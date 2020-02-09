Parasite Made History at the 2020 Oscars

As you half watch the Oscars and half batch cook your lunches for the week ahead, it’s easy to miss who’s winning in each category. You’ve already spent hours tracking (and judging) the red carpet. We’ve got you for the rest.

No matter which movie wins Best Picture, it’ll cause a ton of controversy. Can Parasite pull off a historic win for East Asian, South Korean and non-English language films? Will Cynthia Erivo, the only woman of colour nominated for an acting role, take Best Actress? Will Scarlett Johansson win literally anything, thus setting the actual blood in my veins on fire?

Watch this space as we update the Oscar winners 2020 throughout the night.

BEST PICTURE

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite — WINNER

BEST ACTRESS



Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy) — WINNER

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) — WINNER

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) — WINNER

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — WINNER

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) — WINNER

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1917

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite — WINNER

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman

Joker

Jojo Rabbit — WINNER

Little Women

The Two Popes

ORIGINAL SONG

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4)

“I’m Standing With You,” (Breakthrough)

“Into the Unknown,” (Frozen II)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — WINNER

“Stand Up” (Harriet)

ORIGINAL SCORE

1917

Joker — WINNER

Little Women

Marriage Story

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917 — WINNER

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window — WINNER

Saria

A Sister

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) — WINNER

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 — WINNER

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love — WINNER

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite — WINNER

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

American Factory — WINNER

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

FILM EDITING

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Ford v Ferrari — WINNER

Parasite

VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 — WINNER

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SOUND EDITING

1917

Ford v Ferrari — WINNER

Joker

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra

Joker

1917 — WINNER

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood — WINNER

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell — WINNER

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

Little Women — WINNER

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood