What’s New on Netflix Canada—Plus, What’s Leaving—in June

It's a Full House on Netflix this month, with serial killers, politicians, Vietnam vets and Audrey Hepburn! Plus, your last chance to catch Mad Men and Baby Mama! Read on for our top picks for what to watch in June

June 1: Beethoven

June 1: Black Snake Moan

June 1: Breakfast at Tiffany’s

June 1: Broken City

June 1: Cape Fear

June 1: Cocomelon, Season 1

June 1: Coraline

June 1: The Darkest Hour

June 1: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

June 1: First Knight

June 1: Funny Girl

June 1: Goon

June 1: The Grudge 2

June 1: The Hunt for Red October

June 1: Into the Wild

June 1: Jurassic Park

June 1: Kung Fu Hustle

June 1: The Last Airbender

June 1: The Lost World: Jurassic Park

June 1: National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

June 1: The Road to El Dorado

June 1: Schindler’s List

June 1: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

June 1: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

June 1: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

June 1: U-571

June 2: Fuller House, Season 5 final episodes

June 2: Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On, Season 1

June 3: The Fast and the Furious

June 3:2 Fast 2 Furious

June 3: The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

June 3: Fast & Furious

June 3: Fast Five

June 3: Fast & Furious 6

June 3: Furious 7

June 3: Spelling the Dream

June 4: The 100, Season 7

June 4: Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

June 4: Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu?

June 6: 13 Reasons Why, Season 4

June 6: Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

June 6: Hannibal, Seasons 1–3

June 6: The Last Days of American Crime

June 6: Queer Eye, Season 5

June 7: Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly)

June 9: Modern Family, Seasons 9–10

June 9: New Girl, Season 7

June 9: Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

June 10: Curon

June 10: Lenox Hill

June 10: Reality Z

June 12: Da 5 Bloods

June 12: Dating Around, Season 2

June 12: F is for Family, Season 4

June 12: Jo Koy: In His Elements

June 12: Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Season 2

June 12: ONE PIECE: Alabasta

June 12: ONE PIECE: East Blue

June 12: ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

June 12: ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

June 12: Picture Perfect 2

June 12: The Search

June 12: Sicario: Day of the Soldado

June 12: The Woods

June 13: Alexa & Katie

June 14: Marcella, Season 3

June 16: Captain America: Civil War

June 17: Mr. Iglesias, Part 2

June 18: A Whisker Away

June 18: The Order, Season 2

June 19: Babies, Part 2

June 19: Father Soldier Son

June 19: Feel the Beat

June 19: Floor Is Lava

June 19: Lost Bullet

June 19: Girls from Ipanema, Season 2

June 19: One-Way To Tomorrow

June 19: The Politician, Season 2

June 19: Rhyme Time Town

June 19: Wasp Network

June 20: Push

June 22: Anne with an E, Season 3

June 23: Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

June 23: The Meg

June 24: Athlete A

June 24: Crazy Delicious

June 24: Nobody Knows I’m Here/Nadie sabe que estoy aqui

June 24: Sons of Anarchy, Season 2

June 26: Amar y vivir

June 26: Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

June 26: Home Game

June 30: Adu

June 30: BNA

June 30: George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half

That’s right, folks. It’s June. JUNE.

Somehow, time keeps soldiering on despite our current bizarre circumstances. Chances are you’ve probably completed most of the home DIY projects and already tossed out your sourdough starter. Or maybe your partner/roomie is making you climb the wall and you’re tired of the endless slog that is purchasing groceries in a pandemic. I understand. These unprecedented, challenging times require unprecedented, challenging amounts of patience, and we’re all angling for a bit of a break.

