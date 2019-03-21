What’s Coming (and Going) to Netflix Canada in April

Spring has officially sprung, y’all! And you know what that means? It’s time to toss those clunky winter boots to the back of your closet, stock up on some Cadbury mini eggs and fire up your Netflix account. If you’ve already binged the new season of Queer Eye and don’t know what to do with your free time, here is everything coming (like Season 2 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and a rom com starring everyone’s internet boyfriend Noah Centineo) and going (like our fave British drama Downton Abbey) to Netflix Canada this month.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 1

Ultraman (Netflix Original anime)

Synopsis: With aliens once again threatening Earth, young Shinjiro must now don the metallic ultra-suit to become Ultraman—like his father before him.

Annie

Synopsis: A foster kid, who lives with her mean foster mom, sees her life change when business tycoon and New York City mayoral candidate Will Stacks makes a thinly-veiled campaign move and takes her in.

Boyz n the Hood

Synopsis: Follows the lives of three young males living in the Crenshaw ghetto of Los Angeles, dissecting questions of race, relationships, violence and future prospects.

Fifty Shades Darker

Synopsis: While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

Les Misérables (1998)

Synopsis: Jean Valjean, a former criminal, has atoned for his past and now finds himself in the midst of the French Revolution, avoiding a law-obsessed policeman hell-bent on capturing him.

Memoirs of a Geisha

Synopsis: Nitta Sayuri reveals how she transcended her fishing-village roots and became one of Japan’s most celebrated geishas.

Monty Python Best Bits (Mostly), Season 1

Synopsis: This series is presented by self-confessed Python nut Hugh Bonneville, each show with a group of five famous comedians remembering their favourite Python moments. Each guest chooses a sketch (or two) and it’s played with their comments.

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Synopsis: Uniquely intimate documentary following the stars of Monty Python as they reunite for a final time to stage a marathon ten shows of Monty Python Live (Mostly) One Down Five to Go at The O2, London in July 2014.

Resident Evil: Extinction

Synopsis: Survivors of the Raccoon City catastrophe travel across the Nevada desert, hoping to make it to Alaska. Alice joins the caravan and their fight against the evil Umbrella Corp.

Snatched

Synopsis: When her boyfriend dumps her before their exotic vacation, a young woman persuades her ultra-cautious mother to travel with her to paradise, with unexpected results.

Split

Synopsis: Three girls are kidnapped by a man with a diagnosed 23 distinct personalities. They must try to escape before the apparent emergence of a frightful new 24th.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Kevin Hart brings his sold-out comedy tour, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible, to a global audience for his first original Netflix standup special. The one-hour special was filmed in front of a sold-out live audience of over 15,000 people at the O2 Arena in London, England. Hart touches upon his friends, family, travel… and a year filled with irresponsible behaviour.

Sleepless

Synopsis: A cop with a connection to the criminal underworld scours a nightclub in search of his kidnapped son.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 3

Billy Elliot

Synopsis: A talented young boy becomes torn between his unexpected love of dance and the disintegration of his family.

Hulk

Synopsis: Bruce Banner, a genetics researcher with a tragic past, suffers an accident that causes him to transform into a raging green monster when he gets angry.

Suzzanna: Buried Alive (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: After a pregnant woman is murdered, her spirit seeks revenge against her increasingly terrified killers, who are determined to finish her off for good.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 4

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word

Synopsis: Pope Francis travels the world speaking to those in need and delivering a message of hope.

Star, Season 3

Synopsis: A trio of women form a musical group in Atlanta.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 5

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Part 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Part 2 finds Sabrina exploring her darker side, curious to learn more about her heritage, while struggling to maintain her friendships in the mortal world. Romantically, Sabrina is caught in an unholy love triangle with between sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch and salt-of-the-Earth mortal Harvey Kinkle. Meanwhile, The Dark Lord, Madame Satan and Father Blackwood continue to conjure chaos in the Spellman household and the town of Greendale. And they aren’t the only ones trying to raise hell. Everything is in question—relationships, identity, true intentions—when the devil’s work is at hand.

Our Planet (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Exhilarating visuals and stunning footage of rarely-seen animals mix with somber truths about humanity’s impact on the planet’s habitats and species.

Persona: Collection (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: An eclectic exploration of different personas in a collection of four short films directed by critically acclaimed Korean directors.

