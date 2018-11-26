The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix to Get You in the Festive Spirit

Looking for an excuse to avoid your problematic relatives this holiday season? Look no further. From buzz-worthy Netflix originals like The Princess Switch, A Christmas Prince and The Holiday Calendar to classics like The Holiday and Love Actually, here is our go-to list for the best holiday movies on Netflix to get you in the festive spirit. Because we *all* need some cheesy, romantic and holiday-themed goodness in our lives.

The Holiday

Synopsis: Stuck in a vicious cycle of dead-end relationships with two-timing men, Los Angeles resident Amanda and Londoner Iris decide to swap homes.

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Jack Black

Streaming: Yes

Why it will get you in the holiday spirit: Two words: Jude Law. There’s something about him in snowy small town England, wearing glasses and being so darn romantic that make us swoon. If you don’t watch the film for him alone, then watch it for the feel-good storyline and dreamy Christmas-in-the-country vibes.

Love Actually

Synopsis: This ensemble comedy is a charming treatise on romance, telling 10 intertwining London love stories, leading up to a climax on Christmas Eve.

Cast: Kiera Knightly, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson

Streaming: Yes

Why it will get you in the holiday spirit: Is it even the holidays if you don’t watch this movie? It’s by far one of the iconic holiday films of all time (despite its fair share of problematic men) because of its all-star cast, incredible GIF potential and sweet romantic scenes (this one gets us every time).

The Princess Switch

Synopsis: When a down-to-earth Chicago baker and a soon-to-be princess discover they look like twins, they hatch a Christmastime plan to trade places.

Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar

Streaming: Yes

Why it will get you in the holiday spirit: Yes, this movie is cheesy to the max, but we freaking love it anyway. This flick is sprinkled with every holiday movie trope imaginable: a romantic dance scene in an illuminated gazebo, a carriage ride through the snow, terrible British accents (sorry, Vanessa) and so much more.

The Christmas Chronicles

Synopsis: After accidentally crashing Santa’s sleigh, a brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick.

Cast: Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, Judah Lewis

Streaming: Yes

Why it will get you in the holiday spirit: Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, oh my! This brand spankin’ new Netflix film has everything one would want in a family Christmas movie. Just when you think you know the story of St. Nick, this flick brings his character into the 21st century (wise-cracking comments, a high-tech sleigh and more).

A Christmas Prince

Synopsis: Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she’s sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince who’s poised to be king.

Cast: Rose McIver, Ben Lamb, Alice Krige

Streaming: Yes

Why it will get you in the holiday spirit: We love a good royal love story as much as the next gal (we’re looking at your HRH Meghan Markle and Prince Harry), so this rom com will make you want to fall in love with a prince during the holidays—or any time of the year, tbh.

The Holiday Calendar

Synopsis: A talented photographer stuck in a dead-end job inherits an antique Advent calendar that may be predicting the future—and pointing her toward love.

Cast: Kat Graham, Quincy Brown, Ethan Peck

Streaming: Yes

Why it will get you in the holiday spirit: First of all, it’s so refreshing to see a woman of colour as the lead in a holiday film. Plus, this flick features an empowering storyline about female success that left us feeling all warm and fuzzy inside.

Office Christmas Party

Synopsis: To stop the CEO, who’s also his sister, from shuttering his division, a branch manager hosts a wild holiday party in hopes of landing a big client.

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Kate McKinnon

Streaming: Yes

Why it will get you in the holiday spirit: This OTT holiday movie has a line-up of hilarious comedians (see: Kate McKinnon and Olivia Munn—to name a few) who will have you cry laughing throughout the entire film. If you’re looking for something different than your career-woman-goes-to-a-small-town-to-find-love plotline, Office Christmas Party is perf for you.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Synopsis: A year after helping Richard secure the crown, Amber returns to Aldovia to plan their wedding. But her simple tastes clash with royal protocol.

Cast: Rose McIver, Ben Lamb, Alice Krige

Streaming: Drops November 30

Why it will get you in the holiday spirit: If you fell in love with the over-the-top goodness that was A Christmas Prince, then this sequel will leave you just as satisfied (if not more—especially if you were swooning over this year’s IRL royal wedding).

Nailed It! Holiday!

Synopsis: It’s the Nailed It! holiday special you’ve been waiting for, with missing ingredients, impossible asks and desserts that look delightfully sad.

Cast: Nicole Byer, Jaques Torres

Streaming: Drops December 7

Why it will get you in the holiday spirit: Although this *technically* isn’t a holiday movie, we had to put it on the list because why the heck not? Just when you thought this LOL-worthy baking show couldn’t get any better, Nailed It! Holiday! sprinkles in some festive ingredients and a whole lot of holiday cheer.

5 Star Christmas (Natale a 5 Stelle)

Synopsis: When the Italian prime minister meets his lover and political rival while on an official trip to Budapest during Christmas week, things go topsy-turvy.

Cast: Massimo Ghini, Ricky Memphis, Martina Stella

Streaming: Drops December 7

Why it will get you in the holiday spirit: From the trailer alone, this Italian slapstick comedy looks like a lighthearted Christmas film perfect for those needing to have a good laugh over the holidays (so, all of us?).

