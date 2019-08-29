What's New On CBC Gem This September

CBC Gem is the free streaming service you probably didn’t even realize you had access to. While there’s a premium version of Gem that lets you stream ad-free for $5 a month, the free version still allows you to watch basically the entire CBC catalogue—think: shows and movies like Kim’s Convenience and Schitt’s Creek—along with other, non-Canadian titles like the amazeballs Saoirse Ronan movie Brooklyn. This September, the new content will include some small but mighty movies like Into Invisible Light and Closet Monster, along with homegrown hits like Anne with an E Season 3 and Murdoch Mysteries Season 13.

Check out everything coming to CBC Gem in September, plus the new September programming that will be available to stream.

What’s new on CBC Gem on September 6

HOT PICK: Documentary Now! Season 1

Documentary Now! is a comedic spoof series where each episode parodies a real-life documentary or documentary style, diving deep into events that never actually happened. Even non-documentary buffs should give it a shot—it’s been nominated for six Emmys, is helmed by Seth Meyers and some SNL writers, stars Bill Hader and Fred Armisen (plus tons of guest stars) and is hosted by Dame Helen Mirren. Deal.

Fubar

The Victim

Travel Man: 48 Hours In… Seasons 4 and 5

What’s new on CBC Gem on September 13

Don’t Talk to Irene

What’s new on CBC Gem on September 14

HOT PICK: Into Invisible Light

Set in Winnipeg, this Canadian indie film is a dramatic “meditation on aging and loneliness” that follows recent widow Helena Grayson (Jennifer Dale) as she struggles with her identity following her wealthy husband’s death. Helena has been living a life of luxury she doesn’t feel she earned. Although she gave up her desire to write long ago, that calling is slowly reawakened—and so is an unexpected passion for an old lover (Peter Keleghan). A critic at NOW notes that the movie itself might not knock it out of the park, but Dale’s performance alone is so good it’s worth watching. Plus, Canadian content!

Maudie

What’s new on CBC Gem on September 20

HOT PICK: Closet Monster

Oscar Madly (Connor Jessup) is a gay teen with an unstable family life, including a homophobic dad (Aaron Abrams), and he remains haunted by witnessing a brutal attack on a gay person as a child. As he tries to navigate his pending adulthood, his demons manifest themselves in pretty surreal ways, including a talking hamster. Critic Odie Henderson wrote that it becomes quite clear the movie isn’t “completely tethered to reality,” often blurring the lines between reality and fantasy “so much we can’t trust what we’re seeing.” The result is a visceral, visually beautiful coming-of-age story.

What’s new on CBC Gem on September 27

Cosmopolis

CBC’s regular September programming

Molly of Denali, starts September 2

True and the Rainbow Kingdom, Season 3, starts September 7

Coronation Street , starts September 16

Murdoch Mysteries, Season 13, starts September 16

Frankie Drake Mysteries, Season 3, starts September 16

Still Standing, Season 5, starts September 17

This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Season 27, starts September 17

Tallboyz, Season 1, starts September 17

Baroness von Sketch Show, Season 4, starts September 17

The Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 3, starts September 18

Northern Rescue, Season 1, starts September 18

Battle of the Blades, Season 1, starts September 19

CBC Arts: Exhibitionists, Season 5, starts September 20

The Nature of Things, Season 59, starts September 20

HOT PICK: Anne with an E, Season 3, starts September 22

This reimagining of Anne of Green Gables has been a hit for CBC, following the orphaned Anne Shirley (Amybeth McNulty) as she’s sent to live with two elderly siblings, Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, in the small town of Avonlea on Prince Edward Island. Anne with an E Season 3 sees Anne turning 16 and encountering a crop of new adventures, including trying to find her birth family and figuring out her budding romance with Gilbert Blythe (Lucas Jade Zumann). This season will also explore issues such as gender equality and Indigenous rights, as tensions rise when the town interacts with a group of Mi’kmaq people.

Heartland, Season 13, starts September 22

The Fifth Estate, Season 45, starts September 22

Dragons’ Den, Season 14, starts September 26

Marketplace, Season 46, starts September 27

In the Making, Season 2, starts September 27

Related:

What’s New on Crave in September—Including This Award-Winning Dark Comedy

What’s New on Netflix Canada in September

Must-See Indigenous Movies and TV Shows That Are Streaming Now