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Once beloved by the troops and people alike, Caligula shocks Rome by ruling with the cruel depravity and debauchery that make him infamous.

Spirit Riding Free, Season 8 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Big changes lie ahead for Lucky and her friends in an eventful final season—from new babies at home to a faraway boarding school.

Tijuana (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: When a prominent politician is murdered in cold blood, intrepid local journalists risk their lives to uncover the truth.

Unicorn Store (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Kit (Brie Larson), a twenty-something dreamer, receives an invitation that would fulfill her childhood dreams.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 8

The Oath

Synopsis: In a politically divided America, a man struggles to make it through the Thanksgiving holiday without destroying his family.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Season 6 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The trolls face a day without a holiday, Biggie accidentally starts a fun-tastic new dance craze, and Guy turns a camping trip into a “glamping” trip.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 10

You vs. Wild (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In this interactive adventure series, you’ll make key decisions to help Bear Grylls survive, thrive and complete missions in the harshest environments on Earth.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 11

Black Summer (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In the dark, early days of a zombie apocalypse, complete strangers band together to find the strength they need to survive and get back to loved ones.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 12

A Land Imagined (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A cop in Singapore investigates the disappearance of a Chinese migrant construction worker who spent sleepless nights playing a mysterious video game.

Colette

Synopsis: Colette is pushed by her husband to write novels under his name. Upon their success, she fights to make her talents known, challenging gender norms.

Huge in France (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: After moving to LA to reconnect with his son, comedian Gad Elmaleh must learn to live without the celebrity perks he’s accustomed to in France.

Mighty Little Bheem (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: An innocent toddler’s boundless curiosity—and extraordinary might—lead to mischief and adventure in his small Indian town.

The Perfect Date (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: To save up for college, Brooks Rattigan (Noah Centineo) creates an app where anyone can pay him to play the perfect stand-in boyfriend for any occasion.

The Silence (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: When the world is under attack from terrifying creatures who hunt their human prey by sound, 16-year old Ally Andrews (Kiernan Shipka), who lost her hearing at 13, and her family seek refuge in a remote haven. But they discover a sinister cult who are eager to exploit Ally’s heightened senses. The Silence is directed by John R. Leonetti (Annabelle) and stars Shipka, Stanley Tucci, Kiernan Miranda Otto, John Corbett, Kate Trotter and Kyle Breitkopf.

Special (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A young gay man with cerebral palsy branches out from his insular existence in hopes of finally going after the life he wants.

What They Had

Synopsis: Bridget returns home at her brother’s urging to deal with her ailing mother and her father’s reluctance to let go of their life together.

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: On their last night together, four longtime flatmates’ lives are suddenly upended when a secret is revealed during the course of an evening celebration.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 15

Happy Feet Two

Synopsis: Mumble’s son, Erik, is struggling to realize his talents in the Emperor Penguin world. Meanwhile, Mumble and his family and friends discover a new threat their home—one that will take everyone working together to save them.

Luis Miguel – The Series, Season 1

Synopsis: The series dramatizes the life story of Mexican superstar singer Luis Miguel, who has captivated audiences in Latin America and beyond for decades.

No Good Nick (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A family finds their lives turned upside down when a young, street-smart grifter appears on their doorstep, claiming she’s a distant relative.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 16

Super Monsters Furever Friends (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: On the first night of spring, the Super Monsters and their families gather for food, fun and games in the park—and meet their adorable monster pets!

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 18

My First First Love (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Due to various personal reasons, a group of Yun Tae-o’s friends move into his house, where they experience love, friendship and everything in between.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 19

A Fortunate Man (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A gifted engineer flees his austere roots to pursue wealth and success among Copenhagen’s elite, but the pride propelling him threatens to be his ruin.

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Best-selling author Brené Brown discusses what it takes to choose courage over comfort in a culture defined by scarcity, fear and uncertainty.

Cuckoo, Season 5 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Ken thinks he’s hit the big time when he discovers a wealthy half sister he never knew he had, but her fortunes and his hopes are soon reversed.

Music Teacher (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Burned by his past, an emotionally troubled, small-town music teacher risks everything he has to reconnect with a now-famous former student.

Rilakkuma and Kaoru (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Karoru leads a mundane life, but she gets to go home and find comfort in Rilakkuma, her endearingly lazy roommate who happens to be a fuzzy toy bear.

