What’s Coming (and Going) to Crave in March

Listen up, y’all. March is right around the corner and you know what that means? We *basically* survived winter. And what better way to celebrate than by springing into a new bingeable series? Scroll down to peep everything coming (like the final season of HBO’s political comedy Veep starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and going (like Oscar-winning horror Get Out) to Crave this month.

What’s coming to Crave on March 1

The Breakfast Club

Synopsis: Five high school students meet in Saturday detention and discover how they have a lot more in common than they thought.

Alpha

Synopsis: In the prehistoric past, a young man struggles to return home after being separated from his tribe during a buffalo hunt. He finds a similarly lost wolf companion and starts a friendship that would change humanity.

Goatface

Synopsis: Comedians Hasan Minhaj, Asif Ali, Aristotle Athiras and Fahim Anwar perform a series of sketches as the comedy quartet known as “Goatface.”

The Royals, Season 4

Synopsis: Drama about a fictional British Royal family set in modern day London, who inhabit a world of opulence and regal tradition that caters to any and every desire, but one that also comes with a price tag of duty, destiny and intense public scrutiny.

Notes from the Field

Synopsis: Shining a light on a lost generation of American youth, Anna Deavere Smith brings to life the stories of 18 real-life people, among them current and former inmates, protesters, educators and politicians.

Teletubbies Everywhere, Season 1 to 2

Synopsis: Pre-school fun, fantasy and education with characters Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po.

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, Episode 7 (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Ten years before Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise, the USS Discovery discovers new worlds and lifeforms as one Starfleet officer learns to understand all things alien.

The Shop, Season 1, episode 4 (10:25 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Discussions and debate in various barbershops around the country featuring some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment.

Strike Back, Season 6, episode 6 (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: This series follows the actions of Section 20, a secretive unit of British military intelligence. A team of special operations personnel conduct several high risk missions across the globe.

What’s coming to Crave on March 2

The First Purge

Synopsis: America’s third political party, the New Founding Fathers of America, comes to power and conducts an experiment: no laws for 12 hours on Staten Island. No one has to stay on the island, but $5,000 is given to anyone who does.

2 Dope Queens, Season 2, episode 4 (midnight ET)

Synopsis: From hit comedy duo Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, 2 Dope Queens returns for a second series of four, hour-long specials. Guests featured in the new episodes include Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Radcliffe, Janet Mock, Lizzo, and Keegan-Michael Key. Taped in front of a live audience at Kings Theatre Brooklyn and adapted from the hit podcast of the same name, Williams and Robinson discuss their favourite childhood memories, how to curate the best sex playlist and their favourite fashion moments, all while serving “lewks” and delivering their signature hilarious banter.

What’s coming to Crave on March 3

Leaving Neverland, part 1

Synopsis: Following its recent premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, director Dan Reed’s, two-part documentary explores the separate but parallel experiences of two young boys—James “Jimmy” Safechuk and Wade Robson—who were both befriended by Michael Jackson and invited into his world.

The Circus, Season 4A, episode 6 (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Go behind the scenes and beyond the headlines of the wildest political show on earth. This documentary series reveals the high-stakes impact of the White House’s headline grabbing dramatics throughout the divided states of America.

Slutever, Season 2, episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Sex writer Karley Sciortino looks up, down and inside to find answers that challenge outdated notions of female sexuality, gender and love.

Crashing, Season 3, episode 7 (10 p.m. ET)



Synopsis: Pete Holmes created and stars in this comedy series about a stand-up comic who learns that his wife is unfaithful, forcing him to reevaluate his life and make a move to the New York City comedy scene.

Black Monday, Season 1, episode 6 (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: A group of outsiders takes on the 1980s old-boys club of Wall Street.

Smilf, Season 2, episode 6 (10:30 p.m. ET)



Synopsis: This series takes a raw look at a single 20-something whose desires for relationships, sex and a career collide with the realities of being a young, single mother.

