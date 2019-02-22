What’s Coming (and Going) to Netflix Canada in March

ICYMI, there’s a lot of exciting things happening in March. Aside from International Women’s Day and Canadian queen Céline Dion‘s birthday, March is jam-packed with Netflix goodness. There’s basically no need to make any other plans because not only are we getting new seasons of some iconic shows (re: Queer Eye, Santa Clarita Diet, Jane the Virgin, Suits and more), Netflix is also dropping box office hits like La La Land, Eighth Grade and The Girl on the Train.

Don’t know where to even begin (’cause saaame)? We rounded up everything coming and going (like classic rom-com Bridesmaids) to Netflix Canada this month!

Coming in March

On My Block, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In the wake of a tragedy and Jamal’s valuable discovery, the friends lean on each other like never before as they deal with the repercussions. This season is definitely dropping in March, but the date is still TBD.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 1

A Monster Calls

Synopsis: A boy seeks the help of a tree monster to cope with his single mother’s terminal illness.

Budapest (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Two friends quit their boring jobs to start a company that plans bachelor parties in Budapest. Their wives, however, have mixed feelings about this.

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In the world’s toughest cricket league, every game is a battle. Can Mumbai Indians come together and bring home another trophy?

Dog Days

Synopsis: A group of interconnected people (starring Nina Dobrev and Vanessa Hudgens) in Los Angeles are brought together by their lovely canine counterparts.

Eighth Grade

Synopsis: An introverted teenage girl tries to survive the last week of her disastrous eighth grade year before leaving to start high school.

La La Land

Synopsis: While navigating their careers in Los Angeles, a pianist and an actress (a.k.a. IRL BFFs Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone) fall in love while attempting to reconcile their aspirations for the future.

Larva Island, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A new season of hilariously zany adventures for larva pals Red and Yellow includes an invasion of their island!

Losers (Netflix Original documentary series)

Synopsis: In a “winning is everything” society, how do we handle failure? Using sports as its guide, this documentary series examines the psychology of losing.

Paw Patrol, Season 5

Synopsis: Six heroic puppies led by a tech-savvy 10-year-old pull off high-stakes rescue missions using humour, problem-solving skills and cool vehicles.

River’s Edge (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: High schooler Haruna befriends loner Yamada, then is drawn into the tangled relationship between him, a model and the girl who loves him unreasonably.

Space Jam

Synopsis: In a desperate attempt to win a basketball match and earn their freedom, the Looney Tunes seek the aid of retired basketball champion, Michael Jordan.

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Synopsis: Set during WWII, a story seen through the innocent eyes of Bruno, the eight-year-old son of the commandant at a German concentration camp, whose forbidden friendship with a Jewish boy on the other side of the camp fence has startling and unexpected consequences.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Inspired by a science book, 13-year-old William Kamkwamba builds a wind turbine to save his Malawian village from famine. Based on a true story.

The Dark Knight Rises

Synopsis: Eight years after the Joker’s reign of anarchy, Batman, with the help of the enigmatic Catwoman, is forced from his exile to save Gotham City, now on the edge of total annihilation, from the brutal guerrilla terrorist Bane.

The Girl on the Train

Synopsis: A divorcee becomes entangled in a missing persons investigation that sends shockwaves throughout her life.

Your Son (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: After his son is brutally beaten outside a nightclub, a surgeon takes the law into his own hands and seeks vengeance against the perpetrators.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 2

Romance is a Bonus Book (Netflix Original series) (Streaming Every Saturday)

Synopsis: A gifted writer who’s the youngest editor-in-chief ever at his publishing company gets enmeshed in the life of a former copywriter desperate for a job.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday) (Netflix Original comedy series)

Synopsis: Hasan Minhaj returns with new episodes every Sunday, bringing his unique, unexpected comedic perspective to current global events and culture.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 5

Disney’s Christopher Robin

Synopsis: A working-class family man, Christopher Robin, encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of life.

Life

Synopsis: A team of scientists aboard the International Space Station discover a rapidly evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars and now threatens all life on Earth.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 6

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Synopsis: Devastated Peter takes a Hawaiian vacation in order to deal with the recent break-up with his TV star girlfriend, Sarah. Little does he know, Sarah’s travelling to the same resort as her ex—and she’s bringing along her new boyfriend.

Happy Gilmore

Synopsis: A rejected hockey player puts his skills to the golf course to save his grandmother’s house.

Lucy

Synopsis: A woman, accidentally caught in a dark deal, turns the tables on her captors and transforms into a merciless warrior evolved beyond human logic.

Secret City: Under the Eagle, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Journalist Harriet Dunkley finds herself enmeshed in a conspiracy while striving to clear the name of a former cellmate accused of murder.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 7

The Order (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Out to avenge his mother’s death, a college student pledges a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 8

After Life (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Struggling to come to terms with his wife’s death, a writer for a newspaper adopts a gruff new persona in an effort to push away those trying to help.

