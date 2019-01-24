What’s Coming (and Going) to Crave in February

As much as we loathe frigid temps, dry winter skin and ample amounts of shoe-destroying salt during this time of year, we do look forward to cuffing season (a.k.a. when it’s damn cold outside and all you want to do is cuddle under the covers with a hottie or furry animal). So, if you’re looking to hibernate until the first signs of spring, we rounded up everything coming (like a new season of HBO stand-up comedy series 2 Dope Queens, which *basically* doubles as self-care) and going (like Oscar-winning flick La La Land) on Crave this month.

What’s coming to Crave on February 1

Journey’s End

Synopsis: Set in a dugout in Aisne in 1918, it is the story of a group of British officers, led by the mentally disintegrating young officer Stanhope, as they await their fate.

Deadpool 2

Synopsis: Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (a.k.a. Deadpool) brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-travelling cyborg, Cable.

Fireman Sam, Season 1 to 3

Synopsis: The adventures of a community fireman, Sam.

The League of Super Evil, Season 2

Synopsis: This show follows the wannabe super villains that make up “The League Of Super Evil.”

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 3 (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: He’s irrepressible, opinionated, and of course, politically incorrect. Comedian and satirist Bill Maher hosts this long-running, Emmy-nominated talk show, covering the week’s news and featuring a panel of guests, including actors, activists, politicians, musicians, comedians and more.

Strike Back, Season 6, episode 2 (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: This series follows the actions of Section 20, a secretive unit of British military intelligence. A team of special operations personnel conduct several high risk missions across the globe.

What’s coming to Crave on February 3

The Circus, Season 4A, episode 2 (8 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Synopsis: Go behind the scenes and beyond the headlines of the wildest political show on earth. This documentary series reveals the high-stakes impact of the White House’s headline grabbing dramatics throughout the divided states of America.

Counterpart, Season 2, episode 8 (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Howard Silk (J.K. Simmons) is a lowly cog in the bureaucratic machinery of a Berlin-based United Nations spy agency. When Howard discovers that his organization safeguards the secret of a crossing into a parallel dimension, he is thrust into a shadow world of intrigue, danger and double cross…where the only man he can trust is his near-identical counterpart from this parallel world.

True Detective, Season 3, episode 5 (9 p.m. ET)



Synopsis: An anthology series in which police investigations unearth the personal and professional secrets of those involved, both within and outside the law. Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Green Book) stars as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas. Playing out in three separate time periods, the third season tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades.

Crashing, Season 3, episode 3 (10 p.m. ET)



Synopsis: Pete Holmes created and stars in this comedy series about a stand-up comic who learns that his wife is unfaithful, forcing him to reevaluate his life and make a move to the New York City comedy scene.

High Maintenance, Season 3, episode 3 (10:30 p.m. ET)



Synopsis: The Guy is a nameless marijuana dealer in Brooklyn who delivers his goods to stressed-out clients across New York City, who have a variety of neuroses. While delivering weed to his customers, he makes brief appearances in their lives to get a glimpse at their daily routines.

What’s coming to Crave on February 6

The Launch, Season 2, episode 2 (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Guiding the fresh batch of 30 artists through the audition, performing and recording process are Scott Borchetta, world renowned music executive and CEO and founder of Big Machine Label Group, and new permanent mentor Marie-Mai (Star Académie, La Voix), who join a weekly rotating panel of celebrity mentors and producers including: Ryan Tedder, Max Kerman (Arkells), Bebe Rexha, Bryan Adams and more. Fan favourite entertainment reporter Liz Trinnear (eTalk) also joins Season 2 as host.

Cardinal, Season 3, episode 3 (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Cardinal struggles to right past wrongs that could derail his investigation and end his career, as the case grows more violent and twisted, and the clock ticks down on the killer’s next victim. Crave offers an early look at new episodes of worldwide success story and the homegrown hit the day before they premiere on CTV.

What’s coming to Crave on February 7

Never Steady, Never Still

Synopsis: A mother struggles to take control of her life in the face of advanced Parkinson’s disease, while her son battles his sexual and emotional identity amongst the violence of Alberta’s oil field work camps.

What’s coming to Crave on February 8

Never Saw it Coming

Synopsis: An opportunistic psychic must find a way out when she finds herself in the middle of a murder case in a small town.

Upgrade

Synopsis: Set in the near-future, technology controls nearly all aspects of life. But when Grey, a self-identified technophobe, has his world turned upside down, his only hope for revenge is an experimental computer chip implant called Stem.

Rated A for Awesome, Season 1 to 2

Synopsis: Four kids and a monkey attempt to make the world awesome by “awesomizing” everything boring, including the world’s dullest teacher and detention.

