily, late-night show.

What’s coming to Crave on May 3

Burlesque

Synopsis: A small-town girl ventures to Los Angeles and finds her place in a neo-burlesque club run by a former dancer. Starring queens Cher and Christina Aguilera.

Identity Thief

Synopsis: Mild mannered businessman Sandy Patterson (played by the ever-talented Melissa McCarthy) travels from Denver to Florida to confront a deceptively harmless-looking woman who has been living it up after stealing Sandy’s identity.

White Oleander

Synopsis: A teenager journeys through a series of foster homes after her mother goes to prison for committing a crime of passion.

The Infiltrator

Synopsis: A U.S. Customs official uncovers a money laundering scheme involving Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Secrets and Lies

Synopsis: Each series, a detective focuses on the prime suspect in a murder case, but everyone has something to hide.

Little Women

Synopsis: The March sisters live and grow in post-Civil War America.

The Blair Witch Project

Synopsis: Three film students vanish after traveling into a Maryland forest to film a documentary on the local Blair Witch legend, leaving only their footage behind.

Happy Endings

Synopsis: This Chicago-set sitcom follows the intertwined lives of six young urbanites trying to learn the ropes of adulthood. Through breakups and whatever other curve-balls life throws them, the pals stick together.

House of D

Synopsis: By working through problems stemming from his past, Tom Warshaw, an American artist living in Paris, begins to discover who he really is, and returns to his home to reconcile with his family and friends.

Kill The Irishman

Synopsis: The true story of Danny Greene, a tough Irish thug working for mobsters in Cleveland during the 1970s.

Stage Beauty

Synopsis: A female theatre dresser creates a stir and sparks a revolution in 17th-century London theatre by playing Desdemona in Othello. But what will become of the male actor she once worked for and eventually replaced?

Stir of Echoes

Synopsis: After being hypnotized by his sister-in-law, a man begins seeing haunting visions of a girl’s ghost and a mystery begins to unfold around him.

Unfriended: Dark Web

Synopsis: A teen comes into possession of a new laptop and soon discovers that the previous owner is not only watching him, but will also do anything to get it back.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Synopsis: Two young friends find a magic book that brings a ventriloquist’s dummy to life.

The Nun

Synopsis: A priest with a haunted past and a novice on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania and confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.

Shrill, Season 1

Synopsis: The six-episode first season of the critically acclaimed comedy series is co-executive produced, co-written and starring Aidy Bryant as Annie, a fat young woman who wants to change her life, but not her body. Annie is trying to start her career as she juggles bad boyfriends, a sick parent and a perfectionist boss, while weighing the pros and cons of having a child with her hook-up buddy.

Being Serena

Synopsis: A look at how tennis legend Serena Williams takes on pregnancy and motherhood while still being the most dominant player on the court.

Doom Patrol, Season 1, episode 6

Synopsis: Based on the DC characters originally written and drawn by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani, the series follows a group of super-powered outsiders who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. The heroic members of Doom Patrol include Robotman a.k.a. Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man a.k.a. Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman a.k.a. Rita Farr (April Bowlby), and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero).

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 14 (live 10 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Synopsis: He’s irrepressible, opinionated, and of course, politically incorrect. Comedian and satirist Bill Maher hosts this long-running, Emmy-nominated talk show, covering the week’s news and featuring a panel of guests, including actors, activists, politicians, musicians, comedians and more.

Warrior, Season 1, episode 5 (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, Warrior is a new series set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century. The gritty, action-packed crime drama follows a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances and becomes a hatchet man for one of Chinatown’s most powerful organized crime families. The fast-paced series stars Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan and Langley Kirkwood.

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, Season 2, episode 5 (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Using documentary-style field reports and in-studio commentary, comic and writer Wyatt Cenac examines a wide range of social and cultural problems facing Americans.

