The Crown Just Cast Its Princess Diana!

After the slow release of news regarding casting for the third season of the critically acclaimed TV show The Crown, news has just broken about who will star as Diana in Season 4. British actress Emma Corrin—who bares a striking resemblance to the late royal—is set to become an on-screen princess.

The Grantchester actor took to Instagram to share the exciting news, writing: “I have been glued to the show and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal. Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!”

Fans of the show—which also stars Olivia Colman as the Queen, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret—have been waiting for this news with bated breath. After two seasons, Lady Diana Spencer will be brought to life in the Netflix series, set to span “the Wilson era,” according to The Sunday Times, meaning this season will take place between 1964 and 1976—when former UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson was in office. But Vanity Fair reports the season is set to begin in the 1970s.

Per the BBC, the show will return for its third season in 2019. But fans won’t have to wait as long for Seaon 4 as the cast is currently filming two at once. “We’re doing them back-to-back. I’m writing them all at the moment,” Peter Morgan, the series’ showrunner, revealed at a BAFTA Masterclass. “We’ve got Olivia [Colman], which is fantastic, and now we’re just embarking on the process of casting.”

