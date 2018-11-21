What’s Coming (and Going) to Netflix Canada in December 2018

There’s nothing more festive than sitting in flannel pyjamas, scarfing our faces with gingerbread cookies and crying along to our favourite holiday flicks as the snow gently falls outside. The only thing on our wish list this holiday season is new TV shows and movies on Netflix, and y’all, Santa has delivered. Here is everything coming (like Netflix Original film Dumplin‘ starring Jennifer Aniston and a holiday special of Nailed It!) and going (like our fave Disney movie Moana *sobs*) to Netflix Canada this month! I mean, can you think of a better way to spend the holidays?

December 1:

Battle (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: The right steps. The wrong attitude. But then she shares the dance floor with a new partner, and the rhythm of love takes over.

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Synopsis: Filmed over the course of four years and highlighting the fighter’s rise from claiming benefits and living in his parents’ spare room in Dublin to claiming multiple championship UFC belts and seven figure pay-packets in Las Vegas.

Crossroads: One Two Jaga (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Immigrant laborers and corrupt police. In a world of desperation, doing the right thing isn’t just hard. It’s dangerous.

Get Smart

Synopsis: A highly intellectual but socially awkward spy is tasked with preventing a terrorist attack from a Russian spy agency.

Hellboy

Synopsis: A demon, raised from infancy after being conjured by and rescued from the Nazis, grows up to become a defender against the forces of darkness.

Little Women

Synopsis: The March sisters live and grow in post-Civil War America.

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone, Season 1

Synopsis: The Canadian actress and model hosts the Indian version of this popular survival series.

Mary and The Witch’s Flower

Synopsis: Based on The Little Broomstick by Mary Stewart, a strange flower grants a girl magic powers.

Memories of the Alhambra (Netflix Original series) (Streaming Every Saturday)

Synopsis: While looking for the cryptic creator of an innovative augmented-reality game, an investment firm executive meets a woman who runs a hostel in Spain.

Priest

Synopsis: A priest disobeys church law to track down the vampires who kidnapped his niece.

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Synopsis: While still out to destroy the evil Umbrella Corporation, Alice joins a group of survivors living in a prison surrounded by the infected who also want to relocate to the mysterious but supposedly unharmed safe haven known only as Arcadia.

Rock Dog

Synopsis: When a radio falls from the sky into the hands of a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, he leaves home to fulfill his dream of becoming a musician, setting into motion a series of completely unexpected events.

Unknown

Synopsis: A man awakens from a coma, only to discover that someone has taken on his identity and that no one—not even his wife—believes him. With the help of a young woman, he sets out to prove who he is.

Yes Man

Synopsis: A man challenges himself to say “yes” to everything for an entire year.

December 3:

Hero Mask (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: After a rash of mysterious deaths, Crown prosecutor Sarah Sinclair and SSC agent James Blood discover a conspiracy surrounding uncanny new bio-masks.

The Sound of Your Heart, Reboot Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As Ae-bong’s husband and father of an adorable baby daughter, Seok finds fresh inspiration from his new family and changing responsibilities.

December 4:

Blue Planet II, Season 1

Synopsis: A breathtaking exploration of the world’s vast oceans, hour-long episodes capture animals and other living organisms in their natural habitat, presenting viewers with a fascinating insight into what life is like underwater.

December 5:

American Pie

Synopsis: Four teenage boys enter a pact to lose their virginities by prom night.

American Pie 2

Synopsis: Jim and his friends are now in college, and they decide to meet up at the beach house for some fun.

American Wedding

Synopsis: It’s the wedding of Jim and Michelle and the gathering of their families and friends includes Jim’s old friends from high school and Michelle’s little sister.

Bruce Almighty

Synopsis: A guy who complains about God too often is given almighty powers to teach him how difficult it is to run the world.

Evan Almighty

Synopsis: God contacts Congressman Evan Baxter and tells him to build an ark in preparation for a great flood.

Wentworth, Season 6

Synopsis: Bea Smith is locked up while awaiting trial for the attempted murder of her husband and must learn how life works in prison.

December 6:

Star, Season 3

Synopsis: A trio of women form a musical group in Atlanta.

December 7:

5 Star Christmas (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Away from their spouses. Away from the paparazzi and nosy reporters. It’s a foolproof, Christmastime tryst—what could go wrong?

Dogs of Berlin (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Two cops investigate the murder of a famous Turkish-German soccer player, but their ethnic and underworld connections mire the case in controversy.

Dumplin’ (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Dumplin’ (Danielle Macdonald) is the plus-size, teenage daughter of a former beauty queen (Jennifer Aniston), who signs up for her mom’s pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As Bright Fields preps for its Mistletoe Ball, a broken ornament leads Zoe to a family secret, while Gaby finds herself at the mercy of new boss Mia.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Acclaimed actor and director Andy Serkis reinvents Rudyard Kipling’s beloved masterpiece, in which a boy who would become a legend, wants nothing more than to find a home. Torn between two worlds, that of the jungle and that of humankind, Mowgli must navigate the inherent dangers in each on a journey to discover who he really is. Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Freida Pinto, Matthew Rhys and Naomie Harris lead an all-star cast along with newcomer Rohan Chand (Mowgli) in this visually spectacular and emotionally moving adventure. It will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

Nailed It! Holiday! (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: It’s the Nailed It! holiday special you’ve been waiting for, with missing ingredients, impossible asks and desserts that look delightfully sad.