Samantha!, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The series follows the story of a former child star from the ’80s, Samantha! (Emanuelle Araújo) who desperately clings to the fringes of celebrity. Together with her husband Wound (Douglas Silva) and their children Cindy (Sabrina Nonato) and Brandon (Cauã Gonçalves), she delights with hare-brained schemes to launch herself back into the spotlight.

Someone Great (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Aspiring music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) has just landed her dream job at an iconic magazine and is about to move to San Francisco. Rather than do long distance, her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) decides to call it quits. To nurse her broken heart, Jenny gathers up her two best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) for one outrageous last adventure in New York City. From writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (creator of MTV’s Sweet/Vicious) Someone Great is a hilarious and heartfelt story of friendship, love and what it means to let go of your twenties and enter adulthood.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 20

Grass is Greener (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: It lit up jazz and hip-hop—and ignited a war on drugs steeped in racial injustice. Experts explore America’s complicated relationship with weed.

Weed the People

Synopsis: Patients suffering from cancer, and their families, struggle against mean-spirited legislation, and the proclaimed goal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to roll back marijuana reforms in states such as California.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 22

Pinky Malinky, Part 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Pinky Malinky is on a roll! Catch up on this joyful hot dog boy’s continuing adventures as he spreads fun and positivity with best friends Babs and JJ.

Selection Day, New Episodes (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Manjunath Kumar, 14, knows he is good at cricket—if not as good as his elder brother, Radha. He knows that he fears and resents his domineering and cricket-obsessed father, admires his brilliantly talented sibling and is fascinated by the world of CSI and by curious and interesting scientific facts. But there are many things about himself and about the world that he doesn’t know. When Manju begins to get to know Radha’s great rival, a boy as privileged and confident as Manju is not, everything in Manju’s world begins to change and he is faced with decisions that will change both his sense of self and of the world around him.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In this new sketch show, Tim Robinson and guests spend each segment driving someone to the point of needing—or desperately wanting—to leave.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 24

Bonding (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A New York City grad student moonlighting as a dominatrix enlists her gay BFF from high school to be her assistant.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 26

The Protector, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Facing formidable odds against the resurgent Immortals, Hakan and the Loyal Ones must forestall sinister plans to destroy the city —and all humans.

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Robert Johnson was one of the most influential blues guitarists ever. Even before his early death, fans wondered if he’d made a pact with the Devil.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Adora and the Princess Alliance train to get stronger, but Catra and the Horde are on the move. As Hordak pushes for victory, She-Ra faces a new test.

Street Food (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: From the creators of Chef’s Table, Street Food takes viewers to some of the world’s most vibrant cities to explore the rich culture of street food all over the globe. The first season explores nine countries in Asia, from the hawker stalls of Singapore to the food carts of India, the stories of perseverance and culture bring life to the cuisine of each city.

Yankee (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A young man from Texas crosses the border into Mexico and becomes an infamous drug lord.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 28

Little Women (1994)

Synopsis: The March sisters live and grow in post-Civil War America.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 29

Burning

Synopsis: Jong-su bumps into a girl who used to live in the same neighbourhood as him, who asks him to look after her cat while on a trip to Africa. When back, she introduces Ben, a mysterious guy she met there, who confesses his secret hobby.

Wonder Woman

Synopsis: When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, leaves home to fight a war, discovering her full powers and true destiny.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Everyone knows there is no topic Anthony Jeselnik can’t conquer, and he doesn’t disappoint in his second Netflix original comedy special. Following his 2015 special Thoughts and Prayers, the comedian’s critical and biting style weaves through societal taboos without hesitation.

Baki, Part 2 (Netflix Original anime)

Synopsis: A convict himself, bounty hunter Biscuit Oliva is dispatched to Tokyo to apprehend the escaped inmates and thwart them from unleashing further chaos.

Ingress: The Animation (Netflix Original anime)

Synopsis: After scientists discover a mysterious substance that can influence human minds, two factions wage an all-out battle to control its awesome power.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in April:

April 1:

Downton Abbey, Seasons 1 to 6

The Gift

April 3:

Dawn of the Dead

April 7:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Seasons 1 to 5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

April 21:

Captain Phillips

April 24:

Big Eyes

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

April 29:

Ocean’s Eleven

