What’s Coming (and Going) to CraveTV in October 2018

Raise your hand if you’re seriously stoked for autumn. Aside from pumpkin patches, foliage-themed photoshoots and extra cozy blankets, fall TV is one of our fave things about this time of year. From the horror movies that make us want to pee our pants to brand spankin’ new seasons of our fave shows, it’s safe to say we’re finding any excuse to stay indoors this season. And newsflash: this red-hot round-up does *not* disappoint. Here’s everything coming (like cannabis cooking show Bong Appétit) and going (like Season 1 of Dogs 101) on CraveTV this October.

October 2:

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, Episodes 23-27

Synopsis: Continuing drama combining romance and intrigue, set against the glittering backdrop of Beverly Hills and the American fashion industry.

October 5:

$100,000 Pyramid, Season 3

Synopsis: Two teams of celebrities and contestants play word association in a race against time to win the $100,000 grand prize.

Mona the Vampire, Season 1-2

Synopsis: An animated TV series about a girl called Mona, a young girl with a vivid imagination. She believes her hometown is overrun with supernatural monsters, and she plans to stop them all and save the town on a daily basis.

The League of Super Evil, Season 2

Synopsis: This show follows the wannabe super villains that make up “The League Of Super Evil”.

October 7:

Kidding, Season 1, Episode 5

Synopsis: Created by Dave Holstein and executive produced by Michel Gondry (who directed Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), this series features Jim Carrey as Jeff, a.k.a. Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him. But when his family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairytale, fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The series also stars Catherine Keener, Frank Langella and Judy Greer.

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth, Season 3B, Episode 10 (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Go behind the scenes and beyond the headlines of the wildest political show on earth. This documentary series reveals the high-stakes impact of the White House’s headline grabbing dramatics throughout the divided states of America.

October 9:

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, Episodes 28-32

October 12:

Black Market: Dispatches, Season 1



Synopsis: In this global series presented by Michael K. Williams, Vice correspondents investigate what drives people into underground economies, and explore how they work.

Bong Appétit, Season 1-2



Synopsis: Abdullah Saeed and his team throw the world’s most elaborate cannabis dinner parties, inviting notable chefs to come and create a meal in a kitchen stocked with the biggest selection of marijuana ingredients ever assembled.

Fuck, That’s Delicious, Season 1-2



Synopsis: Rapper Action Bronson travels the world performing with friends, and trying new foods.

Gaycation, Season 1



Synopsis: Ellen Page and Ian Daniel set off on a journey to explore the multiplicity of LGBTQ experiences around the world, getting up close with moving stories of struggle and triumph.

Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia, Season 1-2



Synopsis: Join an incredible journey through the history, chemistry and societal impacts of the world’s most extraordinary drugs.

Hate Thy Neighbour, Season 1



Synopsis: With the far-right on the rise in the UK, US and Europe, comedian Jamali Maddix goes on a tour to confront groups spreading hate across the world.

Huang’s World, Season 1-2



Synopsis: The real life Eddie Huang that is depicted in the family comedy from ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat travels internationally giving tips, recommendations, and culture norms of different countries.

It’s Suppertime!, Season 1



Synopsis: Matty Matheson is creating a unique cooking show. He has gone from the most notorious party monster to a chef on television with numerous restaurants under his belt.

King of the Road, Season 3



Synopsis: The American road trip gets kicked in the nuts with Thrasher magazine’s annual scavenger hunt. Three teams of the world’s best skaters go on the adventure of a lifetime, putting their lives, limbs and dignity in increasingly ridiculous peril.

Most Expensivest, Season 1



Synopsis: 2 Chainz looks at extravagantly expensive versions of everyday items.

Noisey, Season 1-2



Synopsis: From Vice‘s music channel of the same name comes a docuseries exploring music scenes across the globe—and the various cultural conflicts in each city.

Slutever, Season 1



Synopsis: Sex writer Karley Sciortino looks up, down, and inside to find answers that challenge outdated notions of female sexuality, gender, and love.

