What's New on CBC Gem in August 2019

We’re all for supporting Canadian content—especially when that means getting tons of amazing TV shows and movies for free. CBC Gem gives you streaming access to CBC’s entire roster (including some international titles), both live and on-demand, so you can watch hits like Kim’s Convenience (oh hi Simu Liu!), Murdoch Mysteries and the Emmy-nominated Schitt’s Creek along with, like…the news. It’s wild.

Here are all the new shows and movies on CBC Gem this August, including a health explainer series from GOOP’s biggest truther, Dr. Jen Gunter, and a smooth AF James Dean documentary.

What’s new on CBC Gem on August 9

HOT PICK: Jensplaining

You might know Dr. Jen Gunter from her viral GOOP takedowns. On her new educational series, she fact-checks popular health trends and destroys the pseudoscience behind them—and tells you just how much health and beauty myths are fucking up your body. As she says, “Come for the science, stay for the sex. Come for the sex, stay for the science.”

Les Beaux Malaises

The Little Drummer Girl

Maps to the Stars

Secret Life of Farm Animals

HOT PICK: Ackley Bridge, Season 2

What happens when two schools in a segregated British town are merged? The divided Pakistani and white communities of Yorkshire are forced to co-exist in this high school drama. And bonus, Season 1 of this “surprise hit” is already available in its entirety on CBC Gem so you can get all caught up before diving into Season 2.

Janis: Little Girl Blue

Taking Woodstock

Jimi: All Is By My Side

Both Sides Now: Joni Mitchell Live at the Isle of Wight

HOT PICK: Woodstock Diaries

Woodstock hits its 50th anniversary on August 15, and this series gives viewers an inside look at the iconic festival with lots of love, peace, drugs and performances from absolute legends like Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin. Take a trip (haha, because drugs) to the past.

Pete Seeger: The Power of Song

How To Buy A Baby

What’s new on CBC Gem on August 16

The Beautiful Lie

HOT PICK: Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

Between the climate crisis and rising international tensions, the end of the world feels closer than ever—especially for 16-year-old Sadie (Morgan Taylor Campbell). If you’re looking for some light-hearted laughs and teen drama, while simultaneously supporting Canadian film, this title checks all the boxes.

Woodstock: Three Days That Changed A Generation

What’s new on CBC Gem on August 17

MAN RUNNING

What’s new on CBC Gem on August 23

My Family and the Galapagos

My Mad Fat Diary, Season 3

Portlandia, Season 8

HOT PICK: Life

If you love old Hollywood (or even just James Dean), this one’s for you. In 1955, Magnum photographer Dennis Stock (played by forever heartthrob Robert Pattinson) and Dean (played by underrated heartthrob Dane DeHaan) forge a unique relationship when Stock photographs the icon for Life magazine—just weeks before the star’s untimely death.

Back in Time for School

What’s new on CBC Gem on August 24

LEVEL 16

Last call! Here’s what’s leaving CBC Gem in August:

Absolutely Canadian “The Right to Remain”

Absolutely Canadian “Finding AI”

Special Needs Hotel