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The holidays take a hit as Kaz juggles the Secret Santa competition, his Aunt Angelique’s visit and his nemesis Arcangelo’s Christmas plotting.

Pine Gap (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: At top-secret U.S.-Australian joint defence facility Pine Gap, fissures appear in the critical alliance as spies work with, and against, each other.

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? (Netflix Original documentary)

Synopsis: As a groundbreaking ’80s rap act, Run-D.M.C. brought hip-hop to the mainstream. But the murder of the group’s DJ, Jam Master Jay, remains a mystery.

Super Monsters and the Wish Star (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Deck the halls with holiday magic and get ready for a fun, festive time. It’s a gift from the Super Monsters… to you!

The American Meme (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Follow four social media disruptors—Paris Hilton, Josh Ostrovsky, Brittany Furlan and Kirill Bichutsky—as they hustle to create online empires.

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: When Parisian Elsa gets hung up on her ex, her best friends secretly hire a male escort to help her move on. But their plan works a little too well.

The Ranch, Part 6 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Colt confronts the challenges of running a ranch as he and Abby get ready to become parents. And a second new arrival keeps the Bennetts on their toes.

Trolls

Synopsis: After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends.

December 11:

Vir Das: Losing It (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: In a new stand-up special, comedian Vir Das touches on world travel, religion, his desire to be an Indian superhero and more.

December 12:

Back Street Girls: Gokudols (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: To pay for an epic blunder, three Yakuza brothers are forced to alter their bodies, form a girl group and break into the underground J-Pop idol scene.

Out of Many, One (Netflix Original documentary series)

Synopsis: As they prepare for their naturalization tests, several immigrants discuss what drove them to seek better opportunities in America.

December 13:

Wanted, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A witness protection deal lands Lola in Adelaide, where a murder sends her and Chelsea on the run through South Australia in search of a missing woman.

December 14:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, “A Midwinter’s Tale” (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As the winter solstice approaches, Sabrina orchestrates an emotional séance with serious consequences, and Susie’s merry plans turn menacing.

Cuckoo, Season 4 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Hoping to build a career for himself, Dale gives hospitality a try, while lawyer Ken copes badly with some professional issues of his own.

Fuller House, Season 4 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The Tanner-Fuller-Gibblers are back with big laughs. DJ and Steve rekindle their flame—and a new member of the family is on the way!

Inside the Real Narcos (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Special Forces soldier Jason Fox embeds himself with drug cartels in Mexico, Colombia and Peru to understand the people involved and how they operate.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Investigative journalist Raphael Rowe, who was once wrongfully convicted of murder, visits prisons in Colombia, Costa Rica, Romania and Norway.

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Teddy’s never missed the Festival of Lights, but the bowling alley’s been snowed in! Not to worry—Emil insists the Christmas moose will save the day.

Roma (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: This film from Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón chronicles a tumultuous year in the life of a middle-class family in Mexico City in the early 1970s.

Sunderland Til I Die (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: This docuseries follows English soccer club Sunderland through the 2017-18 season as they try to bounce back after relegation from the Premier League.

The Fix (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Comedians Jimmy Carr, D.L. Hughley and Katherine Ryan tackle the world’s woes with help from a rotating crew of funny guests and actual experts.

The Innocent Man (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Based on the true crime best-seller by John Grisham, the six-part documentary series focuses on two murders that shook the small town of Ada, Oklahoma, in the 1980s—and the controversial chain of events that followed.

The Protector (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Discovering his ties to a secret ancient order, a young man living in modern Istanbul embarks on a quest to save the city from an immortal enemy.

Tidelands (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Ex-con Cal McTeer’s return to her hometown of Orphelin Bay blows the lid off a generations-long conspiracy of silence around murder, drugs and sirens.

Travelers: Season 2

Synopsis: Hundreds of years from now, surviving humans discover how to send consciousness back through time, into people of the 21st century, while attempting to change the path of humanity.

Travelers, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: With the truth about their existence exposed to the world, MacLaren and his team must cover their tracks, partner with the FBI, and find Traveler 001.

Voltron: Legendary Defender, Season 8 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A team of teenagers continues to work together, fighting the forces of evil amid an epic intergalactic battle to protect the universe.

December 15:

Dolphin Tale

Synopsis: A story centred on the friendship between a boy and a dolphin whose tail was lost in a crab trap.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Synopsis: Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick Dr. Watson join forces to outwit and bring down their fiercest adversary, Professor Moriarty.

December 16:

Paddington

Synopsis: A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kindly Brown family, who offer him a temporary haven.

Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In this acclaimed show based on his best-selling autobiography, Bruce Springsteen performs acoustic versions of his music and shares personal stories.

December 18:

Baki (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: While martial arts champion Baki Hanma trains hard to surpass his legendary father, five violent death row inmates descend upon Tokyo to take him on.

