What’s Coming (and Going) to CraveTV in December 2018

‘Tis the season to eat piles of baked goods, wear OTT Christmas sweaters and spend all of your spare time binge watching holiday flicks. If you’ve made it through the best Hallmark movies of 2018 and need a new series stat, consider this list a gift that will keep you occupied all month long. Here’s everything coming (like the highly anticipated HBO series My Brilliant Friend) and going (like Weeds and The L Word) on CraveTV this December.

December 1:

Home Alone



Synopsis: An eight-year-old troublemaker must protect his house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas vacation.

Home Alone 2

Synopsis: One year after Kevin was left home alone and had to defeat a pair of bumbling burglars, he accidentally finds himself in New York City, and the same criminals are not far behind.

Die Hard

Synopsis: John McClane, officer of the NYPD, tries to save his wife Holly Gennaro and several others that were taken hostage by German terrorist Hans Gruber during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles.

Die Hard 2



Synopsis: John McClane attempts to avert disaster as rogue military operatives seize control of Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

Love Actually



Synopsis: Follow the lives of eight very different couples dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England.

Miracle on 34 th Street



Synopsis: A lawyer and a little girl must prove that a man claiming to be Santa Claus is the real thing.

Arthur Christmas

Synopsis: Santa’s clumsy son Arthur sets out on a mission with St. Nick’s father to give out a present they misplaced to a young girl in less than two hours.

One World Kitchen: Our Favourite Holiday Recipes



Synopsis: Hana (Japan), Vanessa (Italy), Natalia (Argentina) and Pailin (Thailand) get together to share their favourite traditional holiday dishes. They swap recipes, techniques and plenty of laughs as they create truly global holiday recipes influenced by their respective cultures.

One World Kitchen Bakes the Holidays

Synopsis: A sweet holiday baking special with a global twist. Easy-to-make recipes from Italy, Argentina, Japan and Thailand that are sure to become part of your family’s holiday tradition.



Watts Up for the Holidays: Spencer’s Ultimate Christmas Recipes

Synopsis: Spencer Watts serves up his take on traditional holiday fare, showing us that you can make an impressive dinner without the stress. In this cheerful one-hour special, charming bachelor Spencer takes you through all the planning tips and lets you in on his secrets to create the ultimate holiday meal.

Michael Bonacini’s Christmas at the Farm

Synopsis: In this heartwarming one-hour holiday special, celebrity Chef Michael Bonacini invites us to his cozy farmhouse in Ontario for a charming Christmas feast.

Sonic Christmas Blast



Synopsis: Sonic the Hedgehog must stop the evil Dr. Robotnik from ruining Christmas after Santa Clause disappears.

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol



Synopsis: An animated retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic novel about a Victorian-era miser taken on a journey of self-redemption, courtesy of several mysterious Christmas apparitions.

Gotta Catch Santa Claus



Synopsis: A young boy wants to prove to his friend that Santa Claus exists by capturing him. Meanwhile, an old enemy of Santa awakens from an ancient slumber with the same idea.

A Hollywood Hounds Christmas

Synopsis: Just as Christmas in Hollywood is starting to look glum, three darling pets discover an opportunity to make some extra money by entering a singing contest.

A Christmas Carol

Synopsis: An old bitter miser is given a chance for redemption when he is haunted by three ghosts on Christmas Eve.

Drunk History, Season 5B, episode 8 “Christmas”

Synopsis: Based on the award-winning and wildly popular web series, Drunk History is a show featuring historical reenactments by A-list comedy/acting talent, presented by Derek Waters and many inebriated history buff storytellers.

Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus, Season 2, episode 5 “James Brown Part 1” (12:30 a.m. ET)

Synopsis: Chronicling the tales of some of music’s most eccentric characters.

December 2:

Enemies: The President, Justice and the FBI, Season 1, episode 3 (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: As the ongoing clashes between the Trump administration, the Department of Justice and the FBI continue to make headlines, the new documentary series provides an in-depth look into the long history of conflict between American presidents and the FBI.

My Brilliant Friend, episode 5 (9 p.m. ET)



Synopsis: After learning that her lifelong friend, Lila Cerullo, has disappeared without a trace, writer Elena Greco recalls their tempestuous friendship in a dangerous and fascinating Naples, Italy.