Trevor Noah @ JFL

Synopsis: Comedy superstar Trevor Noah is well known for his acerbic wit and biting political satire. In these two exclusive specials from Just For Laughs, Trevor brings his unique worldview to Montreal as he plays host to some of the hottest names in the business. Each unique one-hour episode features an impressive lineup of sidesplitting stand-up from the likes of DeAnne Smith, Aisha Alfa, Michelle Buteau, Jim Norton, Aisha Alfa, Alonzo Bodden, Sabrina Jalees and many more.

Detroiters, Season 2

Synopsis: Detroiters stars best friends and Detroit natives Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson as fledgling ad men in the Motor City. Lacking the resources to challenge the money, connections and talent of big corporations, the guys rely on relentless ambition to build a local advertising empire. And no matter what happens, Tim and Sam’s love for each other and their city never wavers.

Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don’t Know Me (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: This documentary explores the rise of Teddy Pendergrass, the first male African American artist to record five consecutive platinum albums against the backdrop of 1960s America, and his comeback after a life-changing accident.

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)

Strike Back, Season 6, episode 3 (11 p.m. ET)

2 Dope Queens, Season 2, episode 1 (season premiere) (midnight ET)

Synopsis: From hit comedy duo Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, 2 Dope Queens returns for a second series of four, hour-long specials. Guests featured in the new episodes include Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Radcliffe, Janet Mock, Lizzo, and Keegan-Michael Key. Taped in front of a live audience at Kings Theatre Brooklyn and adapted from the hit podcast of the same name, Williams and Robinson discuss their favourite childhood memories, how to curate the best sex playlist and their favourite fashion moments, all while serving “lewks” and delivering their signature hilarious banter.

What’s coming to Crave on February 10

Slutever, Season 2, episode 1

Synopsis: Sex writer Karley Sciortino looks up, down and inside to find answers that challenge outdated notions of female sexuality, gender and love.

The Circus, Season 4A, episode 3 (8 p.m. ET)

Shameless, Season 9, episode 10 (9 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Political fervor hits the South Side, and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. Frank sees financial opportunity in campaigning, Fiona tries to build on the success of her apartment building, Lip distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Ian faces the consequences of his Gay Jesus crimes, Debbie fights for equal pay and combats harassment, Carl sets his sights on West Point, and Liam must develop a new skillset to survive outside of his cushy private school walls.

Counterpart, Season 2, episode 9 (9 p.m. ET)

True Detective, Season 3, episode 6 (9 p.m. ET)

Crashing, Season 3, episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)

Black Monday, Season 1, episode 3 (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: A group of outsiders takes on the 1980s old-boys club of Wall Street.

Smilf, Season 2, episode 3 (10:30 p.m. ET)



Synopsis: This series takes a raw look at a single 20-something whose desires for relationships, sex and a career collide with the realities of being a young, single mother.

High Maintenance, Season 3, episode 3 (10:30 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on February 13

The Launch, Season 2, episode 3 (9 p.m. ET)

Cardinal, Season 3, episode 4 (9 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on February 14

The New Romantic

Synopsis: Frustrated with the lack of chivalrous guys her own age, a college senior gives up on dating for love to date an older man in exchange for gifts instead.

What’s coming to Crave on February 15

Boost

Synopsis: Hakeem and A-Mac are like brothers. Together facing immigrant life in Montreal, while “spotting” cars after school. Boost gives us a glimpse into the awkward adventures of teenage boyhood, then the jolt, when that innocence ends abruptly.

7 Days in Entebbe

Synopsis: Inspired by the true events of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight en route from Tel Aviv to Paris, and the most daring rescue mission ever attempted.

Slender Man

Synopsis: In a small town in Massachusetts, a group of friends, fascinated by the internet lore of the Slender Man, attempt to prove that he doesn’t actually exist—until one of them mysteriously goes missing.

Tosh.o, Season 19

Synopsis: Tosh.0 is a weekly topical series hosted by comedian Daniel Tosh that delves into all aspects of the Internet, from the ingenious to the absurd to the medically inadvisable. Through segments like Video Breakdown, 20 Seconds on the Clock and Web Redemption, Tosh has established himself as the preeminent expert on exhibitionist weirdos, injurious idiots and the best worst things on the web.

Here and Now, Season 1

Synopsis: A multi-racial family made up of husband, wife, three adopted children from Liberia, Vietnam and Colombia and one biological child, find their bonds tested when one of the children begins seeing things which the rest cannot.

Atomic Homefront

Synopsis: A terrifying look at the corruption that’s destroying our nation and our planet. Citizens of an American city fight back against corruption and greed and try to save their own lives.

Peppa Pig, Season 2

Synopsis: A little pig named Peppa and her little brother George have journeys everyday with their family and friends.