High Maintenance, Season 3, episode 7 (10:30 p.m. ET)



Synopsis: The Guy is a nameless marijuana dealer in Brooklyn who delivers his goods to stressed-out clients across New York City, who have a variety of neuroses. While delivering weed to his customers, he makes brief appearances in their lives to get a glimpse at their daily routines.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 3 (live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Synopsis: John Oliver gets to show off his talent in front of HBO’s camera on Last Week Tonight. The late-night series sees the British comic review what happened the past seven days in news, politics and current events, all with a heavy dose of satire, of course.

What’s coming to Crave on March 4

Leaving Neverland, Part 2

What’s coming to Crave on March 5

Black Sails, Season 2 to 4

Synopsis: This series follows Captain Flint and his pirates 20 years prior to Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel, Treasure Island.

Da Vinci’s Demons, Season 2-3

Synopsis: Follows Leonardo Da Vinci during his early days in Florence, as a young artist, inventor and dreamer, trying to change the future.

Dan Vs., Season 2 to 3

Synopsis: A rude, crude and scruffy curmudgeon named Dan tries to get revenge on anyone and anything that angers him.

Power, Season 2 to 4

Synopsis: James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a wealthy New York night club owner who has it all, catering to the city’s elite and dreaming big, lives a double life as a drug kingpin.

Remorse, Season 3 to 4

Synopsis: Through a combination of God-given talent and Boston grit, Cam Calloway and Reggie Vaughn have achieved fame and fortune that neither could have imagined growing up in one of the toughest neighbourhoods in Boston.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, episodes 127 to 131

Synopsis: The saga of high fashion glamour, honour, romance, passion, and most importantly, family.

What’s coming to Crave on March 6

The Launch, Season 2, episode 6 (season finale) (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Guiding the fresh batch of 30 artists through the audition, performing and recording process are Scott Borchetta, world renowned music executive and CEO and founder of Big Machine Label Group, and new permanent mentor Marie-Mai (Star Académie, La Voix), who join a weekly rotating panel of celebrity mentors and producers including: Ryan Tedder, Max Kerman (Arkells), Bebe Rexha, Bryan Adams and more. Fan favourite entertainment reporter Liz Trinnear (eTalk) also joins Season 2 as host.

What’s coming to Crave on March 7

Lemonade

Synopsis: A young Romanian woman moves to the U.S. with her son after she marries an American man she hardly knows.

Desus & Mero, episode 3 (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Comedy duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have gained a loyal following with their “Bodega Boys” podcast, and now the Bronx-bred buds bring their thoughts on current events to TV on Viceland’s first daily, late-night show.

What’s coming to Crave on March 8

Big Trouble in Little China

Synopsis: A rough-and-tumble trucker helps rescue his friend’s fiancé from an ancient sorcerer in a supernatural battle beneath Chinatown.

Patch Adams

Synopsis: The true story of a heroic man, Hunter “Patch” Adams (Robin Williams), determined to become a medical doctor because he enjoys helping people. He ventured where no doctor had ventured before, using humour and pathos.

This is 40

Synopsis: Pete and Debbie are both about to turn 40, their kids hate each other, both of their businesses are failing, they’re on the verge of losing their house and their relationship is threatening to fall apart.

Sixteen Candles

Synopsis: A girl’s “sweet” sixteenth birthday becomes anything but special, as she suffers from every embarrassment possible.

Do the Right Thing

Synopsis: On the hottest day of the year on a street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, everyone’s hate and bigotry smoulders and builds until it explodes into violence.

The Woman Who Loves Giraffes

Synopsis: For International Women’s Day, this Crave Original documentary tells the unknown story of Canadian biologist Dr. Anne Innis Dagg, who, in 1956 at the age of 23, was the first person to study animal behaviour in South Africa’s wilderness.