At the Heart of the Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Based on the sexual abuse scandal that shook the sports world in 2017, the film examines how Larry Nassar, the osteopathic physician for the U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team, went undeterred for so many years. Director Erin Lee Carr offers exclusive interviews with survivors, delivering insights beyond the headlines, while shining a light on the brave gymnasts who have shared their stories and whose courageous efforts reveal a dangerous system that prioritized winning over everything else.

What’s coming to Crave on May 5

America to Me, Season 1, episode 9 (season finale)

Synopsis: The 10-part documentary series from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Steve James (Hoop Dreams) follows a diverse group of students from Chicago’s Oak Park and River Forest High School, raising complex and controversial issues, such as the effects of race and privilege.

Mary’s Kitchen Crush, Season 1, episode 2 (7 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Canada’s culinary sweetheart and MasterChef Canada Season 3 winner Mary Berg shares her delicious twists on home-cooked classics inspired by her family and friends.

Billions, Season 4, episode 8 (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: When everyone is out for revenge, no one is safe. Former enemies Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counsellor to each, have come together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals, including Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich) and Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon).

Game of Thrones, Season 8, episode 4 (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: The worldwide TV phenomenon (it’s the most-watched series in HBO history!) returns for its eighth and final season. Based on the popular book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin, the Emmy-winning fantasy series chronicles an epic struggle for power in a vast and violent kingdom. The series’ ensemble cast includes Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Liam Cunningham and more.

The Chi, Season 2, episode 5 (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Created and executive produced by Emmy-winner Lena Waithe, The Chi centres on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Shot entirely in its namesake city, this film explores the people behind the headlines sensationalizing the South Side of Chicago and their collective yearning to overcome societal roadblocks.

Barry, Season 2, episode 6 (10:20 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: After taking home three Emmy Awards in 2018, HBO’s dark comedy series stars Bill Hader in the title role as a depressed, low-rent hitman from the Midwest who finds himself drawn into a community of acting students while on a hit job in Los Angeles.

Veep, Season 7, episode 6 (10:50 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Synopsis: HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy series stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as former vice president—and president—Selina Meyer as she hits the campaign trail to try and get back into the Oval Office.

You Me Her, Season 4, episode 4 (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Centres around a three-way romantic relationship involving a suburban married couple.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 10 (live at 11:20 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Synopsis: John Oliver gets to show off his talent in front of HBO’s camera on Last Week Tonight. The late-night series sees the British comic review what happened the past seven days in news, politics and current events, all with a heavy dose of satire, of course.

What’s coming to Crave on May 6

Clara

Synopsis: An obsessive astronomer and a curious artist form an unlikely bond which leads them to a profound, scientific discovery.

Niagara Motel

Synopsis: In Niagara Motel, a group of struggling individuals cross paths at a low-rent motel in the tourist Mecca of Niagara Falls.

Chernobyl (series premiere) (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Based on the 1986 nuclear accident, this five-part miniseries tells the story of the brave men and women who made incredible sacrifices to save Europe from unimaginable disaster. Jared Harris portrays Valery Legasov, a leading Soviet nuclear physicist, Stellan Skarsgård plays Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Boris Shcherbina and Emily Watson stars as Ulana Khomyuk, a Soviet nuclear physicist committed to solving the mystery of what led to the disaster.

Gentleman Jack, Season 1, episode 3 (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Created, written and co-directed by BAFTA Award winner Sally Wainwright, Gentleman Jack tells the story of a woman who had a passion for life and a mind for business, and bucked society’s expectations at every turn. Set in the complex, changing world of 1832 Halifax, West Yorkshire, the cradle of the evolving Industrial Revolution, real-life English landowner Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) is determined to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home, Shibden Hall, by reopening the coal mines and marrying well. The story examines Lister’s relationships with her family, servants, tenants, and industrial rivals and, most importantly, her would-be wife Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle). Based in historical fact, the real-life Anne Lister’s story was recorded in the four million words of her diaries, and the most intimate details of her life, once hidden in a secret code, have been decoded and revealed for the series.