Thankfully, Netflix Canada brings some relief directly to your screen with another month of exciting content! Classic films, original series—you name it. Your care package is here, my friends.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (6/01)

Look, I know a bunch of you are rolling your eyes at my decision to list Breakfast at Tiffany’s as a notable watch this month, but here’s the thing—I’ll take my comfort where I can get it, and Audrey Hepburn films are the ultimate comfort food. Just effortless beauty and charisma, Hepburn elevates an otherwise slight film with a memorable performance. Just skip the unfortunate Mickey Rooney stuff. (Plus, if this film doesn’t tickle your fancy, there’s also the first two Jurassic Park films, the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trilogy, and E.T. available this month. So you have lots of nostalgia to choose from.)

Fuller House: The Farewell Season (6/02)

Congrats, everyone! You’ve survived not one, but TWO iterations of this franchise. The Tanner-Fuller clan packs it in after five seasons of emoji jokes, and everyone is ready to share their final group hugs and say their awkward goodbyes (well, at least until Fullest House in 2040). But wait… has anyone seen Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin)? Certainly she wouldn’t miss DJ’s wedding and Stephanie’s baby! I wonder what could be keeping her?

13 Reasons Why, Season 4(6/05)

13 Reasons Why made quite the splash when it premiered back in 2017, and although the controversy surrounding its glorification of suicide overshadowed the series itself, many forget just how compelling that first season was—buoyed by Katherine Langford’s unforgettable performance and solid writing. The fourth and final season premieres this month, and while the series has struggled to find its footing since moving past the source material, there’s still a lot of talent here to make the watch worthwhile.

Hannibal, Seasons 1–3 (6/05)

Yes, it’s depressing to lose the glory that is Mad Men this month (watch it before it goes on the 9th!), but thankfully the Netflix gods chose to bring this wonderful little chestnut out of the vault. Bryan Fuller’s take on the Hannibal Lecter mythology is smart, grisly and luridly sexy, remixing the best elements of the source material while still managing to distance itself from the mighty shadow of Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs. And did I mention gorgeous visuals and solid performances by Mads Mikkelsen, Hugh Dancy, Laurence Fishburne, Gillian Anderson, Scott Thompson and more?

Da 5 Bloods (6/12)

A Spike Lee Netflix joint about a group of African American vets returning to Vietnam to locate the remains of their fallen commander and a bounty of buried gold. The cast is stacked (Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isian Whitlock Jr and Chadwick Boseman) and the subject matter is—in typical Lee fashion—provocative. Excited about this one.

The Politician, Season 2 (6/19)

Ryan Murphy’s soapy political satire returns, this time with legendary actresses Judith Butler and Bette Midler in tow as political adversaries to Ben Platt’s Payton Hobart as he runs for state senate. If you’re a Murphy fan, you’ll be sure to love it. And at the very least, it will keep you occupied until his next Netflix project (and there are more than a couple in the pipeline).

Athlete A (6/24)

It’s always hard to know which Netflix docs will hit with the general public (I definitely missed the boat on Tiger King, sorry, y’all), but this true crime film definitely comes with the most buzz, as it explores how a team of Indianapolis reporters exposed the sexual abuse committed by USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. This will be a harrowing watch, but worth it.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (6/26)

Originally scheduled to be released alongside the actual Eurovision Song Contest, this comedy flick stars Will Ferrell and Canadian treasure Rachel McAdams as two Icelandic singers vying for fame in the popular singing competition, and are joined by Demi Lovato, Dan Stevens and Pierce Brosnan. I’m not really sure what to make of this one, but what else are you doing? Nothing. So watch this.

Plus, make sure you catch these titles before they’re gone for good!

Everything that’s leaving Netflix in June

Leaving June 3: Baby Mama

Leaving June 3: Cinderella Man

Leaving June 3: The Bone Collector

Leaving June 9 : Mad Men, Seasons 1–7 (Sadness!)

Leaving June 14: Star Trek

Leaving June 24: Avengers: Infinity War

Leaving June 29: Wet Hot American Summer

Leaving June 30: The Dark Crystal

Leaving June 30: Now You See Me