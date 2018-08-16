Everything We Know About Greta Gerwig’s Little Women Remake

Laura Dern is the latest actor to join the star-studded cast of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women adaptation, set to be released next year. Dern’s addition confirms what we all know: This re-make (based on the classic Louisa May Alcott novel of the same name) is going to be a must-see.

For those who didn’t major in English, or just aren’t fans of 600-page 19th century lit, here’s the SparkNotes version: The novel, first published in 1868, follows four teenage sisters and their mother during and post Civil War in Massachusetts, as they deal with growing up and exploring their distinct (and often conflicting) identities. While it was written eons ago, Little Women has become a seminal novel for women and girls up until today. Because, basically, it’s perfect.

And for those who are more invested in this sisterhood than that of the travelling pants variety (sorry, Blake!) WE. ARE. SCREAMING. This is seriously our Marvel universe. Below, everything we know about the film so far.

the REAL March madness pic.twitter.com/StmPvgvUgQ — Blair Thornburgh (@ATallOrder) March 12, 2018

The cast is INCREDIBLE

Forget Taylor and her gaggle of model friends—this is the *only* girl gang we want to be a part of. The Little Women revamp brings together all of our favourite leading ladies. Irish goddess and three-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan has been cast as protagonist Jo March, with Emma Stone and Florence Pugh playing Jo’s sisters Meg and Amy, respectively. Newcomer Eliza Scanlen has been cast as the beloved (but tragic) Beth. And the talent doesn’t stop at the March sisters—Meryl Streep is slated to play Aunt March. While she doesn’t have a *super* lasting impact in the novel and has been given limited screen time in past adaptations, something tells us that with Lady Meryl in the role, Aunt March is set to become *iconic*. (Plus, we already know Streep can rock a petticoat like no other.) And rounding out this bevy of beauties? Laura Dern is rumoured to be taking on the role of Marmee, the matriarch of the family, officially making this both a Big Little Lies reunion, and the sisterhood we’ve always wanted! We’re already putting money down on Streep for yet another Oscar.

Everyone’s internet boyfriend will be making an appearance

He’s inspired countless art memes and is literally a Renaissance masterpiece, so it makes sense that everyone’s favourite NYC cool boy Timothée Chalamet would be cast as the March sister’s male confidant and paramour Theodore “Laurie” Laurence. To say that Chalamet is the *perfect* fit is an understatement. The Hollywood newcomer has already proven his heartthrob status with a bad boy turn in Gerwig’s Lady Bird (seriously, that floppy ‘do…). And his role in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name as love-lorned Elio means he’ll have Laurie’s pining for Jo down pat.

British actor James Norton has also been cast alongside Chalamet and the powerhouse ladies, but no word yet on his role. Perhaps as the broody and Heathcliff-esque Professor Friedrich Bhaer?

The film will focus on the March sisters later in life

To add a little spice to the film (and, tbh, probably to give Streep more screen time), Gerwig’s adaptation will focus on the sisters’ lives as young adults, after Meg, Jo and Amy leave home (and Amy breaks girl code by getting with her sister’s ex—still not over it). According to producer Robin Swicord—who also wrote the 1994 film starring Kirsten Dunst and Winona Ryder—the 2019 version will jump back and forth in time, showing scenes from the sisters’ childhood while also looking at the women as young adults, and exploring how they develop their identities and deepen their bonds. “It’s really taking a look at what it is for a young woman to enter the adult world,” Swicord said of the film. “It’s a clear-eyed approach to the challenges women face as they try to bravely move into new situations.”

Gerwig wasn’t always meant to be the director

While everyone now knows Gerwig for her work as the writer and director of the highly acclaimed coming-of-age film Lady Bird, she joined the Little Women project two years ago, when she just about to finish writing the script for her directorial debut. Gerwig was originally brought onboard to re-write a draft for the film, but that changed when she arrived on set full of ideas. “Greta has a wonderfully associative, well-furnished mind,” Swicord said. “Her take on the novel more than convinced us that we could bring something new to the screen.” Gerwig was quickly upgraded from writer to director. Talk about being a #boss.

Filming starts in October

According to the Los Angeles Times, filming for the project will begin in October 2018 in Boston, which means only a few more months until we’re privy to on-set photos of our favourite pals, Ronan and Chalamet (or “Timmy,” as she calls him).

It’s set for a Christmas 2019 release

December is starting to look like *the* month for female-led films. December 2018 is already giving us the much-anticipated Mary, Queen of Scots, and just a mere 12 months later—December 25, 2019, to be exact—we’ll be able to see our true queen Saoirse Ronan once again grace our screens in Little Women.

Twitter is *already* bonkers with excitement

If you were *screaming* at the news of this latest revamp, you’re not alone. The additions of Streep and Dern to the cast have sent the Twittersphere into a frenzy, with fans of the novel and previous films voicing their approval.

“I had the strangest dream…Greta Gerwig was about to direct an adaptation of Little Women with Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, Florence Pugh and James Norton,” director Hazel Hayes tweeted. “Then Laura Dern signed on. And then Greta solved global warming and rid the world of evil.”

I had the strangest dream… Greta Gerwig was about to direct an adaptation of Little Women with Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone, Florence Pugh and James Norton. Then Laura Dern signed on. And then Greta solved global warming and rid the world of evil. — Hazel Hayes (@TheHazelHayes) August 14, 2018

“I literally cannot wait for when little women star[t]s filming can u imagine laura dern and meryl streep adopting timothée together,” tweeted another fan.

i literally cannot wait for when little women stars filming can u imagine laura dern and meryl streep adopting timothée together — becca (@mysteryofslove) August 14, 2018

Adoption aside, we’re expecting this to be a Lady Bird 2.0—with gloomier weather (those Boston winters), more petticoats and (hopefully) plenty of Saoirse and Timmy shared screen-time. Bring it on!

