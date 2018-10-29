What’s Coming (and Going) to CraveTV in November 2018

It’s safe to say we’re obsessed with a lot of things: celebrity babies, Fenty Beauty and bingeable TV shows that that makes us laugh, cry and gasp in shock all at the same time (looking at you,This Is Us). If you haven’t found a series that leaves you feeling all of those things and more, fear not: you’re bound to find your new obsession in this jam-packed list of everything coming (new limited series Escape at Dannemora, about a real-life prison break) and going (chilling mystery Ten Days in the Valley) on CraveTV this November.

November 2:

The Librarians, season 4

Synopsis: The fourth and final season of the fantastical sci-fi series centres on The Librarians, an ancient organization dedicated to protecting an unknowing world from the secret, magical reality hidden all around.

Bonacini’s Italy, season 1

Synopsis: Famed Chef Michael Bonacini cooks his way through 15 Italian regions, exploring the flavours and textures that make these areas unique.

Homegrown Comics

Synopsis: Filmed on location at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montréal, Letterkenny’s K. Trevor Wilson hosts a celebration of Canadian stand-up comedy at the 20th edition of Homegrown Comics.

W5, season 53, episode 6

Synopsis: Investigations covering tough, relevant stories for Canadians.

Kid vs. Kat season 2

Synopsis: Coop’s normal life is turned upside-down when his little sister, Millie, brings home a stray cat.

November 3:

The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold, season 1, episode 7 (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: From VICE, comedian/actor Tom Arnold searches for the truth behind the rumoured and potentially damaging recordings of the current President Donald Trump.

The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold, season 1, episode 8 (season finale) (10:30 p.m. ET)

November 4:

Kidding, season 1, episode 9

Synopsis: Created by Dave Holstein and executive produced by Michel Gondry (who directed Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), this series features Jim Carrey as Jeff, a.k.a. Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him.

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth, season 3B, episode 14 (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Go behind the scenes and beyond the headlines of the wildest political show on earth. This documentary series reveals the high-stakes impact of the White House’s headline grabbing dramatics throughout the divided states of America.

Ray Donovan, season 6, episode 2 (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Set in the sprawling mecca of the rich and famous, Ray is the man called in to make the city’s celebrities, superstar athletes and business moguls’ most complicated and combustible situations go away.

Our Cartoon President Election Special (10:30 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: This fresh, cutting-edge comedy presents the true-ish adventures of Trump’s confidants and bon vivants—family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros and anyone else straying into his orbit—intrepidly exploring their histories and their psyches, revealing insights into what makes them so definitively Trumpian.

November 6:

The Bold and the Beautiful, season 32, episodes 47-51

Synopsis: Continuing drama combining romance and intrigue, set against the glittering backdrop of Beverly Hills and the American fashion industry.

November 9:

Rolling Stone: Stories From the Edge

Synopsis: A look at 50 years of the iconic magazine features interviews with journalists, photographers and performers who have graced its pages since its launch in 1967.

Star Trek: Short Treks – Calypso (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: After waking up in an unfamiliar sickbay, Craft finds himself on board a deserted ship, and his only companion and hope for survival is an A.I. computer interface.

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World

Synopsis: A feature documentary about the role of Native Americans in popular music history.

W5, season 53, episode 7

Peppa Pig, season 1

Synopsis: A little pig named Peppa and her little brother George have journeys everyday with their family and friends.

November 11:

Kidding, season 1, episode 10 (season finale)

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth, season 3B, episode 15 (season finale) (8 p.m. ET)

Ray Donovan, season 6, episode 3 (9 p.m. ET)

November 13:

The Bold and the Beautiful, season 32, episodes 52-556

November 16:

War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend

Synopsis: A tribute to military canines spotlights their service and the bond they form with their handlers that is vital to a soldier’s success, survival and return to civilian life.

