What’s New on Netflix Canada—Plus, What’s Leaving—in October

Whether it’s hanging out at an award-winning creek with Dan Levy, never sleeping again because of Unsolved Mysteries, or daydreaming about moving to Paris, Netflix Canada has more treats than tricks this month. (And Back to the Future is leaving just when we could use a time machine!)

Everything that’s coming to Netflix Canada in October

Oct 1: Bom Dia, Verônica/Good Morning, Verônica

Oct 1: Carmen Sandiego, Season 3

Oct 1: Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

Oct 1: Pasal Kau/All Because of You

Oct 1: The Worst Witch, Season 4

Oct 1: A.M.I.

Oct 1: Beirut

Oct 1: BlacKkKlansman

Oct 1: Boogie Nights

Oct 1: Christine

Oct 1: Code Lyoko, Seasons 1–4

Oct 1: Creeped Out, Season 2

Oct 1: Easy Rider

Oct 1: Footloose (2011)

Oct 1: Insidious

Oct 1: Insidious, Chapter 2

Oct 1: Insidious, Chapter 3

Oct 1: Kick-Ass

Oct 1: Kim’s Convenience, Season 4

Oct 1: Never Back Down

Oct 1: Pacific Rim

Oct 1: PAW Patrol, Season 7

Oct 1: Riddick

Oct 1: Rudy

Oct 1: Scooby-Doo

Oct 1: Starship Troopers

Oct 1: Sword Art Online: Alicization

Oct 1: The 100, Season 7

Oct 1: The Silence of the Lambs

Oct 1: The Switch

Oct 1: The To Do List

Oct 1: The Wizard of Oz

Oct 1: Unfriended: Dark Web

Oct 1: V for Vendetta

Oct 1: Valkyrie

Oct 2: A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

Oct 2: Ahí te encargo/You’ve Got This

Oct 2: The Binding

Oct 2: Dick Johnson Is Dead

Oct 2: Emily In Paris

Oct 2: Òlòtūré

Oct 2: Serious Men

Oct 2: Song Exploder

Oct 2: Vampires vs. the Bronx

Oct 3: Truth or Dare

Oct 4: David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Oct 5: Thor: The Dark World

Oct 6: StarBeam: Halloween Hero

Oct 7: Hubie Halloween

Oct 7: To the Lake

Oct 7: 12 Monkeys

Oct 7: Billy Elliot

Oct 7: Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Oct 7: Funny People

Oct 7: Happy Gilmore

Oct 7: The Jackal

Oct 7: Kick-Ass 2

Oct 7: Kindergarten Cop

Oct 7: Knocked Up

Oct 7: Les Misérables

Oct 7: Schitt’s Creek, Season 6

Oct 9: Deaf U

Oct 9: Fast & Furious Spy Racers, Season 2

Oct 9: The Forty-Year-Old Version

Oct 9: Ginny Weds Sunny

Oct 9: The Haunting of Bly Manor

Oct 9: Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

Oct 12: Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Season 3

Oct 13: The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

Oct 13: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Oct 12: Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

Oct 14: BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

Oct 15: A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Oct 15: Love Like the Falling Rain

Oct 15: Rooting for Roona

Oct 15: Social Distance

Oct 16: Alguien tiene que morir/Someone Has to Die

Oct 16: Dream Home Makeover

Oct 16: Grand Army

Oct 16: La Révolution

Oct 16: The Last Kids on Earth, Book 3

Oct 16: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Oct 19: Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 2

Oct 20: The Magic School Bus Rides Again, The Frizz Connection

Oct 21: My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Oct 21: Rebecca

Oct 22: The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

Oct 22: Cadaver

Oct 23: Barbarians

Oct 23: Move

Oct 23: Over the Moon

Oct 23: Perdida

Oct 23: The Queen’s Gambit

Oct 27: Blood of Zeus

Oct 27: Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, Season 4

Oct 27: Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine

Oct 27: Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada/Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score

Oct 28: Holidate

Oct 28: Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Oct 28: Secrets of the Saggara Tomb

Oct 30: Bronx

Oct 30: The Day of the Lord

Oct 30: His House

Oct 30: Somebody Freed Phil, Season 4

Oct 30: Suburra, Season 3

‘Tis the season to be spooked, and I think we’re all ready for some creepy distractions. Sure, there won’t be costumes and trick-or-treaters this year—at least in the same capacity—but that doesn’t mean you can’t create your own creepy vibe. Decorate your home with bills and photos of your exes. (Ghastly!) Scroll through Facebook and find out what your old high school classmates are up to. (Eerie!) Buy the exact same amount of Halloween candy and eat it all by yourself! (Thrilling!)

But most importantly, it’s just the right time to curl up on the couch and consume some delicious candy-coated content from the ghouls over at Netflix Canada! Looking for genuine scares? Something cerebral and artsy? What about heartwarming and Canadian, with a touch of Emmy Award-winning? We’ve got you covered. Here are our top picks for what to watch on Netflix Canada in October.

Emily in Paris (10/02)

I’ve recently taken to watching clips of old series on YouTube to pass the time, and two that keep popping up are scenes from Sex and the City and Melrose Place. It reminds me of what cultural juggernauts both series were in their heyday, and how they transformed creator Darren Star into the hot producer for all things young and sexy. Well, Star returns with this Netflix original series about a twenty-something American trying to make her way in Paris, and while the trailers suggest more whimsy than soap, the fashion and sex are still aplenty.