Ray Donovan, Season 6, episode 6 (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Set in the sprawling mecca of the rich and famous, Ray is the man called in to make the city’s celebrities, superstar athletes and business moguls’ most complicated and combustible situations go away.

Camping, Season 1, episode 8 (season finale) (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: An obsessively organized and aggressively controlling woman gathers together her meek sister, her holier-than-thou ex-best friend and a free-spirited tagalong for a back-to-nature camping trip to celebrate her husband’s 45th birthday.

Escape at Dannemora, episode 3 (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: An employee at a prison in upstate New York becomes romantically involved with a pair of inmates and helps them escape.

Sally4ever, Season 1, episode 4 (10:30 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Preparing to marry her timid boyfriend of 10 years, Sally enters into an exciting fling with the charismatic Emma, which takes an unexpected turn.

December 3:

The National Tree

Synopsis: A teenager has his Sitka spruce tree chosen to be planted outside the White House as the new national Christmas tree.

My Brilliant Friend, episode 6 (9 p.m. ET)

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: An investigation into what happened to activist Sandra Bland, who died in police custody after a routine traffic stop.

December 4:

The Heart of Christmas

Synopsis: The Locke family are devastated when they learn their 2-year-old son, Dax, has leukemia.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, episodes 65 to 69

Synopsis: The saga of high fashion glamour, honour, romance, passion and, most importantly, family.

December 6:

6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain

Synopsis: An adrenaline seeking snowboarder gets lost in a massive winter storm in the back country of the High Sierras where he is pushed to the limits of human endurance and forced to battle his own personal demons as he fights for survival.

December 7:

Dan Vs., Season 1

Synopsis: A rude, crude and scruffy curmudgeon named Dan tries to get revenge on anyone and anything that angers him. His misadventures are coupled with his best friend and summer camp buddy, Chris, and occasionally the skills of Chris’ secret operative wife, Elise.

Death Wish



Synopsis: Dr. Paul Kersey is an experienced trauma surgeon, a man who has spent his life saving lives. After an attack on his family, Paul embarks on his own mission for justice.

Santa Jaws

Synopsis: Trying to survive the family Christmas, Cody makes a wish to be alone, which ends up backfiring when a shark manifests and kills his entire family.

Gunpowder



Synopsis: British activist Guy Fawkes and a group of provincial English Catholics plan to blow up the House of Lords and kill King James I in the early 17th century.

The Newspaper: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee



Synopsis: A documentary about Ben Bradlee, the iconic editor of The Washington Post.

Rainbow Magic: Return to Rainspell Island

Synopsis: Best friends Rachel Walker and Kirsty Tate return to Rainspell Island for another fairy adventure! Based on the UK best-selling book series by Daisy Meadows, Rainbow Magic: Return to Rainspell Island is an anime adaption.

Icebox (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: A young boy becomes trapped inside America’s rigid immigration process.

Star Trek: Short Treks—The Brightest Star (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Before he was the first Kelpien to join Starfleet, Saru lived a simple life on his home planet of Kaminar with his father and sister. Young Saru, full of ingenuity and a level of curiosity uncommon among his people, yearns to find out what lies beyond his village, leading him on an unexpected path.

Porndemic (10:30 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Porndemic puts faces and personalities to the extraordinary profitable business of pornography today. Porn has quietly reinvented itself on the world-wide-web, becoming more mainstream and culturally embedded everyday.

Vice, Season 6, episode 29 (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Each new show features some of the most compelling, important news stories that go unreported by mainstream media outlets—but not by Vice and its intrepid team of correspondents, who deliver hard-hitting stories from around the world.

Room 104, Season 2, episode 9 (11:30 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: The story of different people who go in and out of a single room of an average American motel.

December 8:

Spider-Man

Synopsis: When bitten by a genetically modified spider, a nerdy, shy and awkward high school student gains spider-like abilities that he eventually must use to fight evil as a superhero after tragedy befalls his family.

Spider-Man 2

Synopsis: Peter Parker is beset with troubles in his failing personal life as he battles a brilliant scientist named Doctor Otto Octavius.



Spider-Man 3

Synopsis: A strange black entity from another world bonds with Peter Parker and causes inner turmoil as he contends with new villains, temptations and revenge.



The Amazing Spider-Man

Synopsis: After Peter Parker is bitten by a genetically altered spider, he gains newfound, spider-like powers and ventures out to solve the mystery of his parent’s mysterious death.