What’s coming to Crave on May 7

Oliver Sherman

Synopsis: Feeling lost and disconnected, with no family of his own, veteran Sherman Oliver sets out to the countryside in search of the soldier who saved him back in the war.

Foster (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: A man sets out on a quest for the truth, after he is confronted with a past life that causes him to question everything and everyone around him.

What’s coming to Crave on May 8

One Week

Synopsis: Chronicles the motorcycle trip of Ben Tyler as he rides from Toronto to Tofino, British Columbia. Ben stops at landmarks that are both iconic and idiosyncratic on his quest to find meaning in his life.

What’s coming to Crave on May 9

Celeste & Jesse Forever

Synopsis: A divorcing couple tries to maintain their friendship while they both pursue other people.

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 11 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on May 10

The Girlfriend Experience

Synopsis: Anthology television series based on Steven Soderbergh’s The Girlfriend Experience, which is a drama set in the days leading up to the 2008 Presidential election, and centred on a high-end Manhattan call girl meeting the challenges of her boyfriend, her clients and her work.

Blood Simple

Synopsis: A rich but jealous man hires a private investigator to kill his cheating wife and her new man. But, when blood is involved, nothing is simple.

The Abyss

Synopsis: A civilian diving team is enlisted to search for a lost nuclear submarine and face danger while encountering an alien aquatic species.

La Bamba

Synopsis: Biographical story of the rise from nowhere of early rock and roll singer Ritchie Valens, who died at age 17 in a plane crash with Buddy Holly and the Big Bopper.

The Fault in Our Stars

Synopsis: Two teenage cancer patients begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam.

Dolores Claiborne

Synopsis: A big-city reporter travels to the small town where her mother has been arrested for the murder of an elderly woman who she works for as a maid.

Paris, Texas

Synopsis: Travis Henderson, an aimless drifter who has been missing for four years, wanders out of the desert and must reconnect with society, himself, his life and his family.

Moms’ Night Out

Synopsis: Hardworking mom Allyson has a crazy night out with her friends, while their husbands watch their children.

The Kids Are All Right

Synopsis: Two children conceived by artificial insemination bring their biological father into their non-traditional family life.

The Cooler

Synopsis: In an old school Las Vegas casino, its top gambling jinx breaks his curse when he falls in love, much to his boss’ consternation.

Battle Royale

Synopsis: In the future, the Japanese government captures a class of ninth-grade students and forces them to kill each other under the revolutionary “Battle Royale” act.

The Girl with a Pearl Earring

Synopsis: A young peasant maid (Scarlett Johansson) working in the house of painter Johannes Vermeer becomes his talented assistant and the model for one of his most famous works.

Cecil B. DeMented

Synopsis: An insane independent film director and his renegade group of teenage filmmakers kidnap an A-list Hollywood actress and force her to star in their underground film.

From Paris with Love

Synopsis: In Paris, a young employee in the office of the U.S. Ambassador hooks up with an American spy looking to stop a terrorist attack in the city.

House of 1000 Corpses

Synopsis: Two young couples traveling across the backwoods of Texas searching for urban legends of murder end up as prisoners of a bizarre and sadistic backwater family of serial killers.

Terrified at 17

Synopsis: After her father dies of a heart attack, Julie returns home to see her mother, Gail. But Gail is not herself these days, acting bizarrely and under the control of Warren, a highly intelligent criminal who wants to get his hands on her fortune.

Padre

Synopsis: Mourning the death of her father, Giulia is contacted by him from the other dimension.

Luis & the Aliens

Synopsis: An 11-year-old boy befriends three aliens after they crash their spaceship into his house.

Peppermint

Synopsis: Five years after her husband and daughter are killed in a senseless act of violence, a woman comes back from self-imposed exile to seek revenge against those responsible and the system that let them go free.

A Dangerous Son

Synopsis: This documentary following three families each coping with a child affected by serious emotional or mental illness. The families explore treatment opportunities and grapple with the struggle of living with their child’s condition.

The Good Doctor, Season 2

Synopsis: Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, is recruited into the surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.