W5, season 53, episode 8

Crashing, season 1

Synopsis: Created by and starring Pete Holmes, the series tells the story of Pete, a sheltered suburbanite who married his childhood sweetheart and dreams of making it as a stand-up comedian. But when he finds out his wife is cheating on him, Pete’s world unravels, forcing him to re-evaluate his priorities and plunging him into the deep end of the rough-and-tumble New York comedy scene.

Storm Hawks, season 1-2

Synopsis: Storm Hawks is set in a fantastical world where squadrons of high-flying Sky Knights battle to protect their air turf.

Clang’s Invasion, season 1

Synopsis: Three alien robots, Rivet, Widget and Socket, accidentally crashed their spaceship on a backyard tree in Earth.

November 18:

Enemies: The President, Justice and the FBI, season 1, episode 1 (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: As the ongoing clashes between the Trump administration, the Department of Justice and the FBI continue to make headlines, the new documentary series provides an in-depth look into the long history of conflict between American presidents and the FBI.

Ray Donovan, season 6, episode 4 (9 p.m. ET)

Escape at Dannemora, episode 1 (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller, the seven-part limited series is based on a stranger-than-fiction prison break in upstate New York in the summer of 2015 which spawned a statewide manhunt. Convicted murderer Richard Matt (Benicio del Toro) is an artistic yet intimidating force within the prison that masterminds the escape and is reluctantly joined by David Sweat (Paul Dano), a convicted cop killer. The two are aided by Tilly Mitchell (Patricia Arquette), a working-class wife and mother who supervises the prison tailor shop and carried on months-long affairs with both men.

November 20:

The Bold and the Beautiful, season 32, episodes 57-61

November 23:

Gravity, season 1

Synopsis: Black comedy about a group of eccentric individuals in an out-patient program for suicide survivors.

Fireman Sam, season 6-7

Synopsis: This animated children’s program follows the adventures of the title hero and his colleagues as they protect the citizens of the Welsh town of Pontypandy.

Animal Mechanicals, season 2

Synopsis: The Animal Mechanicals team—Rex, Unicorn, Komodo, Sasquatch and Mouse—explores fantastic worlds, complete cool quests, and work together to solve puzzles.

November 25:

W5, season 53, episode 9

Enemies: The President, Justice and the FBI, season 1, episode 2 (8 p.m. ET)

Ray Donovan, season 6, episode 5 (9 p.m. ET)

Escape at Dannemora, episode 2 (10 p.m. ET)

November 30:

Meth Storm

Synopsis: This documentary looks at meth addiction in rural America from the perspective of dealers, users and law enforcement.

Krypton, season 1

Synopsis: The untold story of Superman’s grandfather as he fights for justice on his home planet.

Doodlebops Rockin’ Road Show, season 1

Synopsis: Deedee, Rooney and Moe Doodle go on fun adventures solving problems that children face each day using humour, music and their minds.

World of Quest, season 1

Synopsis: When the patents of Prince Nestor are taken, he must go to his allies and ring the magical swords that have the power to save them.

Coming Soon:

Counterpart, season 2

Synopsis: A hapless UN employee discovers the agency he works for is hiding a gateway to a parallel dimension that’s involved in a cold war with our own, and where his other self is a top spy. The war slowly heats up thanks to spies from both sides.

Suge Knight: American Dream/American Knightmare

Synopsis: This special dives deep into the life and storied exploits of Suge Knight, Death Row Records co-founder, as well as the volatile and highly influential era in music that he presided over.

The White Princess

Synopsis: Based on the Philippa Gregory book of the same name, the story of Elizabeth of York, the White Queen’s daughter, and her marriage to the Lancaster victor, Henry VII.

Last call! Here is everything leaving CraveTV Canada in November:

November 3:

I’m Alive, season 1

November 10:

When Fish Attack

November 14:

P.K. Subban: Skate Past The Noise

November 30:

Ten Days in the Valley

Related:

What’s Coming (and Going) to CraveTV in October 2018

What’s Coming (and Going) to Netflix Canada in November 2018

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in October 2018