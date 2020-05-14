Canada's Drag Race Is Almost Here!

Canadian fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race should get ready, because Canada is officially getting its own chic offshoot! On May 14, Crave announced the full cast of Canada’s Drag Race, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Not sure exactly what to expect? We’ve got you covered. Here, everything you need to know about the upcoming season of Canada’s Drag Race, your new favourite show.

You can thank us later.

So what is Canada’s Drag Race?

Anyone who’s a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race will know the format well. The inaugural off-shoot of its predecessor, Canada’s Drag Race will feature 12 of the fiercest and most talented drag queens across the country who will showcase their style and charisma in order to become Canada’s First Drag Superstar. Contestants will take part in a series of fan fave challenges—like Snatch Game and other makeover, reading and dancing challenges, all with a Canadian twist (does this mean they’ll say “sorry” a lot?)—with one queen voted off per week. The final queen standing will win the $100,000 grand prize (and fame, darling!).

Canada’s Drag Race features familiar faces

The 10-episode season will include a panel of expert judges, including: RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Brooke Lynn Hytes, actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and model and motivational speaker Stacey McKenzie, alongside ETalk Senior Correspondent Traci Melchor and weekly celebrity guest hosts.

Some other familiar faces come by way of the contestants themselves. All Canadian queens, it’s very possible you already know and are a huge fan of most of them. Keep your eyes peeled for Toronto native Priyanka, who gave us a peek into her drag bag last Pride!

She’s straight-up fabulous!

The competitors also include a reigning Miss Black Continental pageant winner, a two-spirit Indigenous artist, a cabaret star, a master of special effects makeup and a former children’s TV show host. Meet the rest of the queens here.

And, Canada’s Drag Race premieres *super* soon

Upset that you’ll have to wait forever to watch your fave queens grace your TV (or laptop) screen? Well, fear not! Canada’s Drag Race is set to premiere on July 2, meaning we have just over a month of wait time. Considering how long we often have to wait between seasons of some of our fave shows like Game of Thrones and Outlander (a period of time known as #Droughtlander), a month and a bit is just enough time for us to catch up on our Drag Race info, get to know the contestants (a.k.a creep their socials) and get excited.

You can watch Canada’s Drag Race online

Like many of our favourite shows, it’ll be easy to access Canada’s Drag Race. The show will be streaming on Crave.

True, North, Strong and Fierce is right!