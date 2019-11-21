What’s New on Netflix Canada in December

Oh, the weather outside is frightful! But those office holiday parties… well, they’re not delightful. Like, handling snowdrifts and -40 wind chill sounds pretty appealing compared to watching Susan from HR sway drunkenly to UB40, Carl from communications tell the same set of dad jokes for the umpteenth year in a row and your boss force-feed everyone dry fruitcake. And did your Secret Santa actually get you Crest Whitestrips? Happy holidays, you yellow-toothed demon!

(And none of that even compares to what’s in store for you at the family gatherings. Stressful adult dynamics aside, there’s nothing quite like watching a group of children tear through a pack of expensive presents like a pack of hyenas, rolling their eyes at your thoughtfully picked books and clothing and reciprocating by giving you the Norwalk virus. Love you, too, Persephone and Jaden. Can’t wait until you’re teenagers.)

But we’re not total grinches! There’s good news in all this yuletide madness: Chances are you’ll finally have some time off to catch up on your shows, and Netflix Canada is adding to the pile with a month of exciting additions. Avoid the trauma and stay on your couch. You deserve it.

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 1

Dead Kids

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

American Made

Crocodile Dundee

Dinner for Schmucks

Eastsiders, Season 4

Gladiator

Look Who’s Talking Too

HOT PICK: Steel Magnolias

Hell, yes, this is a hot pick, even if it was released in 1989. Starring Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Julia Roberts, this dramedy about a group of southern women is a certifiable classic and the ultimate in movie comfort food. It’s also required gay viewing, so if that’s you and you’re reading this, you should watch this ASAP or you’ll lose your membership. They didn’t throw bricks at Stonewall, they threw 35mm film reels of this film. Know your history!

Terminator Genisys

The Duchess

The Greatest Showman

The Lovely Bones

The Shape of Water

The Terminal Titanic

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 2

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Season 3, Part 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentaca de Cristo

HOT PICK: Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzah

Tiffany Haddish continues her pop cultural dominance with this stand-up special, celebrating her 40th birthday with lots of “singing, dancing and raunchy reflections on her long road to womanhood.” Advance buzz for the special has been great, and Haddish was one of my favourite parts about the awesome (but sadly cancelled) Netflix series TUCA & BERTIE. Check it out.

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 4

Let’s Dance

Los Briceno

Magic for Humans, Season 2

About a Boy

Baby Mama

Charlie Wilson’s War

Cinderella Man

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Jarhead

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

Notting Hill

Savages

The Blacklist, Season 6

The Bone Collector

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 5

A Christmas Prince The Royal Baby

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

V Wars

Home for Christmas

Greenleaf, Season 4

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show

The Chosen One, Season 2

The Confession Killer

HOT PICK: Fuller House, Season 5

That’s a wrap, dude! After five seasons, the Netflix reboot-quel of the old TGIF sitcom finally calls it a day, as we leave the second generation of the Tanner-Fuller family behind us until their kids grow up and we’re forced to do this all over again. Expect the return of lots of familiar faces (except maybe Lori Loughlin because, well, you know) and lots comfy, nostalgia-stoking jokes.

Glow Up

HOT PICK: Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach (of Frances Ha fame) brings some arthouse fare to the streamer with this dramedy about a married couple going through a traumatic divorce. This film had tons of awards buzz and widespread acclaim, and it stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta. I’m excited to watch this one.

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

Teasing Master Takagi-san, Season 2

Three Days of Christmas

Triad Princess

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 8

Light of My Life

HOT PICK: RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular

Yaaaaaaas kween! Slay! You better werk! Testicles pun. The RuPaul money train (and pop culture juggernaut) keeps chugging along with this holiday special, finally bringing drag queens and holiday cheer together in one place. Impress (or annoy) your co-workers with your intricate knowledge of Snatch Game, or stage your own Lip Sync For Your Life in the staff lounge.

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 9

A Family Reunion Christmas

Shameless (US), Season 9

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 10

12 Strong

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 13

HOT PICK: 6 Underground

Michael Bay joins the growing number of directors to bring original content to Netflix with this flick starring Canadian sexpot Ryan Reynolds as the leader of a vigilante squad who fakes his own death to take down notorious criminals. There will be lots of explosions and lots of quips, if you’re into that sort of thing.

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 14

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, Season 4

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 15

Northern Rescue, Season 1

Star Trek

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 18

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Soundtrack

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 19

After The Raid

Ultraviolet, Season 2

Twice Upon a Time

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 20

Pet Sematary

The Two Popes

HOT PICK: The Witcher

Henry Cavill retires his super-tights for this epic fantasy series based on the books by the same name about a solitary monster hunter “who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.” Netflix dumped a pile of money into this and the trailer looks promising—and I’m not even into this sort of thing. Bring on the swordplay! (Also, somehow Cavill still looks hot with those bizarre contacts and that wig, which just makes me angry because I change the part in my hair and somehow look like an extra on The Walking Dead.)

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 24

Carole & Tuesday, Part 2

Como caido del cielo

Crash Landing on You

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Lost in Space, Season 2

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020, Part 2

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 25

All the Money in the World

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 26

The App

Le Bazar de la Charite

Fast & Furious Spy Racers

HOT PICK: You, Season 2

Ooooooh, boy. The first season of You was a surprise smash and compulsively watchable, even if getting inside the mind of protagonist and serial stalker Joe (Penn Badgley) left many of us feeling… kinda gross? And the end of the season left us a bit shaken and questioning the point of the journey? Well, the show returns with the surviving cast members, a new location (Los Angeles) and a new woman for Joe to stalk (Victoria Pedretti), and I’m still curious to see where they take this thing. At the very least, Badgley’s performance remains impressive, and people will be talking about it.

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 27

The Gift

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**ck This Up

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 30

Alexa & Katie, Season 3

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

What’s new on Netflix Canada December 31

The Degenerates, Season 2

The Neighbor

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures

Happy Death Day

Made of Honor

Suits, Season 9