Parasite Made History at the 2020 Oscars

As you half watch the Oscars and half batch cook your lunches for the week ahead, it’s easy to miss who’s winning in each category. You’ve already spent hours tracking (and judging) the red carpet. We’ve got you for the rest.
No matter which movie wins Best Picture, it’ll cause a ton of controversy. Can Parasite pull off a historic win for East Asian, South Korean and non-English language films? Will Cynthia Erivo, the only woman of colour nominated for an acting role, take Best Actress? Will Scarlett Johansson win literally anything, thus setting the actual blood in my veins on fire?
Watch this space as we update the Oscar winners 2020 throughout the night.
BEST PICTURE
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite — WINNER
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy) — WINNER
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) — WINNER
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story) — WINNER
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — WINNER
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) — WINNER
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
1917
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite — WINNER
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman
Joker
Jojo Rabbit — WINNER
Little Women
The Two Popes
ORIGINAL SONG
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4)
“I’m Standing With You,” (Breakthrough)
“Into the Unknown,” (Frozen II)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — WINNER
“Stand Up” (Harriet)
ORIGINAL SCORE
1917
Joker — WINNER
Little Women
Marriage Story
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917 — WINNER
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window — WINNER
Saria
A Sister
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) — WINNER
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 — WINNER
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love — WINNER
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite — WINNER
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
American Factory — WINNER
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
FILM EDITING
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari — WINNER
Parasite
VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 — WINNER
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
SOUND EDITING
1917
Ford v Ferrari — WINNER
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra
Joker
1917 — WINNER
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood — WINNER
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell — WINNER
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Little Women — WINNER
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood