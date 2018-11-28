Everything We Know About the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel

Whoa, whoa, whoa! Looks like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before will *possibly* be getting a sequel, and Peter Kavinsky lovers are losing it. The teen romance, based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Jenny Han, was released this summer on Netflix and immediately became a viral hit. The streaming service told Variety it was one of the “most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel is currently being discussed by Paramount and Netflix as a part of a multi-picture deal between the studios. And, frankly, that was all we needed to hear to get excited to see Lara Jean, with her knee-high socks and kickass confidence, back on our screens.

Here’s what we know about the movie so far.

Fans aren’t sure where the story will pick up

TATBILB was the first novel in Han’s trilogy that follows Lara Jean throughout high school, and the first film borrowed from the second book installment, called P.S., I Still Love You, as well. And as TV critic Myles McNutt explains, the film actually changed a lot about the books, so a sequel based completely off of the second novel isn’t really possible. This has led to some debate amongst fans as to what will be the source material for the second film.

Also, just to reiterate from the summer: it is impossible to adapt the second book as written, so I hope they understand a #ToAllTheBoysIveLovedBefore sequel needs to look to the third book as its source material. https://t.co/dRkBAVhVDo — Myles McNutt (@Memles) November 27, 2018

The last novel in the series, Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is about Peter and Lara Jean trying to figure out their relationship with college coming up—Peter has early acceptance to the University of Virginia and Lara Jean plans to attend with him, but she doesn’t get in. Determining what to do with their relationship when they might be going to college in different states seems like a good subject to mine for the next film.

Also in the third book, Lara Jean’s dad continues a relationship with a woman that began in the second book. So a TATBILB sequel could explore the girls (Lara Jean, and her sisters Kitty and Margot) learning to accept their father moving on after the death of their mother.

When will the sequel come out?

Netflix hasn’t *officially* confirmed that the movie is going ahead, and it might be a couple of weeks until we get any more info, like when the potential sequel would come out, according to TATBILB director Susan Johnson.

But we’re hopeful it’ll get the green light soon. Noah Centineo, who plays Peter, did tell UK outlet Metro that he “absolutely” wants a sequel and he’s hoping that Peter will be a little less perfect and maybe even “fall from his pedestal” in the next film.

The sequel is a chance to give Lana Condor the recognition she deserves

#THRNextGen: 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' star @lanacondor, 21, says it wasn't until the @netflix film that she saw acting as a lasting career: "Only now am I starting to see I could actually do this for the rest of my life" https://t.co/oGmITgVKz5 pic.twitter.com/kbMiehhmBY — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 7, 2018

To All the Boys skyrocketed 22-year-old Centineo to instant stardom. The internet’s boyfriend is now everywhere, and this fall it was announced that he’s been cast in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot.

And while we all definitely love Centineo and his ridiculous dimples, his sudden success left us wondering why the film’s lead actor Lana Condor (who plays Lara Jean) didn’t experience the same boost.



“You know what would be cool is if Lana Condor gets as many opportunities as Noah Centineo,” tweeted E. Alex Jung, staff writer at New York Magazine. Calls to give Condor the same amount of love as Noah were tweeted again after the announcement about the sequel when The Hollywood Reporter didn’t even mention her or her character in its reportage.

Why does this article credit the success of TO ALL THE BOYS I’VE LOVED BEFORE exclusively to Noah Centineo instead of including director Susan Johnson, novelist Jenny Han, screenwriter Sofia Alvarez and the actor who plays the film’s protagonist, Lana Condor…? https://t.co/tTwDSFFIBc — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) November 27, 2018

me thinking ab how noah centineo gets all the glory for To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before when Lana Condor is just as talented if not more so pic.twitter.com/bcqRn7jmGP — faith tyndall (@evaafaith) November 28, 2018

or like MORE, since, ya know, she was THE ACTUAL LEAD IN THAT MOVIE https://t.co/Ins4Asmlmt — 🌌 Rebecca Y. Lee 💫 (@aquariuschicken) October 2, 2018

Condor is currently starring in the SyFy series Deadly Class, but hasn’t announced any upcoming roles as high-profile as Charlie’s Angels. Hopefully with the To All The Boys sequel she’ll have another stint in the spotlight and Hollywood will wake up to the fact that she is the *true star* the industry needs.

Related:

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Yakult Scene Is About Way More than Romance

I Can’t Stop Thinking About the Accents in Crazy Rich Asians

What’s Coming (and Going) to Netflix Canada in December 2018