What's New on Netflix Canada—Plus, What's Leaving—in March

Everything that’s coming to Netflix Canada in March
March 1: Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2
March 1: Beyond the Lights
March 1: Constantine
March 1: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
March 1: High Noon
March 1: His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
March 1: Isle of Dogs
March 1: Land of the Dead
March 1: Moneyball
March 1: October Sky
March 1: Phantom Thread
March 1: Pitch Perfect 3
March 1: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 11
March 1: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 11
March 1: Shaun of the Dead
March 1: Thank You for Your Service
March 1: The Producers
March 1: Vanity Fair
March 1: What a Girl Wants
March 1: Wimbledon
March 3: Ready Player One
March 3: Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
March 4: Coal Miner’s Daughter
March 4: Drag Me to Hell
March 4: Fear
March 4: National Lampoon’s Animal House
March 4: Riverdale: Season 4 (weekly episodes)
March 5: Castlevania: Season 3
March 5: Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
March 6: Guilty
March 6: I am Jonas
March 6: Paradise PD: Part 2
March 6: The Protector: Season 3
March 6: Spenser Confidential
March 6: Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
March 6: Ugly Delicious: Season 2
March 8: Sitara: Let Girls Dream
March 10: Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
March 10: Marc Maron: End Times Fun
March 11: The Circle Brazil
March 11: Dirty Money: Season 2
March 11: On My Block: Season 3
March 11: Summer Night
March 12: Hospital Playlist
March 13: 100 Humans
March 13: BEASTARS
March 13: Bloodride
March 13: Elite: Season 3
March 13: Go Karts
March 13: Kingdom: Season 2
March 13: Lost Girls
March 13: Restaurants on the Edge: Season 1
March 13: The Valhalla Murders
March 13: Women of the Night
March 16: The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3
March 17: Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
March 17: Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
March 19: Altered Carbon: Resleeved
March 19: Feel Good
March 20: A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
March 20: Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2
March 20: Buddi
March 20: Dare Me
March 20: Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2
March 20: Greenhouse Academy: Season 4
March 20: The Letter for the King
March 20: Maska
March 20: The Platform
March 20: Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
March 20: Ultras
March 20: Tiger King
March 23: Sol Levante
March 24: Life of the Party
March 25: Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
March 25: Curtiz
March 25: Signs
March 25: YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3
March 26: 7SEEDS: Part 2
March 26: Black Lightning: Season 3
March 26: Unorthodox
March 27: Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2
March 27: The Decline
March 27: Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
March 27: Il processo
March 27: Ladies Up
March 27: Mark of the Devil
March 27: Ozark: Season 3
March 27: There’s Something in the Water
March 27: True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
March 27: Uncorked
March 31: Chip and Potato: Season 2
March 31: Pineapple Express
March 31: Sense and Sensibility
March 31: Step Brothers
Date TBD: Arashi’s Diary – Voyage (new episodes)
Date TBD: The English Game
It’s March! It’s sorta spring!
The temperatures are rising, the days are getting longer and fashion is getting exciting again! I mean, straight men are also back to wearing cargo shorts, and couples have returned to engaging in extreme PDAs on public transit, but we’re not thinking about that stuff. We’re thinking about the joys of spending time outside without frostbite and the possibility of cycling to work. We’re thinking of birds chirping and cherry blossoms. We’re thinking about tentative trips out to the patio and picnic blankets. To new beginnings, y’all!
We’re also thinking about Netflix Canada, and a stellar line-up of March content. A little bit of comedy, a little bit of drama and some classics to boot! Check out the titles we’re most excited for below!
The best new movies and shows on Netflix Canada in March
Feel Good (3/19)
The most buzzworthy March release is the semi-autobiographical half-hour dramedy Feel Good. An up-and-coming comedian named Mae (Canada’s very own rising star Mae Martin) falls in love with a heterosexual woman named George, and sparks fly! The series promises a refreshing take on the romantic comedy genre, focusing on this queer relationship, as well as Mae’s needy parents (Lisa Kudrow!), and her friends in her addiction support group.
Lost Girls (3/13)
Not to be confused with the enjoyable Canadian cult drama Lost Girl (RIP, you wonderful bisexual succubus), this film follows a mother (Amy Ryan) as she hunts for her missing daughter and uncovers a series of murders that are linked with the mysterious Long Island serial killer. Documentary filmmaker Liz Garbus tackles a scripted thriller this time around, but expect it to be just as heavy as her non-fiction work.
Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (3/06)
David Chang’s wonderful culinary series that explores the “cultural, sociological and culinary history” of popular food returns for a second season. Basically, rather than treating food in a vacuum, the show digs into the specific identities that inform various dishes. This first season tackled pizza, tacos and fried rice, and, well, I’m not a foodie and was completely riveted and drooling the entire time, so I suggest you check it out.
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (3/25)
One of the first titles announced on Barack and Michelle Obama’s Netflix slate via their production company, Crip Camp is a documentary perfectly in line with their brand of social activism and change. Focusing on a group of teens who went to Camp Jened (a hippie camp designed for those with disabilities) in the early 1970s, the film follows these individuals as they use their positive experiences in that environment as a motivating force to bring about real social change, advocating for legislation that would impact all those with disabilities.
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (3/10)
Actor, podcaster and comedian Marc Maron brings his brand of sardonic humour to Netflix with this comedy special that tackles everything from celebrity to technology to religion. Maron can be a bit of a mixed bag sometimes, but his recent work on Netflix’s GLOW has been stellar, and this special comes with strong advance buzz and on the heels of a well-received tour.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (3/01)
What if you could erase the memory of a bad relationship? Would you still be drawn to your beloved? (The answer is yes. As someone with a number of exes and prone to bad decision-making, trust me on this one.) But have you watched this film recently? Probably not, and you should. It’s a classic, with a fantastic script from Charlie Kaufman, spellbinding direction from Michel Gondry, a typically wonderful performance from Kate Winslet and a career-best turn from Jim Carrey. Keep a box of tissues handy.
Spenser Confidential (3/06)
Real Talk Moment: I’m not the biggest fan of Mark Wahlberg. Look, I get it—underwear model, NKOTB brother and some good early career performances. But his recent stuff has been pretty lazy, and some of his real-life behaviour has veered between less than stellar and openly problematic. Still, Netflix put a lot of promotional dollars into this comedy thriller, directed by Friday Night Lights’ Peter Berg and co-starring Winston Duke. Check it out if you’re into that sort of thing.
Everything that’s leaving Netflix Canada in March
Leaving March 3: Black Panther
Leaving March 3: Pitch Perfect
Leaving March 3: Pitch Perfect 2
Leaving March 3: The Purge (I feel like there’s a joke in Pitch Perfect leading to The Purge, but I’ll leave that up to you.)
Leaving March 24: A Wrinkle in Time