What's New on Netflix Canada—Plus, What's Leaving—in May

SOS! You only have a month left to watch 'Center Stage!' We may be losing a few classic gems from Netflix in May, but thankfully we're also getting a slew of new original titles, like 'The Lovebirds' plus some old faves like 'Back to the Future' and 'The Big Lebowski.' Read on for our top picks for what to watch this May

Everything that’s coming to Netflix Canada in May

May 1: All Day and a Night

May 1: Almost Happy

May 1: Get In

May 1: Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

May 1: The Half Of It

May 1: Hollywood

May 1: Into the Night

May 1: Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2

May 1: Mrs. Serial Killer

May 1: Reckoning, Season 1

May 1: 3 Ninjas: Kick Back

May 1: Back to the Future

May 1: Back to the Future Part II

May 1: Bad Boys

May 1: Balto

May 1: Barely Lethal

May 1: Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

May 1: Dante’s Peak

May 1: Das Boot: Director’s Cut

May 1: Deadpool 2

May 1: Fifty Shades Freed

May 1: Gravity

May 1: Happy Feet

May 1: I Am Divine

May 1: Masha and the Bear, Season 4

May 1: Non-Stop

May 1: Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

May 1: Rambo

May 1: The Cold Light Of Day

May 1: The Devil’s Own

May 1: The Interpreter

May 1: The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking

May 1: The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

May 1: Thoroughbreds

May 1: To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

May 1: Tremors

May 1: Turbo

May 1: Underworld: Awakening

May 1: Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

May 1: Warrior

May 5: Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

May 6: The Adjustment Bureau

May 6: Ali G Indahouse

May 6: The Big Lebowski

May 6: Captains Courageous

May 6: Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

May 6: Love Actually

May 6: Scent of a Woman

May 6: Smokin’ Aces

May 7: Iron Man 3

May 7: Scissor Seven, Season 2

May 8: 18 regali

May 8: Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

May 8: Dead to Me, Season 2

May 8: The Eddy

May 8: The Hollow, Season 2

May 8: Valeria

May 10: Gold

May 11: Bordertown, Season 3

May 11: Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

May 11: Trial By Media

May 12: True: Terrific Tales

May 12: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

May 13: The Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 3

May 13: The Wrong Missy

May 14: Knightfall, Season 2

May 15: Chichipatos

May 15: I Love You, Stupid

May 15: Inhuman Resources

May 15: Magic for Humans, Season 3

May 15: She-Ra and the Princess of Power, Season 5

May 15: White Lines

May 16: La reina de Indias y el conquistador

May 16: This Is The End

May 17: Pacific Rim: Uprising

May 18: The Big Flower Fight

May 19: Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

May 19: Shrek

May 19: Sweet Magnolias

May 20: Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

May 20: Rebelión de los Godinez

May 22: The 100, Season 7

May 22: Control Z

May 22: History 101

May 22: The Lovebirds

May 22: Selling Sunset, Season 2

May 22: Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series, Season 2

May 23: Dynasty, Season 3

May 24: Heartland, Season 13

May 25: Ne Zha

May 26: Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

May 27: I’m No Longer Here

May 28: Animal Kingdom, Season 4

May 28: Dorohedoro

May 28: La corazonada

May 29: Space Force

May 29: Somebody Feed Phil, Season 3

May 31: High Strung Free Dance

Nice to see you again, albeit at least six feet away and behind a sheet of plexiglass!

Love your DIY haircut—bangs, a bold choice—and appreciate the sourdough starter. I’ll get to feeding it just after I sanitize the container, door knobs and counter, but before the weekly Zoom call with the team. We’re wearing crazy hats today! Then I’m going to a birthday party, also on Zoom, while checking in on a drag performance on Instagram Live. Is it possible to have more of a social life during a quarantine? Because I’d long for a little bit of relaxation…

Thankfully, Netflix Canada is offering a bunch of exciting options this May to help you kick back, so check them out, and please—stay safe and healthy.

