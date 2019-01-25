What’s Coming (and Going) to Netflix Canada in February

We’re all for tobogganing, hot chocolate and warm cuddles, but let’s be real, Canadian winters are basically one long countdown to summer—but we have a few suggestions to help the time pass a little faster. Next time the temp drops and you opt to stay cooped up inside, get into comfy clothes, take off your makeup, grab your fave salty snack (read: chips, popcorn, pretzels, you name it) and log onto Netflix, because trust, there are a lot of hot new releases to choose from.

Here’s everything coming (like buzz-worthy horror flick Velvet Buzzsaw starring Jake Gyllenhaal and the last four Harry Potter movies—HP marathon anyone?) and going (like childhood classic Ella Enchanted) to Netflix Canada this month!

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on February 1

Back to the Future

Synopsis: Eccentric inventor Doc Brown turns a DeLorean into a time machine that inadvertently sends his young friend, Marty McFly, 30 years into the past.

Back to the Future Part II

Synopsis: Marty and Doc are at it again in this sequel to the 1985 blockbuster as the time-traveling duo head to 2015 to nip some McFly family woes in the bud.

Back to the Future Part III

Synopsis: The final instalment of the trilogy finds Marty digging the trusty DeLorean out of a mineshaft and looking up Doc in the Wild West of 1885.

Dear Ex (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: When Sanlian’s ex-husband passes away, she discovers he has altered his insurance policy, cutting out their son in favour of a stranger named Jay. Outraged, Sanlian decides that she and her son will confront Jay, but Jay proves equal to her scheme. However, when her son unexpectedly moves in with Jay, she is forced to reassess her relationship with them both.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Synopsis: A lonely suburban boy befriends a gentle alien and tries to help it return home while protecting it from government forces that are in pursuit.

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Zoe and the gang plan a girls-only Galantine’s adventure. But when they set out to find the mysterious Maid’s Stone it soon becomes clear they’re not the only ones on the trail. As they race against Pin and Marcus, Holloway and a not-to-be-trusted Mia, the girls’ friendships are tested to the limits. And, with the end of the quest in sight, Zoe wonders if some things might be better left buried…

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Synopsis: Learning that his warning about the return of Voldemort has been ignored, Harry trains a group of students to defend themselves against the dark arts.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Synopsis: When Harry inadvertently discovers a mysterious book that sheds light on the sordid life of the evil Voldemort, he and Dumbledore prepare for battle.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Synopsis: The first instalment of the two-part conclusion to the Harry Potter series finds Harry leaving Hogwarts to destroy the remaining Horcruxes.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Synopsis: Just as things begin to look hopeless, Harry discovers a trio of magical objects that endow him with powers to rival Voldemort’s formidable skills.

Horrible Bosses

Synopsis: Three disgruntled buddies can’t leave their miserable jobs, so they cook up a creative strategy for eliminating their micromanaging bosses instead.

Nightflyers (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: With humankind’s future at stake, a group of scientists and a powerful telepath venture into the void aboard a spaceship full of secrets.

Nocturnal Animals

Synopsis: Reading her ex-husband’s violent novel manuscript destabilizes gallery owner Susan’s life, upending her present while digging up their past.

Russian Doll (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Russian Doll follows a young woman named Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) on her journey as the guest of honour at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City.

Schindler’s List

Synopsis: Oskar Schindler becomes an unlikely humanitarian, spending his entire fortune to help save 1,100 Jews from Auschwitz during World War II. Steven Spielberg’s masterful drama won seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Writing.

Shrek

Synopsis: On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot—a wisecracking donkey.

Siempre bruja (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Siempre bruja follows 18-year-old Carmen, a Colombian slave and witch from the 17th century who, in a desperate attempt to save her loved one, travels in time to present day Cartagena. Navigating the waters of this exciting new world, Carmen will soon discover that once a witch, always a witch.

Snow White & the Huntsman

Synopsis: An updated take on the Snow White tale finds the fair-skinned maiden battling the Evil Queen with skills learned from the huntsman sent to kill her.

The Lego Batman Movie

Synopsis: When a crew of legendary villains wreaks havoc on Gotham City, loner hero Batman must learn to rely on teamwork to save the day.

The Road to El Dorado

Synopsis: Two Spanish con men win a map to the legendary city of gold, but when they reach El Dorado, things don’t go according to plan.

U-571

Synopsis: It’s 1942 and the Nazis are winning the war at sea, thanks to the Enigma encoding device that makes the German ciphering system unbreakable.

Velvet Buzzsaw (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Velvet Buzzsaw is a satirical thriller set in the contemporary art world scene of Los Angeles where big money artists and mega-collectors pay a high price when art collides with commerce.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Synopsis: An exploration of the life, lessons and legacy of iconic children’s television host, Fred Rogers.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on February 2

Bordertown, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Past and present collide in dizzying ways for Kari Sorjonen and his colleague Lena as they investigate murders and other crimes with links to Russia.

