What’s Coming (and Going) to CraveTV in September 2018

As soon as there’s a slight chill in the air, we flock to our couches, wrap ourselves in our coziest blankets and begin our fall binge-watching season. Whether it’s old faves or a fresh new show or movie, nothing goes better with a pumpkin spice latte and an oversized knit sweater than some quality screen time. If you’ve already run through Netflix’s and Amazon Prime Video’s new additions (colour us impressed), we’ve got just the thing for you. We complied a list of everything coming (like season 2 of Snatch and a special edition of The Amazing Race Canada) and going (like season 8 of MasterChef) on CraveTV in September 2018.

September 1:

The Big Bang Theory, season 7

Synopsis: A woman who moves into an apartment across the hall from two awkward physicists shows them how little they know about life outside of the laboratory. The comedy follows brilliant but socially inept physicists Leonard and Sheldon and their free-spirited neighbour Penny who aims to teach them a thing or two about life.

September 4:

The Bold and the Beautiful, season 32, episodes 1-7

Synopsis: The saga of high fashion glamour, honour, romance, passion and, most importantly, family.

September 5:

Castle Rock, season 1, episode 9 (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Henry returns to Castle Rock, Maine, unsettled by the place he once called home—based on the literary canon of Stephen King.

September 7:

The Goldbergs, season 5

Synopsis: In the ’80s, geeky Adam uses a video camera to document his family’s crazy life. His mom is overprotective, while his dad finds it difficult to parent without screaming. The family’s beloved grandfather is responsible for wild antics, which create even more chaos.

Blue Bloods, season 8

Synopsis: Blue Bloods follows the lives of the multi-generational Reagan family and their dedication to the New York City Police Department.

September 9:

Kidding, season 1, episode 1 (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Created by Dave Holstein and executive produced by Michel Gondry (who directed Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), this series features Jim Carrey as Jeff, a.k.a. Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him. But when his family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairytale, fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The series also stars Catherine Keener, Frank Langella and Judy Greer.

September 11:

The Bold and the Beautiful, season 32, episodes 8-12

September 12:

Castle Rock, season 1, episode 10 *Season Finale* (10 p.m. ET)

September 14:

The Amazing Race Canada: Heroes Edition, season 6

Synopsis: Celebrating the heroes among us, the new season features advocates, coaches, elite athletes, first responders, mentors, Mounties, navy sailors, retired air force pilots and volunteers as they push themselves out of their comfort zones in a non-stop, action-packed adventure.

Snatch, season 2

Synopsis: Starring and executive produced by Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), and loosely based on the wildly popular film of the same name, season 2 of Snatched sees the Hills run afoul of a local kingpin after settling in the fictional coastal town of San Toledo. Finding themselves pressed into the malevolent crime boss’s service, just surviving takes every ounce of skill and daring they have. But outsmarting their enemies and taking over the town for their own is something only the Hills are savvy and daring enough to pull off.

Arrow, season 6

Synopsis: When presumed-dead billionaire playboy Oliver Queen returns home to Starling City after five years stranded on a remote island in the Pacific, he hides the ways the experience has changed him. As he reconnects with those closest to him, including his sister, Thea, Oliver appears to be the same wealthy, carefree bachelor they’ve always known. At night, flanked by his devoted friend, Diggle, Oliver uses his secret persona—that of a vigilante—to right societal wrongs and transform the city to its former glory.

Blindspot, season 3

Synopsis: After discovering a new set of luminescent tattoos on Jane’s body, she and the rest of the FBI team set out to solve these new puzzles.

David Lynch: The Art Life

Synopsis: Artist and filmmaker David Lynch discusses his early life and the events that shaped his outlook on art and the creative process.

September 16:

Kidding, season 1, episode 2 (10 p.m. ET)

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth, season 3B, episode 7 (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Go behind the scenes and beyond the headlines of the wildest political show on earth. This documentary series reveals the high-stakes impact of the White House’s headline grabbing dramatics throughout the divided states of America.

September 18:

The Bold and the Beautiful, season 32, episodes 13-17

September 21:

Cradle of Champions (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: This documentary follows three young people as they battle to change their lives through competing in the New York Daily News Golden Gloves boxing tournament.

MasterChef, season 9

Synopsis: In a MasterChef kitchen first, the judges—led by host and award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay—will choose their favourite home cooks and mentor them throughout the competition.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, season 3

Synopsis: The Legends reunite to challenge the Time Bureau’s authority, and insist that however messy, some problems can only be fixed by Legends.

September 23:

Kidding, season 1, episode 3 (10 p.m. ET)

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth, season 3B, episode 8 (8 p.m. ET)

September 25:

The Bold and the Beautiful, season 32, episodes 18-22

September 28:

Clínica de Migrantes: Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness

Synopsis: An unprecedented look into the workings of one of the only health clinics that serves America’s untouchable class: undocumented immigrants.

The Jim Jefferies Show, season 2b

Synopsis: Australian comic Jim Jefferies brings his inquisitive, international and at-times controversial point of view to America full time in a weekly latenight series. In addition to his takes on cultural and political issues, Jefferies tackles the week’s top stories from behind a talk show-style desk. He also travels to far-off locations to confront hypocrisy around the world. With interviews, international field pieces and man-on-the-street investigations, Jefferies covers the most relevant current affairs, all through the lens of his distinctive brand of comedy.

September 30:

Kidding, season 1, episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth, season 3B, episode 9 (8 p.m. ET)

Coming Soon:

Ray Donovan, season 6

Synopsis: Set in the sprawling mecca of the rich and famous, Ray is the man called in to make the city’s celebrities, “superstar athletes” and business moguls’ most complicated and combustible situations go away.

Escape at Dannemora

Synopsis: An employee at a prison in upstate New York becomes romantically involved with a pair of inmates and helps them escape.

Last call! Here is everything leaving CraveTV Canada in September:

September 7:

Mayday, season 9

September 14:

Spun Out, season 1

September 20:

MasterChef, season 8

September 28:

Brave New Girls, season 1

September 30:

Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck

$100,000 Pyramid, season 2