Room 104, Season 2, episode 10 (12 a.m. ET)

Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus, Season 2, episode 6 “James Brown Part 2” (12:30 a.m. ET)

December 9:

Enemies: The President, Justice and the FBI, Season 1, episode 4 (7 p.m. ET)

Enemies: The President, Justice and the FBI, Season 1, episode 5 (8 p.m. ET)

Counterpart, Season 2, episode 1 (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Howard Silk (J.K. Simmons) is a lowly cog in the bureaucratic machinery of a Berlin-based United Nations spy agency. When Howard discovers that his organization safeguards the secret of a crossing into a parallel dimension, he is thrust into a shadow world of intrigue, danger, and double cross…where the only man he can trust is his near-identical counterpart from this parallel world. The show explores themes of identity, fate and lost love, posing the eternal question, “What if our lives could have been different?”

Ray Donovan, Season 6, episode 7 (9 p.m. ET)

My Brilliant Friend, episode 7 (9 p.m. ET)

Escape at Dannemora, episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)

Sally4ever, Season 1, episode 5 (10:30 p.m. ET)

December 10:

My Brilliant Friend, episode 8 (series finale) (9 p.m. ET)

Vice Special Report: The Panic Artists (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: A decade after the 2008 financial crisis brought the global financial system to the edge of collapse, Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Henry Paulson, Ben Bernanke, Timothy Geithner, Nancy Pelosi, Rahm Emanuel, Josh Bolten, Jamie Dimon and others speak as they never have about the frantic, bipartisan effort to keep America out of another great depression.

December 11:

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, episodes 70 to 74

Jeff Beck: Still on the Run (7:30 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Jeff Beck is one of the most innovative and original guitar players of the rock ‘n roll era. Never content to rest on his laurels, he is always experimenting with new techniques, new musical styles and new collaborators. The film follows his career from early days learning guitar solos with his friend Jimmy Page, through the Yardbirds, the Jeff Beck Group and his multifaceted solo albums.

Momentum Generation (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: A group of teenagers in Hawaii enter the world of professional competitive surfing in the 1990s and rise to super stardom.

December 12:

Wexford Plaza (Canadian movie premiere)

Synopsis: A misunderstood sexual encounter unravels the life of a lonely female security guard and her deadbeat paramour.

The Godfathers of Hardcore (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: This film follows the two of the most respected men in underground music, Roger Miret and Vinnie Stigma of the band Agnostic Front.

The Fight Game with Jim Lampley (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Jim Lampley—one of America’s most accomplished broadcasters—highlights prominent storylines, newsmakers and issues that are top-of-mind in boxing. Launched in 2012, the show was nominated in 2016 for Outstanding Sports Program by The Producers’ Guild for TFG’s tribute to Muhammad Ali.

December 13:

Entaglement (movie premiere)

Synopsis: While recovering from a suicide attempt, Ben Layton accidentally falls in love with a girl who was very nearly, almost his sister—and then things start to get weird.

GG Allin: All in the Family (10 p.m. ET)



Synopsis: This documentary explores the life of GG Allin, the controversial rock ‘n roll singer whose outrageous onstage antics shocked the world.

December 14:

The White Princess



Synopsis: Based on the Philippa Gregory book of the same name, this story is about Elizabeth of York, the White Queen’s daughter, and her marriage to the Lancaster victor, Henry VII.

Head Case, Season 1-2

Synopsis: Meet Therapist Dr. Elizabeth Goode. She’s brash, unconventional, judgmental, but undeniably thriving as the “it” therapist to Hollywood’s maladjusted elite. On a daily basis, Dr. Goode dishes her own unique methodology to a waiting room filled with a who’s who from the world of entertainment, sports and music.

Love, Simon (movie premiere)



Synopsis: Simon Spier keeps a huge secret from his family, his friends and all of his classmates: he’s gay. When that secret is threatened, Simon must face everyone and come to terms with his identity.

Blockers (movie premiere)

Synopsis: Three parents try to stop their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night.

Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution



Synopsis: Filmmaker Jamie Redford embarks on a colourful personal journey into the dawn of the clean energy era as it creates jobs, turns profits and makes communities stronger and healthier across the U.S.

The Emperor’s Newest Clothes

Synopsis: An animated musical adaptation of The Emperor’s New Clothes.

