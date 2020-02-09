TV & Movies

Parasite Made History at the 2020 Oscars

And the rest of the night’s Oscar winners

by
Oscar winner 2020: Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor (Photo: Getty)

As you half watch the Oscars and half batch cook your lunches for the week ahead, it’s easy to miss who’s winning in each category. You’ve already spent hours tracking (and judging) the red carpet. We’ve got you for the rest.

No matter which movie wins Best Picture, it’ll cause a ton of controversy. Can Parasite pull off a historic win for East Asian, South Korean and non-English language films? Will Cynthia Erivo, the only woman of colour nominated for an acting role, take Best Actress? Will Scarlett Johansson win literally anything, thus setting the actual blood in my veins on fire?

Watch this space as we update the Oscar winners 2020 throughout the night.

BEST PICTURE

1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite — WINNER

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy) — WINNER

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) — WINNER
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story) — WINNER
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — WINNER

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) — WINNER
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1917
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite — WINNER

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman
Joker
Jojo Rabbit — WINNER
Little Women
The Two Popes

ORIGINAL SONG

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4)
“I’m Standing With You,” (Breakthrough)
“Into the Unknown,” (Frozen II)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (RocketmanWINNER
“Stand Up” (Harriet)

ORIGINAL SCORE

1917
Joker — WINNER
Little Women
Marriage Story
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917 — WINNER
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window — WINNER
Saria
A Sister

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) — WINNER
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 — WINNER

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love — WINNER
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite — WINNER

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

American Factory — WINNER
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

FILM EDITING

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari — WINNER
Parasite

VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 — WINNER
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SOUND EDITING

1917
Ford v Ferrari — WINNER
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra
Joker
1917 — WINNER
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood — WINNER
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell — WINNER
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman
Little Women — WINNER
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