I Am the Night

Synopsis: Inspired by true events, I Am the Night tells the gripping story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), a teenage girl who is given away at birth, and grows up outside of Reno, Nevada. Fauna lives more-or-less comfortably with the mysteries of her origin, until one day she makes a discovery that leads her to question everything.

Big Questions and Huge Answers with Jon Dore

Synopsis: This Comedy Central special, filmed in Victoria, B.C., follows Canadian comedian Jon Dore as he chats about the two biggest threats to children: cyberbullying and predatory teachers.

Loser for President, Season 1

Synopsis: Punks try to bring down a popular girl by sabotaging the student council election.

The Girl Without a Phone, Season 1

Synopsis: A magical phone transforms the life of the biggest loser at school.

Thirteen

Synopsis: Twenty-six-year-old Ivy Moxam steps out of an ordinary house, on an ordinary street, on an ordinary day. Ivy hasn’t been seen for thirteen years, she was kidnapped in 2003 at the age of 13.

Ask Me About My Shirt

Synopsis: Best of friends. One is moving. The other can’t survive without her.

Roxanne and the Slam Poets Society

Synopsis: A young teenager who uses a wheelchair falls for a beautiful girl but doesn’t think she’ll love him back so he decides to help his dumb yet hot friend win her heart.

Locker Combo

Synopsis: Two students. One locker. A slightly romantic comedy.

Cheerleaders in Chess Club, Season 1 to 2

Synopsis: What could possibly be on the blackmail video—the one that forces popular cheerleader Ashley Burns to join the nerdiest club at school?

Wonderland High

Synopsis: An Alice in Wonderland-inspired high school comedy.

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, Episode 8 (8 p.m. ET)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 7 (live 10 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Synopsis: He’s irrepressible, opinionated, and of course, politically incorrect. Comedian and satirist Bill Maher hosts this long-running, Emmy-nominated talk show, covering the week’s news and featuring a panel of guests, including actors, activists, politicians, musicians, comedians and more.

Strike Back, Season 6, episode 7 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on March 9

Skyscraper

Synopsis: A security expert (played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) must infiltrate a burning skyscraper, 225 stories above ground, when his family is trapped inside by criminals.

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

Synopsis: A villain’s maniacal plan for world domination sidetracks five teenage superheroes who dream of Hollywood stardom.

What’s coming to Crave on March 10

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Synopsis: Picking up where the hit podcast Serial left off in 2014, HBO’s new four-part documentary series explores the 1999 disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Baltimore County high school student Hae Min Lee, and the conviction of her ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed. Academy Award-nominated director Amy Berg brings a fresh eye to the murder case and trial and offers interviews with key players who were not featured in the original podcast.

America to Me, Season 1, episode 1 (series premiere) (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: The 10-part documentary series from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Steve James (Hoop Dreams) follows a diverse group of students from Chicago’s Oak Park and River Forest High School, raising complex and controversial issues, such as the effects of race and privilege.

The Circus, Season 4A, episode 7 (8 p.m. ET)

Now Apocalypse, Season 1, episode 1 (series premiere) (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: From iconic indie filmmakers Gregg Araki and Steven Soderbergh, the new STARZ comedy series follows Ulysses (Avan Jogia), who is struggling to figure out his life in the surreal and bewildering city of Los Angeles. Between sexual and romantic dating-app adventures, Ulysses grows increasingly troubled, as foreboding premonitory dreams make him wonder if some kind of dark and monstrous conspiracy is going on…or if he’s just smoking too much weed.

Slutever, Season 2, episode 5 (10 p.m. ET)

Crashing, Season 3, episode 8 (season finale) (10 p.m. ET)

Black Monday, Season 1, episode 7 (10 p.m. ET)

Smilf, Season 2, episode 7 (10:30 p.m. ET)

High Maintenance, Season 3, episode 8 (10:30 p.m. ET)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 4 (live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on March 11

What’s coming to Crave on March 12

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, episodes 132 to 136

What’s coming to Crave on March 14

What Keeps You Alive

Synopsis: Majestic mountains, a still lake and venomous betrayals engulf a female married couple attempting to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

The Pizza Show, Season 1 to 2

Synopsis: Welcome to The Pizza Show, a series that explores the wonderful world of pizza. Host Frank Pinello—owner of Best Pizza in Williamsburg, Brooklyn—travels around the world eating great pizza and meeting even greater people.

