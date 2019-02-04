11 Canadian TV Shows & Movies on Netflix for Your Patriotic Viewing Pleasure

Don’t get us wrong, we love a high-budget Hollywood flick as much as the next gal, but can we just take a moment to appreciate all of the incredible content coming out of Canada? From pee-your-pants comedy Schitt’s Creek to suspenseful period drama Alias Grace, we rounded up the best Canadian TV shows and movies on Netflix that will leave you feeling v. patriotic. Now all you need to decide is what snack goes better with this list: ketchup chips or maple cookies.

Heartland

Synopsis: Spunky teenager Amy is reeling from the sudden death of her mother when she and her grandfather are threatened with the loss of their horse ranch.

Cast: Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Graham Wardle

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: For over 10 years, this iconic CBC show has warmed the hearts of Canadians with wholesome stories of young love, family and horseback riding. You’ll appreciate the stunning countryside scenery and vicariously live out that childhood dream of riding horses all. day. long.

Bon Cop, Bad Cop

Synopsis: An English-speaking officer from Toronto and a French-speaking cop from Montreal are forced to work together to solve a crime.

Cast: Patrick Huard, Colm Feore, Sylvain Marcel

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: When you’re looking for a lighthearted comedy, switch on Bon Cop Bad Cop. It’s by far one of the most iconic films in Quebec cinema because only Canucks can appreciate the subtle jabs at English Canadian and French Canadian culture.

Schitt’s Creek

Synopsis: Suddenly broke, the formerly filthy-rich Rose family is reduced to living in a ramshackle motel in a town they once bought as a joke: Schitt’s Creek.

Cast: Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: Aside from the fact that FLARE’s advice columnist Annie Murphy is one of the stars of the show, this underrated Canadian sitcom will leave you gasping for air (’cause you’re LOL-ing so hard… duh). Don’t believe us? David and Alexis Rose’s hysterical brother-sister banter is proof enough.

Alias Grace

Synopsis: In 19th-century Canada, a psychiatrist weighs whether a murderess should be pardoned due to insanity. Based on Margaret Atwood’s award-winning novel.

Cast: Sarah Gadon, Edward Holcroft, Paul Gross

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: If you love true crime and The Handmaid’s Tale, then you might have just found your new must-binge series. The six-part Netflix Original period drama is based on a real murder case that happened in rural Ontario.

Kim’s Convenience

Synopsis: While running a convenience store in Toronto, members of a Korean-Canadian family deal with customers, each other and the evolving world around them.

Cast: Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Simu Liu

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: This Canadian sitcom is equally heartwarming and hilarious, and captures the experience of being first-generation immigrants in a lighthearted way. (And bonus, it stars the seriously smokin’ hot Simu Liu.)

Frontier

Synopsis: In 18th-century North America, ruthless trappers and entrepreneurs fight to wrest control of the fur trade from the mighty Hudson’s Bay Company.

Cast: Jason Momoa, Landon Liboiron, Alun Armstrong

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: Two words: Jason Momoa. His character is cunning, ruthless and surprisingly likeable. Let’s just say we wish we had this suspenseful series when we were learning about Canadian history in school.

Murdoch Mysteries

Synopsis: In Victorian-era Toronto, Inspector William Murdoch uses unconventional scientific methods to crack complex, high-profile murder cases.

Cast: Yannick Bisson, Thomas Craig, Helen Joy

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: If Law & Order and Downtown Abbey had a television baby, Murdoch Mysteries would be it. The popular CBC series strikes the perfect balance between history and mystery, so by the end of the first season, you’ll have convinced yourself to quit your day job to solve cold cases.

Monsieur Lazhar

Synopsis: An Algerian immigrant seeking asylum in Montreal replaces an elementary school teacher who committed suicide and helps the kids deal with their loss.

Cast: Mohamed Fellag, Sophie Nélisse, Émilien Néron

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: Tackling important issues like immigration policy, suicide and the education system, this Quebec film will not only make you tear up, but it will give you a whole new appreciation for teachers who nurture and inspire.

Anne with an E

Synopsis: A plucky orphan whose passions run deep finds an unlikely home with a spinster and her soft-spoken bachelor brother. Based on Anne of Green Gables.

Cast: Amybeth McNulty, Geraldine James, R.H. Thomson

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: If you read all of the Anne of Green Gables books as a kid and still can’t get enough of Prince Edward Island’s fave red head, this feel-good series is for you. It will make you fall in love with the classic story all over again.

Travelers

Synopsis: A federal agent tracks four people who suddenly seem to possess entirely new personalities, leading to a startling discovery about humanity’s future.

Cast: Eric McCormack, MacKenzie Porter, Nesta Cooper

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: This Canadian-American sci-fi series, starring Will & Grace‘s Eric McCormack, is the perfect escape to your winter blues. This show has all of the elements of an addictive series: time travel, suspense and artificial intelligence. Plus, if you love Sense8 and Black Mirror, you’ll be hooked by the first episode.

Workin’ Moms

Synopsis: This comedy follows four very different working mothers as they try to navigate love, work, motherhood and everything else life throws at them.

Cast: Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, Juno Rinaldi

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: Despite its name, this CBC comedy isn’t exactly “family friendly.” Shot and set in Toronto, this sitcom gets into the good, the bad and the downright frustrating aspects of being a mom, and a woman, in today’s society. It will make you LOL almost as much as it will make you think and it is 100% worth your time.

Related:

What’s Coming (and Going) to Netflix Canada in February

8 Sex-Positive Netflix TV Shows and Movies

11 Underrated Shows on Netflix You *Probably* Haven’t Watched Yet, But Definitely Should