The Trixie & Katya Show, Season 1



Synopsis: In 2016, two queens from Rupaul’s Drag Race started a YouTube series and have now finally graduated to a television show.

Weediquette, Season 1

Synopsis: This documentary series airing on Viceland is about the science, culture and economics of the legalization of cannabis.

The Adventures of Paddington Bear, Season 2

Synopsis: Adventures of a bear from Peru that comes to England after an earthquake that destroys his home.

October 14:

Kidding, Season 1, Episode 6

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth, Season 3B, Episode 11 (8 p.m. ET)

October 16:

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, Episodes 33-37

October 17:

High Maintenance, Season 1

Synopsis: Providing a glimpse into the homes and routines of eccentric New Yorkers, the comedy series explores the private lives of these unique individuals through a common thread: their weed deliveryman.

October 19:

Vice Principals, Season 1-2

Synopsis: An over protective father is obsessed with becoming a principal and competes against the popular vice principal. However something happens that makes them work together to save the day.

Busytown Mysteries, Season 2



Synopsis: Childrens’ show based on the classic works of author and illustrator Richard Scarry centers on six characters solving the mysteries of everyday life in an imaginary place called Busytown.

Class of the Titans, Season 2

Synopsis: Thousands of years ago, the ancient Greeks worshipped the gods on Mount Olympus. In the 21st century, their descendants fight to protect the world from the evil Cronus.

October 21:

Kidding, Season 1, Episode 7

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth, Season 3B, Episode 12 (8 p.m. ET)

October 23:

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, Episodes 38-42

October 26:

Spencer’s Big 30, Season 1



Synopsis: Chef Spencer Watts offers cooking tips and tricks for preparing meals in 30 minutes, for $30, without sacrificing flavour.

One World Kitchen, Season 2



Synopsis: Various chefs prepare cuisine from around the world.

Fish the Dish, Season 2

Synopsis: Chef Spencer Watts demonstrates how to make fish and seafood approachable for amateur cooks.

In the Night Garden, Season 2-3

Synopsis: A toddler/infant adventure garden which tip-toes between the twilight state of a child being awake and moving through to a state of sleep.

Neal Brennan: Women and Black Dudes

Synopsis: “Women and Black Dudes” is the first Comedy Central one-hour stand-up special from comedian Neal Brennan. He delivers bold material that dives deep into issues of race and gender.

Spielburg

Synopsis: A documentary on the life and career of one of the most influential film directors of all time, Steven Spielberg.

October 28:

Kidding, Season 1, Episode 8

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth, Season 3B, Episode 13 (8 p.m. ET)

October 30:

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, Episodes 43-47

Coming Soon:

Escape at Dannemora

Synopsis: An employee at a prison in upstate New York becomes romantically involved with a pair of inmates and helps them escape.

Enemies: The President, Justice & the FBI

Synopsis: An examination of the long, complex history of American presidents testing the rule of law and the FBI trying to enforce it. Featuring interviews with current and former U.S. government officials.

Peppa Pig

Synopsis: A little pig named Peppa and her little brother George have journeys everyday with their family and friends.

Last call! Here is everything leaving CraveTV Canada in September:

October 1:

Legends, Season 1-2

Dogs 101, Season 1

Played, Season 1

October 3:

Dennis Miller: The Big Speech

October 14:

Junk Raiders, Season 3

Just For Laughs: All Access, Season 2

October 15:

Canada’s Worst Driver, Season 2-9

October 19:

Match Game, Season 2

Deadbeat, Season 1-3

October 20:

Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime

October 23:

Star Racer, Season 1

October 29:

The Librarians, Season 1

October 31:

The Aliens, Season 1

Deadly Women, Season 7

JFK: The Smoking Gun

Related:

What’s Coming (and Going) to CraveTV in September 2018

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in October 2018

11 Tearjerkers to Watch on Netflix While You Wait For the Return of This Is Us