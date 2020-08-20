What’s New on Netflix Canada—Plus, What’s Leaving—in September

Everything that’s coming to Netflix Canada in September
Sep 1: Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
Sep 1: The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Sep 1: Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
Sep 1: La Partita / The Match
Sep 1: 3:10 to Yuma
Sep 1: American Psycho
Sep 1: Bewitched
Sep 1: Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Sep 1: Blades of Glory
Sep 1: Captain Phillips
Sep 1: Daddy’s Home
Sep 1: Dinner for Schmucks
Sep 1: Family Guy: Season 18
Sep 1: Fences
Sep 1: The First Purge
Sep 1: Four Brothers
Sep 1: The Godfather
Sep 1: The Godfather: Part II
Sep 1: Ghost in the Shell
Sep 1: Hairspray
Sep 1: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Sep 1: I Am Legend
Sep 1: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Sep 1: Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Sep 1: The Next Karate Kid
Sep 1: Old School
Sep 1: Saturday Night Fever
Sep 1: Saving Private Ryan
Sep 1: School of Rock
Sep 1: Selma
Sep 1: Skyscraper
Sep 2: Bad Boy Billionaires: India
Sep 2: Chef’s Table: BBQ
Sep 2: Freaks – You’re One of Us
Sep 2: Captain Fantastic
Sep 2: Dumb and Dumber To
Sep 2: Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Sep 2: The Bourne Identity
Sep 2: The Bourne Legacy
Sep 2: The Bourne Supremacy
Sep 2: The Bourne Ultimatum
Sep 2: Jaws 1, 2 and 3
Sep 2: Jaws: The Revenge
Sep 2: Lucy
Sep 2: Murdoch Mysteries, Season 13
Sep 2: Venom
Sep 3: Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
Sep 3: Love, Guaranteed
Sep 3: Young Wallander
Sep 4: Away
Sep 4: The Blacklist, Season 7
Sep 4: I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Sep 4: Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy, Part 2
Sep 5: Step Up: All In
Sep 7: My Octopus Teacher
Sep 7: Record of Youth
Sep 8: A Star Is Born
Sep 8: StarBeam, Season 2
Sep 9: Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give
Sep 9: Get Organized with The Home Edit
Sep 9: La Línea: Shadow of Narco
Sep 9: Mignonnes / Cuties
Sep 9: The Social Dilemma
Sep 10: The Babysitter: Killer Queen
Sep 10: The Gift, Season 2
Sep 10: Greenleaf, Season 5
Sep 10: The Idhun Chronicles
Sep 10: Julie and the Phantoms
Sep 11: The Duchess
Sep 11: Family Business, Season 2
Sep 11: Interstellar
Sep 11: Pets United
Sep 11: Se busca papá / Dad Wanted
Sep 12: Zumbo’s Just Desserts, Season 2
Sep 14: Close Enough
Sep 15: 17 Again
Sep 15: Ancient Aliens, Season 3
Sep 15: Beyond Scared Straight, Season 4
Sep 15: Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
Sep 15: Intervention, Season 6
Sep 15: Izzy’s Koala World
Sep 15: Michael McIntyre: Showman
Sep 15: Taco Chronicles, Volume 2
Sep 16: Baby, Season 3
Sep 16: Challenger: The Final Flight
Sep 16: Criminal: UK, Season 2
Sep 16: The Devil All The Time
Sep 16: MeatEater, Season 9
Sep 16: The Paramedic
Sep 16: Signs, Season 2
Sep 16: Sing On!
Sep 17: Dragon’s Dogma
Sep 17: The Last Word
Sep 18: American Barbecue Showdown
Sep 18: Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Sep 18: Ratched
Sep 21: A Love Song for Latasha
Sep 22: Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, Season 3
Sep 22: Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, Season 4
Sep 22: The Playbook
Sep 22: Mighty Express
Sep 23: Enola Holmes
Sep 23: No Strings Attached
Sep 23: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Sep 24: The Chef Show, Season 2
Sep 24: This Is Us, Season 4
Sep 25: A Perfect Crime
Sep 25: Country-Ish
Sep 25: Modern Family, Season 11
Sep 25: The School Nurse Files
Sep 25: Sneakerheads
Sep 26: The Good Place, Season 4
Sep 28: Whose Vote Counts, Explained
Sep 29: Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
Sep 30: American Murder: The Family Next Door
Sep 30: Dear John
Sep 30: Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Sep 30: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Sep 30: Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Congratulations, my friends! We’ve made it to Cardigan Season.
Look, there is no denying that watching the summer end is always a tough time—even in a year where seasonal traditions have mostly fallen by the wayside. But don’t underestimate the power of cozy! What you’re experiencing now is the best of both worlds. It’s still warm enough for outdoor photo shoots, patio drinks and various forms of outdoor recreation (or napping), but it’ll soon be cool enough in the evenings to get a roaring fire going, and to tuck yourself beneath a blanket (for napping).
