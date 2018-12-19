What’s Coming (and Going) to Crave in January 2019

After a hectic holiday season, we are typically in need of some serious TLC. If you’re running ragged from wrapping gifts, spending time with problematic family members and noshing on all of the festive baked goods (saaame), January is the time to take a well deserved break. And that means plunking your butt on the couch in brand new pyjamas and binging some quality TV. Here’s everything coming (like a new season of the HBO hit series True Detective and one of our fave movies of 2018, Ocean’s 8) and going (like pee-your-pants horror flick Blair Witch) on Crave this January.

January 1:

The Hangover

Synopsis: Three buddies wake up from a bachelor party in Las Vegas with no memory of the previous night and the bachelor missing. They make their way around the city in order to find their friend before his wedding.

Super Troopers

Synopsis: Five Vermont state troopers, avid pranksters with a knack for screwing up, try to save their jobs and out-do the local police department by solving a crime.

Super Troopers 2 (movie premiere)

Synopsis: When a border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers are tasked with establishing a Highway Patrol station in the disputed area.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, episodes 84 to 88

Synopsis: The saga of high fashion glamour, honour, romance, passion and, most importantly, family.

January 2:

The Little Vampire (movie premiere)

Synopsis: The story of Rudolph, a 13-year-old vampire, whose clan is threatened by a notorious vampire hunter. He meets Tony, a mortal of the same age, who is fascinated by old castles, graveyards and…vampires. Tony helps Rudolph in an action and humour packed battle against their adversaries, and together they save Rudolph’s family and become friends.

Octavio is Dead! (Canadian movie premiere)

Synopsis: Tyler tries to discover the father she never got the chance to meet in this stirring psycho-sexual ghost story, exploring themes of gender and sexual identity.

January 3:

Megamind (movie premiere)

Synopsis: The supervillain Megamind finally defeats his nemesis, the superhero Metro Man. But without a hero, he loses all purpose and must find new meaning to his life.

January 4:

Highway Thru Hell, Season 3

Synopsis: See how a local heavy recovery firm works through the hard winters helping highway users that have fallen victim to the brutal road conditions.

Hedgehogs (movie premiere)

Synopsis: The prideful and arrogant Bobby is the strongest hedgehog as well as the exception and rebellion in the whole hedgehog tribe.

Truth or Dare (movie premiere)

Synopsis: A harmless game of Truth or Dare among friends turns deadly when someone—or something—begins to punish those who tell a lie or refuse the dare.

Tully (movie premiere)

Synopsis: A mother of three hires a night nanny to help with her newborn. Starring Charlize Theron.

The Ladybug (movie premiere)

Synopsis: Seven-spotted ladybug Rube lives in a glass cage inside a greenhouse inside a glassy laboratory.

This Is Not Happening, Season 4A

Synopsis: A show hosted by Ari Shaffir in which his comedian friends tell true stories around a given theme.

Another Period, Season 3

Synopsis: A mockumentary-style period piece comedy that follows members of the wealthy Bellacourt family and their servants in early 20th-century Newport, Rhode Island.

Star Trek: Short Treks, “The Escape Artist” (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Harry Mudd, back to his old tricks of stealing and double-dealing, finds himself in a precarious position aboard a hostile ship—just in time to try out his latest con.

January 5:

Daphne and Velma

Synopsis: The female future members of Mystery Inc. investigate strange goings-on in their school.

January 6:

Counterpart, Season 2, episode 5 (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Howard Silk (J.K. Simmons) is a lowly cog in the bureaucratic machinery of a Berlin-based United Nations spy agency. When Howard discovers that his organization safeguards the secret of a crossing into a parallel dimension, he is thrust into a shadow world of intrigue, danger and double cross…where the only man he can trust is his near-identical counterpart from this parallel world.

Ray Donovan, Season 6, episode 11 (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Set in the sprawling mecca of the rich and famous, Ray is the man called in to make the city’s celebrities, superstar athletes and business moguls’ most complicated and combustible situations go away.