Inside Amy Schumer, Season 4

Synopsis: Amy Schumer switches from sketches and stand up to interviewing people on the street and people of interest, usually following a certain theme.

Doom Patrol, Season 1, episode 7

Super Mario World, Season 1

Synopsis: Mario, Luigi and Princess Toadstool are living in Dinosaur Land and have a cute always hungry dinosaur named Yoshi as a pet and a caveman child as a friend. They must stop evil King Koopa and his minions the Koopalings.

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (series premiere) (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: An official selection of the 2019 Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, this four-part documentary series reflects on the group’s career as they commemorate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Filmmaker Sacha Jenkins combines intimate interviews with each of the nine living members with never-before-seen footage and performances.

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 15 (live 10 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Warrior, Season 1, episode 6 (11 p.m. ET)

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, Season 2, episode 6 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on May 11

My Dad Wrote a Porno (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: A comedy special based on the British comedy podcast of the same name.

What’s coming to Crave on May 12

Mary’s Kitchen Crush, Season 1, episode 3 (7 p.m. ET)

Our Cartoon President (Season 2 premiere) (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: This fresh, cutting-edge comedy presents the true-ish adventures of Trump’s confidants and bon vivants—family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros and anyone else straying into his orbit.

Billions, Season 4, episode 9 (9 p.m. ET)

Game of Thrones, Season 8, episode 5 (9 p.m. ET)

The Chi, Season 2, episode 6 (10 p.m. ET)

Barry, Season 2, episode 7 (10:20 p.m. ET)

Veep, Season 7, episode 7 (series finale) (10:50 p.m. ET)

You Me Her, Season 4, episode 5 (11 p.m. ET)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 11 (live at 11:20 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on May 13

How to Build a Time Machine

Synopsis: Rob Niosi is a stop motion animator who has spent the last 13 years obsessively constructing a full-scale replica of the time machine prop from the 1960 adaptation of H.G. Wells’ The Time Machine.

Chernobyl, episode 2 (9 p.m. ET)

Gentleman Jack, Season 1, episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on May 14

The Devil’s Horn

Synopsis: An exploration of the seemingly mythological hold the saxophone has had on those who’ve played it, including Adolphe Sax, the man who invented it in 1840.

What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, Part 1 (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: This two-part HBO Sports documentary chronicles the extraordinary life of one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures, exploring his challenges, confrontations and comebacks through recordings of his own voice. The film paints an intimate portrait of a man who was a beacon of hope for oppressed people around the world and, in his later years, was recognized as a global citizen and a symbol of humanity and understanding. From executive producers LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Antoine Fuqua, who also directed.

What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, Part 2 (9:25 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on May 15

In the Wake of the Flood

Synopsis: This 2010 documentary film—produced in Canada by director Ron Mann—follows writer Margaret Atwood on her unusual book tour for her novel The Year of the Flood.

What’s coming to Crave on May 16

Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.

Synopsis: Drawn from a never-before-seen cache of personal footage spanning decades, this is an intimate portrait of the Sri Lankan artist and musician who continues to shatter conventions.

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 12 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on May 17

The Damn United

Synopsis: The story of the controversial Brian Clough’s 44-day reign as the coach of the English football club Leeds United.

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Synopsis: When two brothers organize the robbery of their parent’s jewellery store the job goes horribly wrong, triggering a series of events that sends them, their father and one brother’s wife hurtling towards a shattering climax.

Glory

Synopsis: Robert Gould Shaw leads the U.S. Civil War’s first all-Black volunteer company, fighting prejudices from both his own Union Army and the Confederates.

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors

Synopsis: Based on the inspiring true story of living legend Dolly Parton‘s remarkable upbringing, this movie special takes us inside the tight-knit Parton family as they struggle to overcome devastating tragedy and discover the healing power of love, faith and a raggedy patchwork coat that helped make Dolly who she is today.

The Losers

Synopsis: A CIA special forces team are betrayed and left for dead by their superiors, galvanizing them to mount an offensive on the CIA.