Plus, the leaves are changing and the sunsets are glorious…. Clearly, I’m an Autumn. Regardless, it’s also the ideal time to binge some quality content from your friends at Netflix Canada! Arsty fartsy stuff, some campy Sarah Paulson and the final season of The Good Place! Lots to watch this month. Here are my top picks:
I’m Thinking of Ending Things (9/01)
Despite festival season being a bit of a wash because…well, you know…Netflix ups the ante with some original films this month that could have easily drawn in those discerning cineastes and snobby movie gays any other year. First up is I’m Thinking of Ending Things, an adaptation of Canadian Ian Reid’s fantastic debut novel, written and directed by Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich, Adaptation) and starring Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collete and David Thewlis. The trailer alone looks mind-bendingly awesome, and you really can’t go wrong with Toni Collette.
A Star is Born (9/08)
Relive 2018’s biggest film that wasn’t about superheroes or dinosaurs! Not that A Star is Born isn’t its own franchise in a way, resurrecting itself every few decades since the early days of cinema to warn a whole new generation about the trappings of fame. And Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper acquit themselves well enough to make you almost forget about the Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland and Janet Gaynor versions. Just get ready to hum “Shallow” for the next few months, though. (And if you’re missing your superheroes and dinosaurs, 2018’s Venom and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom also join the streamer this month.)
The Social Dilemma (9/09)
Yes, social media has been a lifeline through the last six months, offering all of us an illusion of normalcy by continuing to connect us with irritating acquaintances, family members and co-workers. But it can also be dangerous! This Netflix doc explores our over reliance on the various platforms, and digs deep into how they are reprogramming our minds and, ultimately, civilization. (And when I’m done watching it, I’ll let you know how I feel about it on Twitter—@jplarocque. Follow me!)
Get Organized with The Home Edit (9/09)
While no one was looking, Reese Witherspoon took over the world. She started her book club, and then optioned pretty much all of those books, turning them into prestige shows like Little Fires Everywhere or Big Little Lies. Her exercise in brand extension continues with this series, featuring The Home Edit founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin as they reorganize the homes of both schlebby nobodies and glamourous Hollywood stars! In the stars camp is Witherspoon, Neil Patrick Harris and Khloe Kardashian, but in the schlebby nobodies camp is… Just kidding. You don’t care about them.
The Devil All the Time (9/16)
Get ready for some good ol’ American Gothic! Based on the Donald Ray Pollock novel of the same name, The Devil All the Time follows a group of unsavoury characters in post-WWII Ohio and West Virginia, including a disturbed war veteran, a pair of serial killers and a false preacher. Produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, the film stars Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson. Creepy AND sexy!
Ratched (9/18)
Sarah Paulson is back! But…did she really go anywhere? Continuing her quest to topline as many Ryan Murphy-adjacent properties as possible, Paulson stars in this prequel series to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, about the early days of Nurse Ratched. As with most Murphy projects, the built-in buzz and camp appeal is certainly present, as is an impressive cast—Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones, Sharon Stone, Judy Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Rosanna Arquette…. So, we’ll see. This is a strange property to build a franchise around, but if there’s someone to do it, I suppose it would be Murphy.
Enola Holmes (9/26)
Continuing with strange franchise properties, Netflix has adapted the popular Enola Holmes Mysteries book series into a film, starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. Hell-bent on avoiding finishing school, Enola runs away to London to start her own detective agency specializing in missing person cases. Super beefcake god Henry Cavill stars as Holmes, while Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter round out the cast. (Should be fun for The Baby-Sitters Club crowd, or at least better than the horror they’ll experience when they accidentally click on The Babysitter: Killer Queen looking for more content this month.)
The Good Place: Season 4 (9/26)
If you haven’t watched The Good Place yet, you should. Mike Schur’s wonderful existential comedy grapples with philosophy and the meaning of life and what it means to be good in a world that often seems to disregard goodness. It’s also very, very funny. The final season comes to Netflix this month, and it’s just as good as everything that came before, ensuring that the series will be regarded as a classic. And the finale? Get your tissues out.
Plus, make sure you catch these titles before they’re gone for good!
Everything that’s leaving Netflix in September
Leaving Sep 2: Ready Player One
Leaving Sep 5: Once Upon a Time, Seasons 1–7
Leaving Sep 14: Clueless (I am devastated. Devastated. This is one of the best films ever, so make sure you watch it and memorize it before it’s gone, because you will be tested.)
Leaving Sep 30: Ghostbusters
Leaving Sep 30: Ghostbusters 2
Leaving Sep 30: Inglourious Basterds
Leaving Sep 30: Pulp Fiction