Desus & Mero, episode 4 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on March 15

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Synopsis: When a woman’s long-time friend reveals he’s engaged, she realizes she loves him herself and sets out to get him, with only days before the wedding.

American Graffiti

Synopsis: A couple of high school grads spend one final night cruising the strip with their buddies before they go off to college.

Searching

Synopsis: After his 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a desperate father breaks into her laptop to look for clues to find her.

Ron Funches: Giggle Fit

Synopsis: In his first-ever one-hour stand-up special, charming and lovable actor-comedian Ron Funches offers his unique take on optimism, fatherhood, autism, conspiracy theories, weight loss, reality television and much more.

Urban Vermin, Season 1

Synopsis: Urban Vermin is a story about two raccoon brothers that were once best friends until Ken decided to assemble an army of rats to help him seize control of all the garbage on their block.

Difficult People, Season 1 to 3

Synopsis: Life is really tough for Julie (Julie Klausner) and Billy (Billy Eichner), two 30-something aspiring comics living and working in New York City. While their friends and acquaintances move on to find success and love, they continue to struggle with careers and relationships, getting more bitter by the day.

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, Episode 9 (8 p.m. ET)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 8 (live 10 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Strike Back, Season 6, episode 8 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on March 16

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Synopsis: When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.

What’s coming to Crave on March 17

America to Me, Season 1, episode 2 (8 p.m. ET)

The Circus, Season 4A, episode 8 (8 p.m. ET)

Billions, Season 4, episode 1 (season premiere) (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: When everyone is out for revenge, no one is safe. Former enemies Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counsellor to each, have come together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals, including Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich) and Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon).

Now Apocalypse, Season 1, episode 2 (10 p.m. ET)

Slutever, Season 2, episode 6 (10 p.m. ET)

Black Monday, Season 1, episode 8 (10 p.m. ET)

Smilf, Season 2, episode 8 (10:30 p.m. ET)

High Maintenance, Season 3, episode 9 (season finale) (10:30 p.m. ET)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 5 (live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on March 18

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: The film examines the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, the youngest self-made female billionaire in the world whose healthcare technology Theranos was once valued at $9 billion. The film also explores the psychology of deception behind Silicon Valley’s “fake it till you make it” mindset.

What’s coming to Crave on March 19

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, episodes 137 to 141

What’s coming to Crave on March 21

Desus & Mero, episode 5 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on March 22

Step Brothers

Synopsis: Two aimless middle-aged losers still living at home are forced against their will to become roommates when their parents marry.

Les Misérables

Synopsis: In 19th-century France, Jean Valjean, who for decades has been hunted by the ruthless policeman Javert after breaking parole, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. The decision changes their lives forever.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Synopsis: A newly engaged couple have a breakdown in an isolated area and must pay a call to the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

Roy Wood Jr: No One Loves You

Synopsis: In Roy Wood Jr.’s second one-hour stand-up comedy special for Comedy Central, performed at Chicago’s Vic Theatre, The Daily Show correspondent hilariously explores some of today’s most complicated issues.

Animal Mechanicals, Season 3

Synopsis: Meet the Animal Mechanicals: Rex, Unicorn, Komodo, Sasquatch and Mouse. The team explores fantastic worlds, complete cool quests and work together to solve puzzles.

Most Expensivest, Season 2

Synopsis: Rapper 2 Chainz looks at extravagantly expensive versions of everyday items.

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, Episode 10 (8 p.m. ET)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 9 (live 10 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Strike Back, Season 6, episode 9 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on March 23

The Meg



Synopsis: After escaping an attack by what he claims was a 70-foot shark, Jonas Taylor must confront his fears to save those trapped in a sunken submersible.