The Raid: Redemption

Synopsis: A S.W.A.T. team becomes trapped in a tenement run by a ruthless mobster and his army of killers and thugs.

The Wolfman

Synopsis: Upon his return to his ancestral homeland, an American man is bitten, and subsequently cursed by, a werewolf.

Heaven Is for Real

Synopsis: A small-town father must find the courage and conviction to share his son’s extraordinary, life-changing experience with the world.

The Way of the Gun

Synopsis: Two criminal drifters without sympathy get more than they bargained for after kidnapping and holding for ransom the surrogate mother of a powerful and shady man.

3:10 to Yuma

Synopsis: A small-time rancher agrees to hold a captured outlaw who’s awaiting a train to go to court in Yuma. A battle of wills ensues as the outlaw tries to psych out the rancher.

Chuck & Buck

Synopsis: An oddly naive man-child stalks his childhood best friend and tries to reconnect with their past.

Cop Car

Synopsis: A small-town sheriff sets out to find the two kids who have taken his car on a joy ride.

Akeelah and the Bee

Synopsis: A young girl (Keke Palmer) from South Los Angeles tries to make it to the National Spelling Bee.

Crank

Synopsis: Professional assassin Chev Chelios learns his rival has injected him with a poison that will kill him if his heart rate drops.

Crank: High Voltage

Synopsis: Chelios faces a Chinese mobster who has stolen his nearly indestructible heart and replaced it with a battery-powered ticker that requires regular jolts of electricity to keep working.

Altman

Synopsis: A look at the life and work of American film-maker Robert Altman.

Pride & Prejudice

Synopsis: Sparks fly when spirited Elizabeth Bennet (played by Keira Knightley) meets single, rich and proud Mr. Darcy. But Mr. Darcy reluctantly finds himself falling in love with a woman beneath his class. Can each overcome their own pride and prejudice?

Night School

Synopsis: A group of high school dropouts are forced to attend night school in hope that they’ll pass the GED exam to finish high school. Starring Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart.

Smallfoot

Synopsis: A Yeti is convinced that the elusive creatures known as “humans” really do exist.

The Predator

Synopsis: When a young boy accidentally triggers the universe’s most lethal hunters’ return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled scientist can prevent the end of the human race.

The Doodlebops, Season 3

Synopsis: The Doodlebops is a musical comedy series for children starring Deedee, Rooney and Moe Doodle.

Drunk History, Season 6A

Synopsis: Historical reenactments by A-list talent are presented by inebriated storytellers.

Doom Patrol, Season 1, episode 8

Dark Side of the Ring, Season 1

Synopsis: From backstage controversies to mysterious deaths and unsolved homicides, this series explores the darkest stories from the golden age of professional wrestling, and tries to find truth at the intersection of fantasy and reality.

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, episode 2 (series premiere) (9 p.m. ET)

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, Season 2, episode 7 (11 p.m. ET)

Warrior, Season 1, episode 7 (11 p.m. ET)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 16 (live 10 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on May 19

Mary’s Kitchen Crush, Season 1, episode 4 (7 p.m. ET)

Billions, Season 4, episode 10 (9 p.m. ET)

Game of Thrones, Season 8, episode 6 (series finale) (9 p.m. ET)

The Chi, Season 2, episode 7 (10 p.m. ET)

Barry, Season 2, episode 8 (season finale) (10:20 p.m. ET)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 12 (live at 11:20 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on May 20

Chernobyl, episode 3 (9 p.m. ET)

Gentleman Jack, Season 1, episode 5 (10 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on May 23

Doing Money

Synopsis: The story of Ana, a young Romanian woman who is kidnapped and sold into a human trafficking ring.

Vida, Season 2

Synopsis: This show follows the life of two Mexican-American sisters, Emma and Lyn, from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn’t be more different or distanced from each other. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighbourhood, where they are confronted by the past and a shocking truth about their mother’s identity.

