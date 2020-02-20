What's New on Netflix Canada—Plus, What's Leaving—in March

Everything that’s coming to Netflix Canada in March

March 1: Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2

March 1: Beyond the Lights

March 1: Constantine

March 1: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

March 1: High Noon

March 1: His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

March 1: Isle of Dogs

March 1: Land of the Dead

March 1: Moneyball

March 1: October Sky

March 1: Phantom Thread

March 1: Pitch Perfect 3

March 1: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 11

March 1: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 11

March 1: Shaun of the Dead

March 1: Thank You for Your Service

March 1: The Producers

March 1: Vanity Fair

March 1: What a Girl Wants

March 1: Wimbledon

March 3: Ready Player One

March 3: Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

March 4: Coal Miner’s Daughter

March 4: Drag Me to Hell

March 4: Fear

March 4: National Lampoon’s Animal House

March 4: Riverdale: Season 4 (weekly episodes)

March 5: Castlevania: Season 3

March 5: Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

March 6: Guilty

March 6: I am Jonas

March 6: Paradise PD: Part 2

March 6: The Protector: Season 3

March 6: Spenser Confidential

March 6: Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City

March 6: Ugly Delicious: Season 2

March 8: Sitara: Let Girls Dream

March 10: Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

March 10: Marc Maron: End Times Fun

March 11: The Circle Brazil

March 11: Dirty Money: Season 2

March 11: On My Block: Season 3

March 11: Summer Night

March 12: Hospital Playlist

March 13: 100 Humans

March 13: BEASTARS

March 13: Bloodride

March 13: Elite: Season 3

March 13: Go Karts

March 13: Kingdom: Season 2

March 13: Lost Girls

March 13: Restaurants on the Edge: Season 1

March 13: The Valhalla Murders

March 13: Women of the Night

March 16: The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3

March 17: Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

March 17: Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

March 19: Altered Carbon: Resleeved

March 19: Feel Good

March 20: A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

March 20: Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2

March 20: Buddi

March 20: Dare Me

March 20: Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2

March 20: Greenhouse Academy: Season 4

March 20: The Letter for the King

March 20: Maska

March 20: The Platform

March 20: Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

March 20: Ultras

March 20: Tiger King

March 23: Sol Levante

March 24: Life of the Party

March 25: Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

March 25: Curtiz

March 25: Signs

March 25: YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3

March 26: 7SEEDS: Part 2

March 26: Black Lightning: Season 3

March 26: Unorthodox

March 27: Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2

March 27: The Decline

March 27: Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

March 27: Il processo

March 27: Ladies Up

March 27: Mark of the Devil

March 27: Ozark: Season 3

March 27: There’s Something in the Water

March 27: True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

March 27: Uncorked

March 31: Chip and Potato: Season 2

March 31: Pineapple Express

March 31: Sense and Sensibility

March 31: Step Brothers

Date TBD: Arashi’s Diary – Voyage (new episodes)

Date TBD: The English Game



It’s March! It’s sorta spring!

The temperatures are rising, the days are getting longer and fashion is getting exciting again! I mean, straight men are also back to wearing cargo shorts, and couples have returned to engaging in extreme PDAs on public transit, but we’re not thinking about that stuff. We’re thinking about the joys of spending time outside without frostbite and the possibility of cycling to work. We’re thinking of birds chirping and cherry blossoms. We’re thinking about tentative trips out to the patio and picnic blankets. To new beginnings, y’all!

We’re also thinking about Netflix Canada, and a stellar line-up of March content. A little bit of comedy, a little bit of drama and some classics to boot! Check out the titles we’re most excited for below!

The best new movies and shows on Netflix Canada in March

Feel Good (3/19)

The most buzzworthy March release is the semi-autobiographical half-hour dramedy Feel Good. An up-and-coming comedian named Mae (Canada’s very own rising star Mae Martin) falls in love with a heterosexual woman named George, and sparks fly! The series promises a refreshing take on the romantic comedy genre, focusing on this queer relationship, as well as Mae’s needy parents (Lisa Kudrow!), and her friends in her addiction support group.

Lost Girls (3/13)

Not to be confused with the enjoyable Canadian cult drama Lost Girl (RIP, you wonderful bisexual succubus), this film follows a mother (Amy Ryan) as she hunts for her missing daughter and uncovers a series of murders that are linked with the mysterious Long Island serial killer. Documentary filmmaker Liz Garbus tackles a scripted thriller this time around, but expect it to be just as heavy as her non-fiction work.

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (3/06)

David Chang’s wonderful culinary series that explores the “cultural, sociological and culinary history” of popular food returns for a second season. Basically, rather than treating food in a vacuum, the show digs into the specific identities that inform various dishes. This first season tackled pizza, tacos and fried rice, and, well, I’m not a foodie and was completely riveted and drooling the entire time, so I suggest you check it out.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (3/25)

One of the first titles announced on Barack and Michelle Obama’s Netflix slate via their production company, Crip Camp is a documentary perfectly in line with their brand of social activism and change. Focusing on a group of teens who went to Camp Jened (a hippie camp designed for those with disabilities) in the early 1970s, the film follows these individuals as they use their positive experiences in that environment as a motivating force to bring about real social change, advocating for legislation that would impact all those with disabilities.

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (3/10)

Actor, podcaster and comedian Marc Maron brings his brand of sardonic humour to Netflix with this comedy special that tackles everything from celebrity to technology to religion. Maron can be a bit of a mixed bag sometimes, but his recent work on Netflix’s GLOW has been stellar, and this special comes with strong advance buzz and on the heels of a well-received tour.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (3/01)

What if you could erase the memory of a bad relationship? Would you still be drawn to your beloved? (The answer is yes. As someone with a number of exes and prone to bad decision-making, trust me on this one.) But have you watched this film recently? Probably not, and you should. It’s a classic, with a fantastic script from Charlie Kaufman, spellbinding direction from Michel Gondry, a typically wonderful performance from Kate Winslet and a career-best turn from Jim Carrey. Keep a box of tissues handy.

Spenser Confidential (3/06)

Real Talk Moment: I’m not the biggest fan of Mark Wahlberg. Look, I get it—underwear model, NKOTB brother and some good early career performances. But his recent stuff has been pretty lazy, and some of his real-life behaviour has veered between less than stellar and openly problematic. Still, Netflix put a lot of promotional dollars into this comedy thriller, directed by Friday Night Lights’ Peter Berg and co-starring Winston Duke. Check it out if you’re into that sort of thing.

Plus, make sure you catch these titles before they’re gone for good!

Everything that’s leaving Netflix Canada in March

Leaving March 3: Black Panther

Leaving March 3: Pitch Perfect

Leaving March 3: Pitch Perfect 2

Leaving March 3: The Purge (I feel like there’s a joke in Pitch Perfect leading to The Purge, but I’ll leave that up to you.)

Leaving March 24: A Wrinkle in Time