Song Exploder (10/02)

Ever wonder how some of your favourite ear worms came to be? Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, Song Exploder weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings to get the real scoop behind some of the biggest hits of the last few decades. And this season explores the work of R.E.M, Alicia Keys, Ty Dolla $ign, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more. Exciting! Just good luck getting any of these tunes out of your head after you watch.

Hubie Halloween (10/07)

Adam Sandler and long-time co-writer Tim Herlihy (Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, etc.) have cooked up a comedy-horror film just in time for Halloween. The premise, according to Netflix: “Hubie Dubois thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbour have Hubie on high alert.” OK, you’ve got my attention! Like most Sandler/SNL-affiliated projects, just about everyone you can imagine is in this thing, including Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta (!) and Kenan Thompson.

Schitt’s Creek, the Final Season (10/07)

The little Canadian show that could and then did, well beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. Nine Emmys! A historic sweep of the comedy category, including awards for writing, directing, performances by the entire core cast, and overall series. Much ink has been spilled on the various charms of Schitt’s Creek (including by yours truly), but for anyone holding out—just go watch it. It’s great, and deserving of the attention. And Dan Levy? If you ever read this: I’m a queer BIPOC TV writer who would happily work with you. Have your people (actual agents) call my people (my parents, possibly some Barbies).

The Haunting of Bly Manor (10/09)

Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting anthology series continues with Bly Manor, an adaptation of Henry James’s chilling yarn The Turn of the Screw. I thoroughly enjoyed the first outing in this series (the single-take episode remains a high point), and Flanagan continues to prove himself to be incredibly adept at adapting spooky tales for the screen (See also: Doctor Sleep). The plot: An American nanny (the awesome Victoria Pedretti) comes to care for two orphaned kids at a creepy old estate and, well, creepy stuff happens, possibly involving some creepy ghosts. You’ll just have to see!

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (10/16)

Aaron Sorkin brings his distinctive storytelling brand to Netflix with this legal drama about the Chicago 7, a group of anti-Vietnam protesters charged with conspiracy to incite riots around the 1968 Democratic convention. This thing was supposed to be true theatrical awards bait, but COVID-19 meant that it had to find a second home on Netflix. Still, there’s no denying the star power in this film: Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Daniel Flaherty and more.

Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 2 (10/19)

The first volume of this rebooted true crime series captivated audiences and basically ate up my whole summer with late night googles about French murder houses, unexplained hotel roof jumpers and UFO sightings. Well, my internet search history is about to get weird again with the release of the Volume 2. Six new mysteries! The creepy theme song! Me, hidden beneath a blanket, then sleeping with the light on! (Between this and Bly Manor, I should probably invest in a herbal sleep aid.)

Rebecca (10/21)

Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 gothic novel—about a newly married woman living in the shadow of her husband’s first wife… and with a sinister housekeeper at a creepy old estate—was famously adapted by Alfred Hitchcock in 1940. Well, some eighty years and a few stage, Bollywood and television adaptations later, we have another kick at the can, starring Lily James, Armie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas. The trailers make the film look glossy and a bit campy, so I’m in! Plus, Armie Hammer isn’t the worst thing to look at on a gloomy Tuesday. Marry me and take me to your creepy manor, Armie!

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (10/21)

Doesn’t it feel weirdly like true interview shows are no longer a thing? Like, even with Ellen in the daytime and the Jimmys at night, gone are the days when you could dig into some insightful conversation between a charming host and a public figure. Personally, I blame the semi-retirement of Oprah Winfrey and David Letterman, interviewers who set a tone that hasn’t been matched by more recent hosts. Well, don’t despair! Winfrey is back doing interviews on Apple+ and here is Letterman doing his thing over at Netflix. This time around, he’ll be interviewing Lizzo, Kim Kardashian West, Dave Chappelle and Robert Downey Jr. Intrigued about this one.

Holidate (10/28)

Emma Roberts is the hardest working actor in showbiz. Sure, her famous aunt is a legend and one of the last true bankable Hollywood stars, but this Roberts deserves praise in her own right—continuing to hustle her way through a serviceable career in Ryan Murphy vehicles and smaller, direct-to-stream flicks. You do you, Emma Roberts! Here she is in a Netflix romantic comedy about a woman (Roberts) and man (Luke Bracey) who make a pact to be each other’s totally-not-romantic plus one through a year full of holidays. I wonder how this will shake out? (Romantically, I bet.)

Plus, make sure you catch these titles before they’re gone for good!

Everything that’s leaving Netflix in October

Leaving Oct 19: Scary Movie

Leaving Oct 19: Scary Movie 2

Leaving Oct 19: Scary Movie 3

Leaving Oct 19: Scary Movie 4

Leaving Oct 19: Scary Movie 5

Leaving Oct 31: Back to the Future

Leaving Oct 31: Back to the Future Part II

Leaving Oct 31: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Leaving Oct 31: Deadpool 2

Leaving Oct 31: The Matrix

Leaving Oct 31: Superbad