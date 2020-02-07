Everything to Know About the 2020 Oscars

The 2020 Oscars nominations are out, meaning the countdown to the big event has officially begun. While some celebs campaign for votes, others will be silently cursing the Academy for snubbing them (looking at you, J.Lo). The rest of us plebes will be wildly speculating on who will take home the gold and hoping it’s not Scarlett Johansson.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 Oscars, including the most notable nominations and snubs.

When are the 2020 Academy Awards?

You can half-watch this thing (while mostly paying attention to something else) on February 9 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

How can I stream the 2020 Oscars in Canada?

We all know streaming gets more complicated in Canada. You can watch live on CTV, at ctv.ca or on the CTV app.

Who’s the Oscars 2020 host?

No one, actually. Remember how there was no host last year after Kevin Hart withdrew after his earlier homophobic comments came to light? They must’ve decided that the no-host format worked for everyone. There will definitely be lots of celeb presenters, though.

This year’s #Oscars at a glance: ✅ Stars

✅ Performances

✅ Surprises

🚫 Host See you Feb. 9th! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 8, 2020

Read this next: Ricky Gervais Tried to Shut Down Political Commentary at the Globes, But These Celebs Spoke Out

Who are the nominees for the 2020 Oscars?

A full list of noms can be found here. But for the “big” categories…

Best Picture

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Read this next: All the Standout Looks From the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Oh…

Yup. There’s no denying that the Oscars nominations this year are predictably meh, and they all skew, unsurprisingly, in the white-man direction. Can we talk about how Joker, a movie about a white guy who’s beaten down by the ~cruel world~ and takes his revenge, has the most nominations at 11?

Scarlett Johansson, not the East Asian Woman™ we want but the tree we deserve, is twice nominated—for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Marriage Story *and* Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Jojo Rabbit. Meanwhile, Tom Hanks is nominated for the first time in 19 years.

That’s not to say there aren’t a few glimmers of hope. South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho—the hero who basically told Hollywood to get over itself and realize that the rest of the world makes good movies too—is holding it down with a Best Director nom, while his film Parasite has six nominations in total, including Best Picture.

What are the biggest Oscar snubs this year?

Very few women and even fewer women of colour were nominated for anything.

Greta Gerwig, the woman who was most likely to be nominated for Best Director, didn’t get a nod for Little Women. Neither did Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim) or Kasi Lemmons (Harriet), despite their films’ popularity with critics and audiences. All the Best Director nominees are men.

In spite of a lot of buzz, neither Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) nor Awkwafina (The Farewell) were nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Lupita Nyong’o also didn’t get a nom for her work in Jordan Peele’s Us. All the nominees for the actress categories are white, except for Cynthia Erivo.

Also, Beyoncé’s song “Spirit” from The Lion King didn’t receive a Best Original Song nomination even though most people thought it was a shoo-in.

Read this next: Our Picks for Best and *Not-So-Best* Dressed at the Golden Globes