Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Signed a Production Deal With Netflix

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have signed a production deal with Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have founded their own yet-to-be-named production company and inked a multiyear deal with the streaming giant. HELLO! UK confirmed the news.

The Sussexes’ Netflix deal will see them produce an array of content including documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming, according to the New York Times.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement.

They also spoke about the importance of children’s content, and mentioned their one-year-old son, Archie.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us,” they said.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have television experience, and Harry has recent experience with Netflix. The 35-year-old made a surprise appearance in the platform’s documentary Rising Phoenix, which focused on the Paralympic Games.

The duke is also involved with Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming Apple TV+ series, which focuses on mental health. It is set to air next year.

Meghan is known for her acting work, and her breakout role as Rachel Zane on Suits. The 39-year-old also narrated the Disneynature film, Elephant, which premiered in April.

It’s not known if the duke and duchess will appear in front of the camera for any of the Netflix projects, but they had previously expressed a desire to focus on work behind the scenes.

The Netflix announcement comes after reports that Harry and Meghan had been pitching a TV project to companies in Los Angeles.

According to Variety, the Sussexes took meetings for the project in June, including with NBCUniversal.

Details about the nature of the project were kept quiet, including whether it was scripted or unscripted, HELLO! UK reported. It was thought Harry and Meghan would serve as joint producers.