Funny Women of a Certain Age (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Fran Drescher leads a cast of mature women of standup in a night of uninhibited comedy featuring Carole Montgomery, Luenell, Lynne Koplitz, Kerri Louise and Vanessa Hollingshead.

What’s coming to Crave on March 24

America to Me, Season 1, episode 3 (8 p.m. ET)

Billions, Season 4, episode 2 (9 p.m. ET)

Now Apocalypse, Season 1, episode 3 (10 p.m. ET)

Slutever, Season 2, episode 7 (10 p.m. ET)

Black Monday, Season 1, episode 9 (10 p.m. ET)

Smilf, Season 2, episode 9 (10:30 p.m. ET)

Action, episode 1 (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: The four-part sports documentary series explores the legalization of sports gambling. Peeling back the curtain on a once-taboo industry during its most critical juncture, Action chronicles the lives of professional gamblers, bookies and oddsmakers throughout the 2018 NFL season following the Supreme Court decision to lift a ban on sports betting.

What’s coming to Crave on March 25

Broad City, Season 5

Synopsis: Broad City follows two women throughout their daily lives in New York City, making the smallest and mundane events hysterical and disturbing to watch all at the same time.

Temptation Island, Season 1

Synopsis: Couples travel to a tropical paradise where they are forced to decide if they’re ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives. A reboot of the 2001 reality series.

F*ck, That’s Delicious, Season 2B

Synopsis: Rapper Action Bronson travels the world performing with friends, and trying new foods

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, Episode 11 (8 p.m. ET)

One Nation Under Stress (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Stunned by reports from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that life expectancy in the United States is declining for the first time in more than a century, Dr. Sanjay Gupta sets out to see what’s happening and why. While looking at society through the state of its health, he discovers an epidemic of self-inflicted deaths of despair (caused by drug overdoses, chronic liver disease and suicide) that are driven by an increasingly stressed America.

What’s coming to Crave on March 26

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, Episodes 142 to 144

What’s coming to Crave on March 28

Desus & Mero, episode 6 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on March 29

White Boy Rick

Synpopsis: The story of teenager Richard Wershe Jr., who became an undercover informant for the FBI during the 1980s and was ultimately arrested for drug-trafficking and sentenced to life in prison.

Mona the Vampire, Season 3 to 4

Synopsis: An animated TV series about a girl called Mona, a young girl with a vivid imagination. She believes her hometown is overrun with supernatural monsters, and she plans to stop them all and save the town on a daily basis.

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 10 (live 10 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Strike Back, Season 6, episode 10 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on March 30

The Equalizer 2

Synopsis: Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when that is someone he loves?

What’s coming to Crave on March 31

Barry

Synopsis: After taking home three Emmy Awards in 2018, HBO’s dark comedy series stars Bill Hader in the title role as a depressed, low-rent hitman from the Midwest who finds himself drawn into a community of acting students while on a hit job in Los Angeles.

Veep, Season 7

Synopsis: HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy series stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as former vice president—and president—Selina Meyer as she hits the campaign trail to try and get back into the Oval Office.

America to Me, Season 1, episode 4 (8 p.m. ET)

Action, episode 2 (8 p.m. ET)

Billions, Season 4, episode 3 (9 p.m. ET)

Slutever, Season 2, episode 8 (season finale) (10 p.m. ET)

Now Apocalypse, Season 1, episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)

Black Monday, Season 1, episode 10 (10 p.m. ET)

Smilf, Season 2, episode 10 (10:30 p.m. ET)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 6 (live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the next morning at 6 a.m. ET)

Last call! Here is everything leaving Crave in March:

March 10:

Monty Python: The Meaning of Life

Monty Python’s Best Bits (Mostly)

Going in Style

March 11:

Mayday, Season 10

Get Out

March 12:

Cries From Syria