Desus & Mario, Season 1, episode 13 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on May 24

107 Facts

Synopsis: Think you know everything about your favourite cartoons, movies and beyond? Then test your knowledge with Frederator’s 107 Facts series which covers everything from crazy behind the scenes stories to secret easter eggs hiding in plain sight!

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Synopsis: When New York is put under siege by Oscorp, it is up to Spider-Man to save the city he swore to protect as well as his loved ones.

About Last Night

Synopsis: Follow two couples as they journey from the bar to the bedroom and are eventually put to the test in the real world.

Smokin’ Aces

Synopsis: When a Las Vegas performer-turned-snitch named Buddy Israel decides to turn state’s evidence and testify against the mob, it seems that a whole lot of people would like to make sure he’s no longer breathing.

Dark Shadows

Synopsis: An imprisoned vampire, Barnabas Collins, is set free and returns to his ancestral home, where his dysfunctional descendants are in need of his protection.

Belle

Synopsis: The mixed-race daughter of a Royal Navy Admiral is raised by her aristocratic great-uncle in 18th-century England.

Dogville

Synopsis: A woman on the run from the mob is reluctantly accepted in a small Colorado town. In exchange, she agrees to work for them. As a search visits the town, she finds out that their support has a price. Yet her dangerous secret is never far away.

Beyond the Sea

Synopsis: A swooning study of “Mack the Knife” singer Bobby Darin and specifically his relationship with wife Sandra Dee.

The Big Kahuna

Synopsis: Two veteran salesmen dissect a sales pitch to a particular client, through their young protégé.

The Ninth Gate

Synopsis: A rare book dealer, while seeking out the last two copies of a demon text, gets drawn into a conspiracy with supernatural overtones.

Buried

Synopsis: Paul is a U.S. truck driver working in Iraq. After an attack by a group of Iraqis he wakes to find he is buried alive inside a coffin. With only a lighter and a cell phone it’s a race against time to escape this claustrophobic death trap.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web

Synopsis: Young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.

Three Identical Strangers

Synopsis: In 1980 New York, three young men who were all adopted meet each other and find out they’re triplets who were separated at birth. But their quest to find out why turns into a bizarre and sinister mystery.

I Am Going to Break Your Heart

Synopsis: Their romance made headlines as Canada’s beautiful young rock royalty, but nearly two decades and three children later, Raine Maida (Our Lady Peace) and Chantal Kreviazuk struggle — like most people — with their relationship. I’m Going to Break Your Heart captures the raw and wrenching journey these renowned singer-songwriters took to find their way back to each other.

Fahrenheit 451

Synopsis: In a terrifying care-free future, a young man, Guy Montag (Michael B. Jordan), whose job as a fireman is to burn all books, questions his actions after meeting a young woman… and begins to rebel against society.

Brockmire, Season 3

Synopsis: The eight-episode third season of the critically acclaimed comedy series stars Hank Azaria as Jim Brockmire, a garrulous, recently sober baseball announcer who’s climbing his way back to the major leagues. Amanda Peet co-stars. Guest stars for Season 3 include J.K. Simmons, Martha Plimpton, Linda Lavin and Baseball Hall of Fame inductee George Brett. Season 3 takes place three months after his stint in rehab, with Brockmire doing play-by-play in the radio booth for the major leagues in central Florida during spring training while maintaining his brazen and narcissistic tendencies, despite actually being on the wagon.

Doom Patrol, Season 1, episode 9

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, episode 3 (series premiere) (9 p.m. ET)

Warrior, Season 1, episode 8 (11 p.m. ET)

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, Season 2, episode 8 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on May 26

Warriors of Liberty City (Season 1 premiere)

Synopsis: A season with a youth football program called the Liberty City Warriors, known for creating top recruits for the NFL.

Mary’s Kitchen Crush, Season 1, episode 5 (7 p.m. ET)

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: One week after the series finale, two-hour documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland.