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A loving couple become rivals when Belle opens a fusion bistro next to her ex-boyfriend Kram’s traditional restaurant in Bangkok’s chic Ari district.

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: From a teenage parkour enthusiast to a bawdy restaurateur, an eclectic group of characters find romance in Bangkok’s glittering Silom district.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane—both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

Hunter X Hunter (2011), Seasons 1 to 3

Synopsis: Gon Freecss aspires to become a Hunter, an exceptional being capable of greatness. With his friends and his potential, he seeks for his father who left him when he was younger.

Immortals (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Driven by revenge, human-turned-vampire Mia sets out to vanquish Dmitry, a ruthless vampire leader who seeks an artifact that grants immortality.

Juanita (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Fed up with her life, Juanita leaves her grown kids behind and hits the road in search of a fresh start.

Shadow (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Haunted by a tragic loss, an ex-cop with a rare inability to feel pain strikes out on his own to catch offenders who’ve eluded Johannesburg police.

Walk. Ride. Rodeo. (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In the wake of an accident that leaves her paralyzed, a champion barrel racer is determined to get back on her horse and ride again.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 11

Timeless, Season 2

Synopsis: An unlikely trio travel through time in order to battle unknown criminals and protect history as we know it.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits (Netflix Original comedy series)

Synopsis: Jimmy Carr has gathered a selection of his very best jokes for the ultimate comedy special. A man who has devoted his life to crafting perfect gags and brutally brilliant one-liners, Jimmy’s new show distils everything we love to laugh at and be shocked by into one incredible stand-up special. Featuring clever jokes, rude jokes and a few jokes that are totally unacceptable. Filmed at The Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland.

Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Part 6 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Kaito and Risako hang out with their housemates while Yui and Aio try to decide their next steps. Nothing is certain except their bonds of friendship.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 13

Triple Frontier (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Struggling to make ends meet, five former U.S. soldiers set out to steal millions from a drug lord’s lair—and end up with a target on their backs.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 15

Arrested Development, Season 5B (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As the Bluths continue to make a mess of their personal and professional lives, Michael again can’t quite abandon the family that makes him miserable.

Burn Out (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: When his son’s mom runs afoul of Paris’s criminal underworld, a thrill-seeking superbike racer begins moonlighting as a drug courier to clear her debt.

Dry Martina (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: An odd encounter with a fan and a tryst with that fan’s ex-boyfriend leads a sexually adventurous singer on an escapade in Chile.

Girl (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: With the support of her father, a 15-year-old transgender girl pursues her dream of becoming a professional ballerina. Winner of the Camera d’Or for best first film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival as well as the Best Actor Prize for Un Certain Regard, the FIPRESCI International Critics Award for Best Film (Un Certain Regard) and the Queer Palm.

If I Hadn’t Met You (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Eduard, a husband and father who loses his family in a tragic accident, travels to parallel universes to seek a better fate for his beloved wife.

Las muñecas de la mafia, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Lucrecia, Brenda and Olivia are once again entangled in the world of the drug lords as Janeth and Martha are introduced to its dark dangers.

Love, Death & Robots (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: An animated anthology series presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher.

Paskal (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Naval unit Paskal is among the most elite special forces in Malaysia. But all bets are off when one of its own stages a hijacking. Based on true events.

Queer Eye, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The Fab Five hit the road and head to Kansas City, Missouri, for another season of emotional makeovers and stunning transformations.

Robozuna, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Ariston, Mangle and the Freebot Fighters are back, but protecting their home gets tougher when evil Danuvia unveils a powerful robot named Dominatus.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 10

Synopsis: RuPaul searches for America’s next drag superstar.

Turn Up Charlie (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A down-and-out DJ (played by total hunk Idris Elba) plots to rebuild his music career while working as a nanny for his famous best friend’s wild 11-year-old daughter.

YooHoo to the Rescue (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Five cuddly pals from the magical land of YooTopia use teamwork and special gadgets to help animals in trouble and make new friends along the way!

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 16

Green Door (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A troubled psychologist returns from the U.S. and sets up a clinic in Taiwan, where mysterious patients and uncanny events shed light on his murky past.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 19

Amy Schumer Growing (Netflix Original comedy series)

Synopsis: Amy Schumer gives a refreshingly honest and hilarious take on marriage, pregnancy and personal growth in her new Netflix comedy special. Filmed in front of a packed house in Chicago, the comedian talks about the joys of womanhood, settling into marital bliss and you guessed it, sex!

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 20

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Synopsis: In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting race through the Forbidden Forest, leading to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: With heart and determination, Antoine Griezmann overcame his small stature to become one of the world’s top soccer players and a World Cup champion.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 22

Carlo & Malik (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A veteran homicide cop is forced to confront his own biases when he’s paired up with an Ivory Coast-born rookie on a string of murder cases in Rome.

Charlie’s Colorforms City (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Loveable, hilarious Charlie leads you on unpredictable and imaginative shape-filled story expeditions alongside a colourful cast of characters.