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 5 (10 p.m. ET)

Strike Back, Season 6, episode 4 (11 p.m. ET)

2 Dope Queens, Season 2, episode 2 (midnight ET)

What’s coming to Crave on February 17

Slutever, Season 2, episode 2

The Circus, Season 4A, episode 4 (8 p.m. ET)

Shameless, Season 9, episode 11 (9 p.m. ET)

Counterpart, Season 2, episode 10 (season finale) (9 p.m. ET)

True Detective, Season 3, episode 7 (9 p.m. ET)

Crashing, Season 3, episode 5 (10 p.m. ET)

Black Monday, Season 1, episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)

Smilf, Season 2, episode 4 (10:30 p.m. ET)

High Maintenance, Season 3, episode 4 (10:30 p.m. ET)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 1 (season premiere) (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: John Oliver gets to show off his talent in front of HBO’s camera on “Last Week Tonight.” The late-night series sees the British comic review what happened the past seven days in news, politics and current events, all with a heavy dose of satire, of course.

What’s coming to Crave on February 20

The Launch, Season 2, episode 4 (9 p.m. ET)

Cardinal, Season 3, episode 5 (9 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on February 21

A Sister’s Obsession

Synopsis: Kendra gets a teacher’s award and her photo in the papers. Her criminal twin sister sees the photo. She blames Kendra for being left at the orphanage and wants to take over Kendra’s perfect job, home and husband.

Above Ground

Synopsis: A divorcée’s love for her ex-husband pulls her into a deadly crime ring when he goes missing, and the local authorities refuse to search for him.

Desus & Mero, episode 1 (11 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Comedy duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have gained a loyal following with their “Bodega Boys” podcast, and now the Bronx-bred buds bring their thoughts on current events to TV on Viceland’s first daily, late-night show.

What’s coming to Crave on February 22

Breaking In

Synopsis: A woman fights to protect her family during a home invasion.

Traffic Stop

Synopsis: Profiling Breaion King, an African-American teacher brutally arrested over a minor traffic infraction, with cameras capturing the incident in harrowing detail.

In The Night Garden, Season 4

Synopsis: A toddler/infant adventure garden which tip-toes between the twilight state of a child being awake and moving through to a state of sleep. It is somewhat psychedelic, yet to a child it is fun, imaginative, colourful and, as the program comes to a close, relaxing and sweet.

Tone Bell: Can’t Cancel This (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Comedian Tone Bell simply wants to live in a world where Alaska is cold, student loans are paid and jelly is free. He’s finally found the one place his uncompromising view of this unfair world can’t be stopped.

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, episode 6 (10 p.m. ET)

Strike Back, Season 6, episode 5 (11 p.m. ET)

2 Dope Queens, Season 2, episode 3 (midnight ET)

What’s coming to Crave on February 23

O.G. (10 p.m. ET)

Synopsis: Filmed in Indiana’s Pendleton Correctional Facility, an active maximum-security prison, this HBO original film follows Louis (Jeffrey Wright), once the head of a prominent prison gang, in the final weeks of his 24-year sentence. His impending release is upended when he takes new arrival Beecher (Theothus Carter), who is being courted by gang leadership, under his wing. Coming to grips with the indelibility of his crime and the challenge of re-entering society, Louis finds his freedom hanging in the balance as he struggles to save Beecher.

What’s coming to Crave on February 24

Slutever, Season 2, episode 3

The Circus, Season 4A, episode 5 (8 p.m. ET)

Shameless, Season 9, episode 12 (9 p.m. ET)

True Detective, Season 3, episode 8 (season finale) (9 p.m. ET)

Crashing, Season 3, episode 6 (10 p.m. ET)

Black Monday, Season 1, episode 3 (10 p.m. ET)

Smilf, Season 2, episode 5 (10:30 p.m. ET)

High Maintenance, Season 3, episode 3 (10:30 p.m. ET)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, episode 2 (11 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on February 27

The Launch, Season 2, episode 5 (9 p.m. ET)

Cardinal, Season 3, episode 6 (9 p.m. ET)

What’s coming to Crave on February 28

A Daughter’s Revenge

Synopsis: Elle Spencer has devised a terrifying plan. Soon her friend, Anna Bellcroft will be released from jail, where she served time for a DUI. Anna has nothing. No family, no money, no job… *but* Elle is there for her. What Elle does not reveal, is that she blames her step-father for her mother’s suicide, and Anne will become the unsuspecting instrument of her revenge.

Desus & Mero, episode 1 (11 p.m. ET)

Last call! Here is everything leaving Crave in February:

February 4:

Life

Shameless, Season 8

February 7:

The Fight Game with Jim Lampley, Season 6, Episode 5

February 9:

Lion

February 11:

T2: Trainspotting

February 19:

Smurfs: The Lost Village

February 26:

Voice from the Stone

February 27:

The Shadow Effect

Ozzy

February 28:

Window Horses

La La Land

Jim: The James Foley Story

Below Her Mouth

A Stranger with my Kids