The best new movies and shows on Netflix Canada May 2020

Hollywood (5/01)

Hollywood is the first of a number of high-profile projects Glee/American Horror Story/Pose creator Ryan Murphy has shepherded at Netflix as part his massive content deal. Following a group of aspiring filmmakers and actors trying to make it in post-WWII Tinseltown, this limited series checks all the boxes for Murphy loyalists. Campy period drama that plays fast-and-loose with history? Bigger names sprinkled alongside familiar performers from previous projects? Queerness, race and gender embedded somewhere in the text? You betcha! Darren Criss, Dylan McDermott, Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons and Queen Latifah are just a few of the names on the call sheet

The Lovebirds (5/22)

The first megaplex casualty of the COVID-19 era, The Lovebirds was all set for theatrical release when shutdowns brought on by distancing measures forced Paramount to rethink its distribution strategy. The result was selling it off to Netflix, which could be a blessing in disguise for this romantic action comedy, as the streamer tends to be a destination for rom-com lovers. Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani are both charming and teetering on the edge of mega stardom, and the premise (unwitting couple get drawn into criminal underworld) is a reliable enough.

Dead to Me, Season 2 (5/08)

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return for a second season of Liz Feldman’s dark comedy about a widow forging an unlikely friendship at a support group. The first season was a tight, easy watch, buoyed by the chemistry of the leads and some pretty clever twists, so I’ll definitely keep watching. Plus…don’t you want to give these performers something nice? Applegate and Cardellini are both so good and often the best part of any project they’re in. Let’s support them!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (5/12)

This month’s most surprising release is the return of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt—this time in the form of a one-off, choose-your-own-adventure style interactive special. After last year’s solid finale, I’m a bit surprised to see this world revisited, and the interactive gimmick seems at odds with the tight, mile-a-minute joke style of Robert Carlock and Tina Fey (or, at the very least, would have been better suited to the hijinks of 30 Rock). But any Carlock and Fey is some Carlock and Fey, and so this will have to tide me over until their new projects are released.

Snowpiercer (5/17)

The amazing Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) science-fiction film about a post-apocalyptic uprising on a massive train that circles the globe has been adapted for television. I’d be cynical about this, especially given the gigantic scale of the project and the creative shoes that need to be filled, but shepherding it is Graeme Manson of Orphan Black fame, and that series was easily one of my genre favourites. At the very least, it’ll be interesting to revisit this claustrophobic premise through the lens of our own claustrophobic circumstances.

The Half of It (5/01)

A romantic comedy about nerdy teen (Leah Lewis) who agrees to help a lovelorn jock (Daniel Diemer) write love letters to his crush (Alexxis Lemire). The twist? They’re both infatuated with the same girl, leading all three on “a journey of discovery to some unexpected places.” Man, I would have killed to have this kind of representation as a nerdy gay teen journalling away about the volleyball captain and crying over my Sarah McLachlan record. Such things were not possible then! But the future is bright, my babies.

The Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 3 (5/13)

The third season of The Great Canadian Baking Show swapped Dan Levy and Julia Chan for Baroness Von Sketch’s Carolyn Taylor and Aurora Browne, and the new hosts brought their quirky, observational energy to the format with much acclaim. And at a time when most of us are indulging in various culinary delights, this show is sure to inspire in the kitchen.

Space Force (5/29)

The Office alums Greg Daniels and Steve Carrell join forces (ha, ha) in this science fiction comedy series about a group of individuals tasked with forming the United States Space Force. The trailer is like a Who’s Who of current comedy, with John Malcovich, Ben Schwartz, Fred Willard and Lisa Kudrow in the mix.

Plus, make sure you catch these titles before they’re gone for good!

Everything that’s leaving Netflix in May

Leaving May 4: The House Bunny

Leaving May 5: Erin Brockovich

Leaving May 23: Drop Dead Diva, Seasons 1–6

Leaving May 30: Center Stage