Delhi Crime (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As Delhi reels in the aftermath of a gang rape, a female police officer leads an eye-opening search for the culprits in this retelling of true events.

Historia de un crimen: Colosio (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Dramatization of Mexican presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio’s 1994 assassination. Part of an anthology on unsolved crimes in Latin America.

Mirage (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A space-time continuum glitch allows Vera to save a boy’s life 25 years earlier, but results in the loss of her daughter, whom she fights to get back.

Most Beautiful Thing (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The year is 1959, the first Bossa Nova chords are being played, and Rio de Janeiro is the place where everyone wants to be.

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Ambushed by Ulster loyalists, three members of the Miami Showband were killed in Northern Ireland in 1975. Was the crime linked to the government?

Selling Sunset (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The elite real estate brokers at the Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in L.A. The drama ramps up when a new agent joins the team.

The Death of Stalin

Synopsis: Moscow, 1953. After being in power for nearly 30 years, Soviet dictator Josef Stalin takes ill and quickly dies. Now the members of the Council of Ministers scramble for power.

The Dirt (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: In this dramatization of Mötley Crüe’s no-holds-barred autobiography, the band hits the monster highs and savage lows of heavy metal superstardom.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 23

Kubo and the Two Strings

Synopsis: A young boy named Kubo must locate a magical suit of armour worn by his late father in order to defeat a vengeful spirit from the past.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Comedian Nate Bargatze takes aim at the absurdity of everyday life in an approachable and deadpan stand-up set shot in Duluth, Georgia.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The love wagon rides again! Seven strangers board the famous van on a journey through Asia in search of a ticket home to Japan with a partner.

Jane the Virgin, Season 5

Synopsis: A young, devout Catholic woman discovers that she was accidentally artificially inseminated.

Suits, New Episodes from Season 7

Synopsis: On the run from a drug deal gone bad, Mike Ross, a brilliant college dropout, finds himself a job working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City’s best lawyers.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 29

15 August (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Veteran Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns producer for this lighthearted snapshot of life in the chawls of Mumbai.

Bayoneta (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A retired Mexican boxer living alone in Finland gets a shot to redeem himself in the ring, forcing him to confront his painful past in the process.

McQueen

Synopsis: The life and career of fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen: from his start as a tailor, to launching and overseeing his eponymous line, and his untimely death.

Osmosis (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In a near-future Paris, an app uses personal memories to decode the mysteries of love. But what happens if your memories, like all data, are subject to manipulation?

Santa Clarita Diet, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Sheila (played by Drew Barrymore) searches for meaning, Joel investigates a secret society and Abby struggles with her feelings for Eric. Life and undeath can be so stressful.

The Highwaymen (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: The outlaws made headlines. The lawmen made history. From director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side), The Highwaymen follows the untold true story of the legendary detectives who brought down Bonnie and Clyde. When the full force of the FBI and the latest forensic technology aren’t enough to capture the nation’s most notorious criminals, two former Texas Rangers (Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson) must rely on their gut instincts and old school skills to get the job done.

The Legend of Cocaine Island (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A businessman who is down on his luck hatches a plan to retrieve a mythical $2-million stash of cocaine from its reported hiding place in the Caribbean.

Traitors (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As World War II ends, a young English woman agrees to help an enigmatic American agent root out Russian infiltration of the British government.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on March 31

El sabor de las margaritas (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: While investigating the disappearance of a teen girl in a tight-knit Galician town, a Civil Guard officer uncovers secrets linked to a loss of her own.

Love, Rosie

Synopsis: Rosie and Alex have been best friends since they were 5, so they couldn’t possibly be right for one another…or could they? When it comes to love, life and making the right choices, these two are their own worst enemies.

Snowpiercer

Synopsis: Set in a future where a failed climate-change experiment kills all life on the planet except for a lucky few who boarded the Snowpiercer, a train that travels around the globe, where a class system emerges.

The Giver

Synopsis: In a seemingly perfect community, without war, pain, suffering, differences or choice, a young boy is chosen to learn from an elderly man about the true pain and pleasure of the “real” world.

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The trailer park just got a lot weirder. Picking up where Season 12 left off—and higher than ever—the entire gang has turned into cartoons.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Synopsis: A Wall Street investment banker who has been set up as the linchpin of his company’s mob-backed Ponzi scheme is relocated with his family to Aunt Madea’s southern home.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club

Synopsis: When five struggling single moms put aside their differences to form a support group, they find inspiration and laughter in their new sisterhood, and help each other overcome the obstacles that stand in their way.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in March:

March 5:

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Bridesmaids

Fear

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Neighbors

March 18:

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

March 31:

Blade: Trinity

Clerks 2

Hairspray

Hanna

Lucky Number Slevin

Men in Black 3

Party of Five, Seasons 1-6

The Back-Up Plan

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Related:

What’s Coming (and Going) to Netflix Canada in February

The Best Romantic Comedies Streaming On Netflix And Crave RN

11 Canadian TV Shows & Movies on Netflix for Your Patriotic Viewing Pleasure