January 8:

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, episodes 89 to 91

January 10:

The Domestics (movie premiere)

Synopsis: In a terrifying post-apocalyptic world inhabited by gangs divided into deadly factions, a husband and wife race desperately across the countryside in search of safety and must work together as they are pushed to the breaking point in order to survive.

January 11:

Boss, Season 1

Synopsis: Mayor Tom Kane, diagnosed with a dementia disorder, struggles to keep his grip on power in Chicago.

First Reformed (movie premiere)

Synopsis: A minister of a small congregation in upstate New York grapples with mounting despair brought on by tragedy, worldly concerns and a tormented past.

Finding Escobar’s Millions

Synopsis: Two ex CIA agents travel to Colombia to look for the hundreds of millions of dollars buried by Pablo Escobar. Using modern technology, they search throughout the country for the hidden money.

Mighty Jungle, Season 2

Synopsis: Mighty Jungle is a live-action puppet series for preschoolers, which captures the hopes, fears, frustrations, joys and silliness of children while exploring how preschoolers play and overcome obstacles.

January 13:

Ray Donovan, Season 6, episode 12 (season finale) (9 p.m. ET)

True Detective, Season 3, episode 1 (season premiere) (9 p.m. ET)



Synopsis: An anthology series in which police investigations unearth the personal and professional secrets of those involved, both within and outside the law. Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Green Book) stars as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas. Playing out in three separate time periods, the third season tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades.

True Detective, Season 3, episode 2 (10 p.m. ET)

January 15:

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, episodes 92 to 96

January 17:

Mommy’s Little Angel

Synopsis: Twelve-year-old Katie has had a short but rough life. When her mother dies from an apparent suicide, her cousins decide to adopt her. Katie adores her new family and will not let anyone, including her abusive father, take her away from them.

Our House (Canadian movie premiere)

Synopsis: A young genius accidentally invents a device that amplifies the paranormal activity within his family’s house, possibly bringing back the spirits of loved ones, and unleashing things far worse.

January 18:

Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean

Synopsis: Holmes’ second comedy special will tape at the Aladdin Theater in Portland, Oregon where he talks about “confronting personal truths about the mechanisms of consciousness, Michael Jackson, the afterlife and Elon Musk, as well as sharing a few thoughts on being a new dad.”

Yo Gabba Gabba!, Season 1 to 4

Synopsis: Join our host DJ Lance Rock as he introduces us to friendly toy monsters in a magical land full of music, dance, colourful cartoons and simple life lessons that will get you and your children up off the floor to learn and dance along.

Delilah & Julius, Season 1 to 2

Synopsis: Two teen spies travel the globe stopping covert plots.

Overboard (movie premiere)

Synopsis: After a spoiled, wealthy yacht owner is thrown overboard and loses his memory, a mistreated employee convinces him that he is her working-class husband.

January 19:

Ocean’s 8 (movie premiere)

Synopsis: Debbie Ocean gathers an all-female crew to attempt an impossible heist at New York City’s yearly Met Gala.

Brexit (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Go behind the scenes of the United Kingdom’s 2016 referendum to leave the European Union, and the data-driven tactics of the “Vote Leave” campaign that brought home a political victory.

January 20:

Counterpart, Season 2, episode 6 (9 p.m. ET)

True Detective, Season 3, episode 3 (9 p.m. ET)

Black Monday, Season 1, episode 1 (series premiere) (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: A group of outsiders takes on the 1980s old-boys club of Wall Street.

Crashing, Season 3, episode 1 (season premiere) (10 p.m. ET)



Synopsis: Pete Holmes created and stars in this comedy series about a stand-up comic who learns that his wife is unfaithful, forcing him to reevaluate his life and make a move to the New York City comedy scene.