Om Nom Stories, Season 2

Synopsis: Om Nom mysteriously shows up at the doorstep of one boy’s house and marks the beginning of many fun adventures.

Corporate, Season 1

Synopsis: From Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman comes a dark, edgy look at life as a junior-executive-in-training at your average, soulless multi-national corporation.

Drunk History, Season 5B

Loud Krazy Love (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: At the downbeat of the new millennium there was no bigger, darker or more deeply influential hard rock band in the world than Korn. But for lead guitarist Brian Head Welch, a dream come true was giving way to a raging nightmare of self-loathing and addiction.

Vice, Season 6, episode 30 (season finale) (11 p.m. ET)

Room 104, Season 2, episode 11 (11:30 p.m. ET)

December 15:

Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Holmes’ second comedy special will tape at the Aladdin Theater in Portland, Oregon where he talks about “confronting personal truths about the mechanisms of consciousness, Michael Jackson, the afterlife and Elon Musk, as well as sharing a few thoughts on being a new dad.”

Room 104, Season 2, episode 12 (season finale) (12 a.m. ET)

Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus, Season 2, episode 7 “Morris Day and The Time” (12:30 a.m. ET)

December 16:

Ray Donovan, Season 6, episode 8 (9 p.m. ET)

Counterpart, Season 2, episode 2 (9 p.m. ET)

Escape at Dannemora, episode 5 (10 p.m. ET)

Sally4ever, Season 1, episode 6 (10:30 p.m. ET)

December 18:

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, episodes 75 to 79

December 20:

Gemini (movie premiere)

Synopsis: A heinous crime tests the complex relationship between a tenacious personal assistant and her Hollywood starlet boss. As the assistant unravels the mystery, she must confront her own understanding of friendship, truth and celebrity.

December 21:

Kayak to Klemtu (Canadian movie premiere)

Synopsis: After her uncle’s death, a 14-year-old girl must speak on his behalf against a proposed pipeline that would bring oil tanker traffic to the waters around her hometown in British Columbia.

Lucky (movie premiere)

Synopsis: The spiritual journey of a ninety-year-old atheist.

Moonrise Kingdom (movie premiere)

Synopsis: A pair of young lovers flee their New England town, which causes a local search party to fan out to find them.

Isle of Dogs (movie premiere)

Synopsis: Set in Japan, Isle of Dogs follows a boy’s odyssey in search of his lost dog.

Agnelli



Synopsis: The story of Gianni Agnelli, the legendary Italian industrialist and playboy, as told by family, lovers, professional confidants and rivals.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Season 2

Synopsis: Five years, five kids, three marriages and who knows how many GTL sessions later, the Jersey Shore gang goes on vacation in a swanky house in Miami Beach.

The Adventures of Paddington Bear, Season 3

Synopsis: Adventures of a bear from Peru that comes to England after an earthquake that destroys his home.

Paddington Goes to the Movies

Synopsis: The incorrigible Paddington, inspired by the magic of the silver screen and a sudden rainstorm, follows the famous footsteps of Gene Kelly and in his own way “dances in the rain” with hilarious consequences.

Sommore: A Queen with No Spades (11:30 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Sommore is back for her fourth self-produced comedy special. Filmed at the beautiful Faena Theater in Miami Beach, she covers topics ranging from her own personal growth and development, to her unique perspective on life, politics and individual choice.

December 22:

Frontier, Season 3

Synopsis: Follows Declan Harp, a part-Irish, part-Native American outlaw who is campaigning to breach the Hudson’s Bay Company’s monopoly on the fur trade in Canada.

Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus, Season 2, episode 8 “Betty Davis” (season finale) (12:45 a.m. ET)

December 23:

Ray Donovan, Season 6, episode 9 (9 p.m. ET)

Counterpart, Season 2, episode 3 (9 p.m. ET)

Escape at Dannemora, episode 6 (10 p.m. ET)

Sally4ever, Season 1, episode 7 (season finale) (10:30 p.m. ET)

December 25:

Ready Player One (movie premiere)



Synopsis: When the creator of a virtual reality world called the Oasis dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all Oasis users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune.

Resident Evil



Synopsis: A special military unit fights a powerful, out-of-control supercomputer and hundreds of scientists who have mutated into flesh-eating creatures after a laboratory accident.