You Me Her, Season 4, episode 6 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on May 27

Chernobyl, episode 4 (9 p.m. ET)

Gentleman Jack, Season 1, episode 6 (10 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on May 28

Running with Beto (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: This documentary follows Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s rise from virtual unknown to national political sensation. The film draws on intimate access to the politician, his tight-knit family and his team of political newcomers, who champion a new way of getting to know a candidate, one Texas county at a time.

What’s coming to Crave on May 30

Ava

Synopsis: 13-year-old Ava learns that she will lose her sight sooner than expected, and she confronts the problem in her own way.

What’s coming to Crave on May 31

The Tale

Synopsis: A woman (played by Laura Dern) filming a documentary on childhood rape victims starts to question the nature of her childhood relationship with her riding instructor and running coach.

Sabrina: The Animated Series, Seasons 1 to 2

Synopsis: Short-lived animated spin-off of the television series Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The animated series is a prequel which features Sabrina as a pre-teen girl with small witch powers.

Doom Patrol, Season 1, episode 10

State of Play

Synopsis: When a congressional aide is killed, a Washington D.C. journalist starts investigating the case involving the congressman, his old college friend.

The Rules of Attraction

Synopsis: The incredibly spoiled and overprivileged students of Camden College are a backdrop for an unusual love triangle between a drug dealer, a virgin and a bisexual classmate.

Lantana

Synopsis: The relationships of four couples unravel after the discovery of a young woman’s body in Lantana bush in suburban Sydney.

Lovely and Amazing

Synopsis: Self-esteem and insecurity are at the heart of this comedy about the relationship between a mother and her three confused daughters.

The Lucky Ones

Synopsis: Three different soldiers — a woman and two men — return from the war and facing the peaceful life’s problems of each other.

The Midnight Meat Train

Synopsis: A photographer’s obsessive pursuit of dark subject matter leads him into the path of a serial killer who stalks late night commuters, ultimately butchering them in the most gruesome ways imaginable.

Nemesis Game

Synopsis: An introspective university student with an unhealthy interest in riddles and puzzles becomes involved in a sinister mind game that results in murder.

Transporter 3

Synopsis: Frank Martin puts the driving gloves on to deliver Valentina, the kidnapped daughter of a Ukrainian government official, from Marseilles to Odessa on the Black Sea. En route, he has to contend with thugs who want to intercept Valentina’s safe delivery and not let his personal feelings get in the way of his dangerous objective.

Deadwood: The Movie (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Feature film based on the TV series, Deadwood, a show set in the late 1800s, revolving around the characters of Deadwood, South Dakota; a town of deep corruption and crime.

Warrior, Season 1, episode 9 (11 p.m. ET)

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, Season 2, episode 9 (11 p.m. ET)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 17 (live 10 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, episode 4 (series finale) (9 p.m. ET)

Last call! Here is everything leaving Crave in May:

May 1:

Jackson

May 5:

Becoming Cary Grant

The Rolling Stones: Stones In Exile

May 10:

Baby Driver

May 16:

The House

May 19:

Bon Jovi: Live In London

May 22:

Ballerina

May 26:

More Than This: The Story Of Roxy Music

May 30:

Christmas Solo

May 31:

A Cry in the Dark

A Gift to Remember

A Star is Born

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Alexander

Alien: Covenant

Along Came Polly

American History X

Arlington Road

Becoming Jane

Canadian Bacon

Complete Unknown

Cowboys & Alients

Flawless

Friday Night Lights

Homeland, Seasons 1 to 5

Her Secret Killer

I Am Sam

Lady Macbeth

Max 2: White House Hero

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day

Mr. Troop Mom

Of Boys and Men

Only You

Phoenix Forgotten

Princess Grace

Resident Evil

Scent of a Woman

Secret Window

Serenity

Shakespeare In Love

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The 11th Hour

The American President

The Best Man

The Dark Crystal

The Darkness

The Great New Wonderful

The Net

The Year of Living Dangerously

Tower Heist

Tracks

Treasure Hounds

Vacancy

Wedding Daze

White Nights

You Got Served