Romance is a Bonus Book (Netflix Original series) (Streaming Every Saturday)

Synopsis: A gifted writer who’s the youngest editor-in-chief ever at his publishing company gets enmeshed in the life of a former copywriter desperate for a job.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on February 3

Sing

Synopsis: An optimistic koala tries to save his theatre with a singing contest featuring a timid elephant, a teenage gorilla, an overworked sow and more.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on February 5

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Twenty three years after his last stand-up special, comedian, screenwriter and Emmy Award-winning actor Ray Romano debuts his first Netflix comedy special. Performing two sets on the same night—one at Manhattan’s Comedy Cellar and the second at the Village Underground, literally around the corner—Romano advises on choosing friends, surviving marriage and knowing the difference between being old and not being young.

Shameless, Season 8

Synopsis: This dramedy based on a British series centres on siblings in a dysfunctional Chicago family who struggle while coping with their alcoholic father.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on February 6

Battleship

Synopsis: The classic Battleship board game moves to the big screen in this at-sea adventure about defending planet Earth from a mysterious enemy fleet.

Jaws

Synopsis: When an insatiable great white shark terrorizes Amity Island, a police chief, an oceanographer and a grizzled shark hunter seek to destroy the beast.

Jaws 2

Synopsis: Just as Amity Island begins to rebound from deadly shark attacks, missing divers and a boating accident lead the police chief to suspect the worst.

Jaws 3

Synopsis: When a baby great white shark finds its way to a theme park, the manager keeps it for a new exhibit—but soon its angry mother comes to wreak havoc.

Jaws: The Revenge

Synopsis: After another deadly shark attack, Ellen Brody has had enough of Amity Island and moves to the Caribbean—but a great white shark follows her there.

Leap Year

Synopsis: Anna chooses February 29 to propose marriage to her boyfriend, but after meeting a charming innkeeper, she must evaluate her original plans.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Synopsis: At age 40, there’s one thing Andy hasn’t done, and it’s really bothering the sex-obsessed guys at work, who set out to help him get laid.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on February 8

¡Nailed It! México (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The fun, fondant and hilarious cake fails head to Mexico, where very amateur bakers compete to re-create elaborate sweet treats for a cash prize.

El árbol de la sangre (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Marc (Álvaro Cervantes) and Rebeca (Úrsula Corberó) are a young couple who goes to an old farmhouse belonging to Marc’s family. There, they write the shared story of their roots, creating a large family tree that harbours 25 years of love, heartbreak, sex, madness, jealousy and infidelity… and under which lies a deep mystery that marked their lives. Over their days at the farmhouse, each one will reveal secrets from their past to the other, putting their own love story in danger.

High Flying Bird (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: In the midst of a pro basketball lockout, sports agent Ray Burke (André Holland) finds himself caught in the face-off between the league and the players. His career is on the line, but Ray is playing for higher stakes. With only 72 hours to pull off a daring plan, he outmaneuvers all the power-players as he uncovers a loophole that could change the game forever. The outcome raises questions of who owns the game—and who ought to. Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Soderbergh (Traffic) from a script by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), High Flying Bird features an acclaimed ensemble cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Melvin Gregg, Sonja Sohn, Zachary Quinto, Kyle MacLachlan and Bill Duke, plus appearances from NBA athletes Reggie Jackson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Donovan Mitchell.

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: In this 1+ hour comedic special, Kevin Hart plays himself while discussing the fascinating contributions of lesser known individuals from Black history through the lens of various educational reenactments.

One Day at a Time, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Penelope studies to become a nurse practitioner, Elena and Syd grow closer, Alex gets punished, Lydia tackles a bucket list and Schneider falls in love.

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (Netflix Original documentary)

Synopsis: A long form documentary series of high profile, in-depth stories about music’s impact on society, as told by critically acclaimed directors, with each episode revealing surprising insight beyond the expected or commonly known. Sam Cooke was the most influential Black musician of the Civil Rights Movement and advocated for the rights of Black musicians, frustrating the white establishment. An investigation into the circumstances and controversy surrounding his shooting death include theories that he had been robbed and “trick-rolled’ by a woman, later revealed to be a prostitute. But many believe in a larger societal set up; namely that he was targeted by music industry moguls with links to the mob who all wanted him dead for emerging as a totem for Black musicians’ rights.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: George and Harold have to keep their grades up to go to summer camp. But it’s a tall order with Melvin—and a cyborg Melvin—running the school!