Smilf, Season 2, episode 1 (season premiere) (10:30 p.m. ET)



Synopsis: This series takes a raw look at a single 20-something whose desires for relationships, sex and a career collide with the realities of being a young, single mother.

High Maintenance, Season 3, episode 1 (season premiere) (10:30 p.m. ET)



Synopsis: The Guy is a nameless marijuana dealer in Brooklyn who delivers his goods to stressed-out clients across New York City, who have a variety of neuroses. While delivering weed to his customers, he makes brief appearances in their lives to get a glimpse at their daily routines.

January 22:

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, episodes 97 to 101

January 23:

Mistrust (movie premiere)

Synopsis: Having no commitments and never being vulnerable, Veronica enjoys being a mistress. She comes to realize her best friend holds the key to her heart and is the only one capable of extracting her emotions.

January 24:

Room for Rent (Canadian movie premiere)

Synopsis: When a broke 32-year-old ex-lottery winner convinces his parents to rent their spare room to save from downsizing, a creepy stranger with a hidden agenda moves in.

Indian Horse (Canadian movie premiere)

Synopsis: Follows the life of Canadian First Nations boy Saul Indian Horse as he survives residential school and life amongst the racism of the 1970s. A talented hockey player, Saul must find his own path as he battles stereotypes and alcoholism.

January 25:

Mosaic, Season 1

Synopsis: A whodunit based on the murder of popular children’s book author and illustrator Olivia Lake.

The Doodlebops, Season 1 to 2

Synopsis: The Doodlebops is a musical comedy series for children starring Deedee, Rooney and Moe Doodle.

The Amazing Adrenalini Brothers, Season 1 to 2

Synopsis: Three daredevils on a World Tour performing the wildest stunts the world has ever seen.

Alaska: The Last Frontier, Season 4

Synopsis: This series centres on on the Kilcher family and their community outside Homer, Alaska. Yule Kilcher, who immigrated from Europe during WWII, is led by his sons, Otto and Atz Kilcher (singer Jewel’s father).

Strike Back, Season 6, episode 1 (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Follows the actions of Section 20, a secretive unit of British military intelligence. A team of special operations personnel conduct several high risk missions across the globe.

January 26:

Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’ (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Comedian Amanda Seales (Insecure) will make her stand-up debut in the hour-long HBO special.

January 27:

Counterpart, Season 2, episode 7 (9 p.m. ET)

True Detective, Season 3, episode 4 (9 p.m. ET)

Black Monday, Season 1, episode 2 (10 p.m. ET)

Crashing, Season 3, episode 2 (10 p.m. ET)

Smilf, Season 2, episode 2 (10:30 p.m. ET)

High Maintenance, Season 3, episode 2 (10:40 p.m. ET)

January 29:

The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, episodes 102 to 106

January 31:

Eye on Juliet (Canadian movie premiere)

Synopsis: A security robot operator in Detroit forms a connection with a young woman in North Africa who is trying to escape her engagement to a much older man.

Coming in February:

Desus & Mero

Synopsis: Comedy duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have gained a loyal following with their “Bodega Boys” podcast, and now the Bronx-bred buds bring their thoughts on current events to TV on Viceland’s first daily, late-night show.

Detroiters, Season 2

Synopsis: Executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis, Detroiters stars best friends and Detroit natives Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson as fledgling ad men in the Motor City.

Tosh.0, Season 10

Synopsis: Daniel Tosh provides humorous commentary on content from the internet.

Last call! Here is everything leaving CraveTV Canada in January:

January 6

Christmastime in South Park

Doctor Who: The Christmas Specials

The Original Santa Claus Parade

A Russel Peters Christmas

Comedy Central’s All Star Non-Denominational Christmas Special

A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All

January 7:

Bad Santa 2

January 8:

Brimstone

January 9:

Blair Witch

January 12:

Devil in the Dark

January 15:

Fist Fight

January 30:

Boo! A Madea Halloween

January 31:

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Megamind

Super Troopers

The Hangover

