Support For Women at the Oscars was Strong Despite Their Lack of Nominations

Besides Blac Chyna’s appearance on the red carpet (seriously, what was she even doing there?!), the biggest mystery of the 92nd annual Oscars was undoubtedly why there weren’t more women nominated in general (which continues to be an issue year after year; and don’t get us stated on nominations for women of colour), and specifically in the Best Director category. ICYMI, there were *a ton* of great films directed by talented women this year including Greta Gerwig for Little Women, Lulu Wang for The Farewell and Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers. But despite absolutely killing it at the box office (and creating literal works of art), these works and their creators were overlooked to make room for…a ton of men. In the words of Issa Rae: “Congratulations to those men.”



But also, we hate it. Because the academy has a truly horrific track record for recognizing the work of women in the Best Director category. This, despite the fact that women *are* directing. A 2020 study from the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found that 10.6% of the directors of 2019’s top movies were women, which is the highest percentage in more than a decade. And they’re excelling at it. The study also found that 12 of the 100 top films in 2019 were directed by women. But despite all of this, Kathryn Bigelow is the only woman ever to win in the Best Director category—and that was all the way back in 2010.

Which is so not cool, and it appears that *a lot* of celebs in Hollywood would agree, with several celebs taking to the Oscars 2020 red carpet and stage to speak out about the lack of ladies in some major categories. Here is every time a celebrity called out sexism at the 2020 Oscars.

Natalie Portman wore an iconic cape

Even before the actual awards show *technically* started, the carpet was already getting political, y’all. I have to be honest, on first sight I honestly thought Natalie Portman had accidentally taken a wrong turn on her way to a LARPing convention (I’m sorry, but I can’t un-see Aladdin‘s Jafar with that cape). But then we found out that Portman’s Dior Haute Couture dress had an awesome hidden meaning—the names of several overlooked female directors stitched into its lapel.

Speaking to Los Angeles Times journalist Amy Kaufman, Portman revealed the meaning behind her cape—which touted names like Gerwig and Wang—saying: “I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way.”

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

Which is honestly a mic drop fashion moment and a *great* follow up to her now infamous 2018 Golden Globes dig.

So we have to continue to stan.

Janelle Monáe made a lyrical call-out

Like Portman, singer Janelle Monáe has always been known for making a statement, especially with her musical performances (remember the vagina pants?!), and she didn’t disappoint during her opening musical number. While we loved her sweet AF ode to Mr. Rogers, his iconic sweater and the film A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, what really stood out was her pointed call out to the academy. “Tonight, we celebrate all the amazing talent in this room. We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films,” she said, drawing attention to the phenomenal female-directed films (which only further served to highlight the fact that the directors of these films weren’t nominated). She added: “I’m so proud to stand here as a black, queer artist, telling stories. Happy Black History Month!”

Chris Rock and Steve Martin talked about vaginas

But it’s not just the ladies that took a stand. Opening the show, Chris Rock and Steve Martin also took a minute to draw attention to the fact that there was something *pretty* specific missing from the Best Director category—vaginas and the people who typically have them.

“There’s something missing this year,” Martin mused while talking about the directing category, with Rock quickly filling in the blank, asking, “Vaginas?” And no, he wasn’t talking about Monáe’s aforementioned vagina pants. We are seriously all here for men like Rock and Martin to help pick up the slack when it comes to advocating for women in Hollywood—because women can’t do everything themselves.

And the OG superheroes announced Best Original Score

To round out the night, Brie Larson, Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot and forever badass Sigourney Weaver announced the nominees and winner for best original score (but not before throwing some serious shade, telling the crowd that they’re going to start a Hollywood fight club, and any male winners would have to answer the age old question of: “How does it feel to be a woman in Hollywood?”). LOL, classic. (Also FYI, it’s pretty frickin’ hard, just like being a woman IRL).

And while the lack of female representation in the Best Director category was the hot topic of the night, the three ladies highlighted another area within the awards show that was shockingly lacking in female representation. “We want to celebrate the first time in the 92-[year] history of the Academy Awards—a female conductor will be leading the orchestra for this performance,” Weaver said of the Best Original Score presentation.

But the best part of the trio’s call-out? Larson, Gadot and Weaver let everyone know that although they have played superheroes on-screen, “all women are superheroes.”

Which is honestly just a great reminder for anytime.

But we still need to do more

While we’re here for any and every time celebs (especially female celebs) throw shade at a Hollywood system that continues to try and keep them down, tearing up over (and even writing about) these moments feels somewhat tiresome…because no real change seems to be happening in Hollywood. Or if it is happening, it’s at a truly glacial pace.

It’s great for people like Martin and Rock to call out the academy for their obvious sexism, but if we’re calling out the film industry in the same way year after year, with no tangible change happening in the time between Oscar ceremonies, what’s even the point?