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Ellen DeGeneres is “relatable” in her debut Netflix original comedy special. Filmed at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall, Relatable marks Ellen’s return to stand-up after a 15-year hiatus.

Ip Man 3

Synopsis: When a band of brutal gangsters led by a crooked property developer make a play to take over a local school, Master Ip is forced to take a stand.

Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Part 5 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Takayuki and Aya keep going on dates, but Takayuki’s heart may be set on someone else. New member Shunsuke begins a journey of self-discovery.

December 21:

3Below: Tales of Arcadia (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: After crash-landing in Arcadia, two royal teen aliens struggle to blend in as they evade intergalactic bounty hunters. Created by Guillermo del Toro.

7 Days Out (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: 7 Days Out offers an intimate look at the excitement and drama of the seven days leading up to the most significant historical and cultural events in the worlds of fashion, food, space, sports, and entertainment. From Karl Lagerfeld preparing for the latest Chanel Haute Couture collection, to NASA’s groundbreaking Cassini mission, 7 Days Out delivers unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access as we countdown the most exciting events in the world. The series comes from the acclaimed director of First Monday in May, Andrew Rossi, from Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard, Executive Producers of Chef’s Table and Last Chance U, and Executive Producer Joe Zee.

Back With the Ex (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: After years apart, four singles will reunite with the exes they just couldn’t forget. But will their past loves feel the same way about them?

Bad Seeds (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Troubled by his past, a scam artist who runs a petty racket with his adoptive mom finds redemption while mentoring a group of difficult students.

Bird Box (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Five years after a wave of mass suicides decimates the population, a woman and her two children embark on a desperate, dangerous quest for sanctuary.

Derry Girls (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of the Northern Ireland Troubles, this comic series follows a group of friends as they navigate their teens in the early 1990s.

Diablero (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A supernatural fight between good and evil unfolds on the colourful streets of Mexico when a priest enlists the help of a crew led by a legendary demon hunter.

Greenleaf, Season 3

Synopsis: The unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, dark secrets and lies.

Last Hope, Part 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The Pandora team continues to endure a barrage of setbacks that threaten the city, while a vengeful Mr. Gold awaits his chance to enact revenge.

Perfume (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A perfumer with a superhuman sense of smell begins killing female students at a boarding school to distill their essence and create the perfect scent.

Sirius the Jaeger (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In imperial Tokyo, a group calling themselves “Jaegers” secretly hunt the vampires seeking the Ark of Sirius. Among them is young werewolf, Yuliy.

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Underground artists in L.A. discover the work of a forgotten Polish sculptor, a mad genius whose true story unfolds chapter by astounding chapter.

Tales by Light, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Season 3 follows a trio of image-makers on voyages of discovery into neighborhoods of India, the reefs of Indonesia, and the backcountry of Australia.

The Casketeers (Netflix Original documentary series)

Synopsis: A docuseries about the wife-and-husband team at Waitakere Funeral Services, as they work with grieving families in an insightful and emotional way.

Wolf (Börü) (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Tasked with risky operations across Turkey, members of a special security unit confront danger and tragedy both on the field and at home.

December 23:

Room

Synopsis: Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time.

December 24:

Hi Score Girl (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A chronic gamer abysmally inept in academics and sports finally meets his match at his usual shady arcade—and it’s his rich classmate, Akira.

December 25:

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Synopsis: The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

December 26:

Alexa & Katie, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: For best friends Alexa and Katie, sophomore year brings budding romance, a major breakup, a birthday milestone—and big lessons they’ll never forget.

You (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Obsessed with an aspiring writer, a brilliant bookstore manager begins quietly and strategically removing all obstacles that keep her from him.

December 28:

Instant Hotel (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Teams of Australian homeowners compete for the title of “best instant hotel” by staying overnight in each other’s rentals and rating their experience.

La noche de 12 años (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Three political prisoners, including future president of Uruguay José Mujica, are held in clandestine captivity by Uruguay’s military dictatorship.

Murder Mountain (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A man goes missing in Humboldt County, California, exposing a dangerous and untenable web of violence, drugs and police apathy.

Selection Day (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Between an overbearing father and an underhanded system, a cricket prodigy and his brother grapple with their own ambitions, demons and identities.

When Angels Sleep (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A businessman falls asleep at the wheel and hits a woman with his car. His interactions with her frightened friend unleash a string of dark events.

Yummy Mummies (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Follow four young mothers with enviable lifestyles throughout their pregnancies, as they delve into a chaotic new reality with newborn babies.

December 29:

Eating Animals

Synopsis: An examination of our dietary choices and the food we put in our bodies. Based on Jonathan Safran Foer’s memoir.

Coming soon:

Watership Down, Limited Series (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A warren of rabbits battles many threats on their daring journey to find a new home in this adaptation of the classic novel by Richard Adams.

Last cal! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in December:

December 1:

Bones, Seasons 1 to 5

Gone Girl

Hidden Figures

December 20:

Disney’s Moana

December 31:

Bob’s Burgers, Seasons 1 to 7

New Girl, Seasons 1 to 6

