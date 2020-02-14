Everything We Know About To All the Boys I've Loved Before 3

After gorging ourselves on the cinematic feast that is To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, we have a v important Q: When’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 3 coming out?? We need more genius Lara Jean outfits, stat. More of Noah Centineo‘s face. Oh, and less John Ambrose heartbreak, please—the man is so sweet.

Fortunately, we didn’t have to wait for info on the three-quel, which will be called To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. Here’s everything we know so far.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 3 has already wrapped, baby

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Lana Condor confirmed they shot P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean back-to-back. They started shooting the third one in the summer of 2019, which feels like ten lifetimes ago. Watch them announce it in the cutest way on her IG stories.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo announcing To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 2’s release date and that the third #TATBILB is happening is the cutest thing (via Lana’s IG Stories) pic.twitter.com/bck6sdETgb — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) August 15, 2019

Someone even caught pics of them shooting in Vancouver. Recognize the other tall, hot man next to Noah Centineo? That’s Ross Butler, AKA the first guy who played Reggie on Riverdale before Charles Melton took over. Butler’s playing Trevor Pike, Peter Kavinsky’s BFF.

Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship will be in trouble (again)

LIGHT SPOILERS AHEAD! We won’t get into *too* much detail about the plot of Jenny Han’s third and final To All the Boys book, but in a nutshell it deals with long-distance relationship issues. Lara Jean and Peter don’t get into the same universities, and she ends up going to one far away from him. Director Michael Fimognari told Entertainment Weekly that “the second movie is about how your past influences your present, and the third one is very much about how your future influences your present.” That’s deep.

There’s a lot of strain on Lara Jean and Peter, including family pressures, and we get some drunken mistakes and tough decisions. (Don’t worry, it’s not as depressing as it sounds.) That’s all we’ll say for now, but you can check out a full synopsis here if you want.

The cast will be basically the same

Of course we have Condor and Centineo coming back, because duh. Their family and friends will all be there, so don’t worry about saying goodbye to your faves. If the books have anything to say about it, John Ambrose won’t be making huge waves in this one (*sniffle*) but we’re sure his handsome mug will still make an appearance.

There’s no release date yet, but it’s hopefully coming soon

Netflix hasn’t announced the official release date for Always and Forever. There was a year and a half between To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and P.S. I Still Love You, but hopefully it won’t be that long this time since the content’s DONE. Come thru, Netflix.