Unauthorized Living (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: An influential Galician drug cartel leader must seek out his successor while keeping his degenerative disease a secret.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on February 9

The Break, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Yoann Peeters finds himself tangled in another disturbing murder case when his former psychiatrist asks for help proving a patient’s innocence.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on February 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 2 (Netflix Original comedy, streaming every Sunday)

Synopsis: Hasan Minhaj’s informative and innovative comedy show returns with more deep dives into global politics and culture.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on February 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine (Netflix Original docuseries)

Synopsis: Delve into the delectably diverse world of Chinese cuisine and discover its regional variations and unique histories.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on February 14

Dating Around (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Every episode, one single goes on five first dates filled with flirty banter, awkward exchanges and moments of true connection. Who will get a second date? Netflix’s first original dating show takes an honest and compelling look at the real world of dating.

Dirty John (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Anthology series’ first season tells the story of how a romance with the charismatic John Meehan spiralled into secrets, denial, manipulation and, ultimately, survival – with horrific consequences for an entire family.

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Comedian, actor and former physician Ken Jeong returns to his stand-up roots for his first-ever Netflix comedy special. Filmed at the Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, California, where Jeong first got his start in comedy, You Complete Me, Ho reflects on how Jeong went from being a doctor to a comedy superstar and opens up about how his wife’s courageous battle with breast cancer led to him starring in one of the biggest comedy franchises of all time, The Hangover. The special is directed and executive produced by Jon M. Chu, who also directed Jeong in the groundbreaking box office phenomenon Crazy Rich Asians.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on February 15

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Legendary comedy writer and director Larry Charles travels the world in search of humour in the most unusual, unexpected and dangerous places.

The Breaker Upperers (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Two women run a business breaking up couples for cash but when one develops a conscience, their friendship unravels.

The Departed

Synopsis: To take down Boston’s Irish Mafia, the police send in one of their own men to infiltrate it, not realizing the syndicate has done the same thing.

The Dragon Prince, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Rayla and the princes hurry toward Xadia with their precious cargo. But Claudia and Soren are close behind—and determined to stop them.

The Town

Synopsis: Career bank robber Doug and his volatile partner hit a roadblock when Doug falls for bank manager Claire, whom he kidnapped during their last heist.

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets—and a looming threat to humanity.

Yucatan (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Competing con artists attempt to creatively and ruthlessly swindle a fatherly lottery winner while on a lively cruise from Spain to Mexico.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on February 20

Kong: Skull Island

Synopsis: A U.S. military and scientific team sets out to survey an uncharted remote island, unaware of the gigantic surprise that lies in wait for them.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on February 21

Gomorrah, Season 2

Synopsis: Mafia activity in Naples is at the centre of this series, which focuses on internal struggles that follow after the head of a family is imprisoned.

The Drug King (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A petty smuggler from Busan dives headfirst into illicit drug trafficking in the 1970s and rises to the top as king of the Japanese narcotics trade.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on February 22

Chef’s Table, Volume 6 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A renowned Italian butcher, an Indian chef in London and two stars of Southern U.S. cuisine share their culinary journeys.

Firebrand (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A contemporary story about relationships and the highs and lows people deal with in their lives

GO! Vive a tu manera (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Fiercely talented Mia receives a scholarship to a prestigious dance academy, where she soon clashes with the owner’s fashionable and popular daughter.

Paddleton (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: An unlikely bromance between two misfit neighbours becomes an unexpectedly emotional journey when the younger man is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Dreams and reality collide as a young woman navigates a tumultuous relationship amid rising social tensions, protests and tragedies in Paris.

Rebellion, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As the conflict between the British government and the revolutionary Dáil rages, personal connections cloud allegiances for participants on both sides.

Suburra, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As the fight for land, money and power intensifies, young upstarts Aureliano, Spadino and Lele conspire to seize control of Rome’s criminal underworld.

The Big Family Cooking Showdown, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The competition continues as 16 more foodie families put their cooking skills to the test to impress new judges Angellica Bell and Tommy Banks.

The Photographer of Mauthausen (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Imprisoned at the concentration camp of Mauthausen during WWII, Catalan photographer Francesc Boix struggles to survive while saving other people and hiding film negatives that will later help incriminate Nazis.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on February 25

Van Helsing, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Vanessa and Scarlet embark on a search for the four Elders whose totems can raise the Dark One, while the new threat of vampire daywalkers grows.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on February 26

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, Season 3B (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The saga of Clary Fray and her adventures with angels, demons, vampires and werewolves wraps up in a surprising, thrilling series conclusion.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on February 28

Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey

Synopsis: Explore key moments in Billy Graham’s journey as a dairy farmer’s son who rose to prominence, becoming one of the most influential religious leaders in modern history.

Paw Patrol, Season 3

Synopsis: Six heroic puppies led by a tech-savvy 10-year-old pull off high-stakes rescue missions using humour, problem-solving skills and cool vehicles.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in February:

February 1:

8 Mile

Batman vs. Robin

The King’s Speech

February 5:

Cloverfield

February 6:

Sharknado

February 15:

Ella Enchanted

Scream 4