Doom



Synopsis: Space Marines are sent to investigate strange events at a research facility on Mars but find themselves at the mercy of genetically enhanced killing machines.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Synopsis: Scott Pilgrim must defeat his new girlfriend’s seven evil exes in order to win her heart.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, episodes 80 to 84

December 27:

SuperFly (movie premiere)

Synopsis: With retirement on his mind, a successful young drug dealer sets up one last big job, while dealing with trigger-happy colleagues and the police.

Swan Princess: A Royal Myztery (movie premiere)

Synopsis: When a mysterious “Z” begins appearing as a mark on everyone in the kingdom, Odette, Derek, Alise, Lucas and all their friends work together to find out what it means.

Life of the Party (movie premiere)

Synopsis: After her husband abruptly asks for a divorce, a middle-aged mother returns to college in order to complete her degree.

Adventures In Public School (Canadian movie premiere)

Synopsis: A socially awkward home-schooled kid forces his way into public-school against his suffocating but loving mother’s wishes.

December 28:

Super Duper Sumos, Season 1



Synopsis: The adventures of a trio of crimefighting sumo wrestlers.

Fingerlings Tales, Season 1



Synopsis: Fingerlings Tales follows the adventures of Bella, Boris, Gigi, Marge, and friends as they navigate the waters of friendship and family in their hometown of Melody Village.

The Fingerlings Show, Season 1

Synopsis: Join Bella and Boris during this live-action variety show starring all your favourite Fingerling toys—and some you haven’t yet met!

Just For Laughs: All Access, Season 6

Synopsis: Just For Laughs: All Access is an exclusive stand-up series that features the biggest names from around the world.

December 30:

Ray Donovan, Season 6, episode 10 (9 p.m. ET)

Counterpart, Season 2, episode 4 (9 p.m. ET)

Escape at Dannemora, episode 7 (10 p.m. ET)

Escape at Dannemora, episode 8 (series finale) (11 p.m. ET)

December 31:

Coming in January:

Black Monday

Synopsis: A group of outsiders takes on the 1980s old-boys club of Wall Street.

Smilf, Season 2



Synopsis: This series takes a raw look at a single 20-something whose desires for relationships, sex and a career collide with the realities of being a young, single mother.

True Detective, Season 3



Synopsis: An anthology series in which police investigations unearth the personal and professional secrets of those involved, both within and outside the law.

High Maintenance, Season 3



Synopsis: The Guy is a nameless marijuana dealer in Brooklyn who delivers his goods to stressed-out clients across New York City, who have a variety of neuroses. While delivering the weed to his customers, he makes brief appearances in their lives to get a glimpse at their daily routines.

Crashing, Season 3



Synopsis: Pete Holmes created and stars in this comedy series about a stand-up comic who learns that his wife is unfaithful, forcing him to reevaluate his life and make a move to the New York City comedy scene.

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2

Synopsis: The series follows the crew of the USS Discovery as they encounter new worlds and civilizations, delving into familiar themes and expanding upon an incident that has been talked about within the franchise’s universe, but never fully explored.

Last call! Here is everything leaving CraveTV Canada in December:

December 1:

A Kind of Murder

December 3:

Wheeler



December 5:

Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief

Pharma Sutra

The Magnificent Seven

December 6:

The Other Half

December 7:

Juste La Fin Du Monde

Two Lovers and a Bear

December 8:

Underworld: Blood Wars

Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour

December 10:

Nocturnal Animals

Damages, Seasons 1 to 5

Weeds, Seasons 1 to 4

The L Word, Seasons 1 to 6

Nikita, Seasons 1 to 4

December 12:

Peace Warrior

December 14:

Sam Smith: Live in London

December 15:

Running For His Life: The Lawrence Phillips Story

December 16:

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball North

December 19:

The Fight Game with Jim Lampley, Season 6, episode 4

December 28:

1:54

December 30:

American Pastoral

Whitney Cummings’ Bleep Show

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Operation Avalanche

Funny as Hell, Season 4

December 31:

Road to the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia

Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking

License to Drill, Season 4

Game Change

Masterchef Canada, Season 3

Mighty Ships, Season 6

Phil Collins: Going Back to Detroit

The 9th Life of Louis Drax

Deadly Sorority

Shut In

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Love Actually

Miracle on 34th Street

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

The Amazing Spider-Man

Arthur Christmas



