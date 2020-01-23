What's New on Netflix Canada—Plus, What's Leaving—in February

Everything that’s coming to Netflix Canada in February

Feb 1: Changeling

Feb 1: Crazy, Stupid, Love

Feb 1: Darkest Hour

Feb 1: Frost/Nixon

Feb 1: Gone with the Wind

Feb 1: Munich

Feb 1: Nights in Rodanthe

Feb 1: P.S. I Love You

Feb 1: Red Sparrow

Feb 1: Saint Seiya: Season 6

Feb 1: The Adventures of Tintin

Feb 1: Wedding Crashers

Feb 1: You’ve Got Mail

Feb 3: Sordo

Feb 3: Team Kaylie: Part 3

Feb 4: Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

Feb 5: 8 Mile

Feb 5: Along Came Polly

Feb 5: Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Feb 5: La boda de la abuela

Feb 5: The Land Before Time

Feb 5: The Pharmacist

Feb 5: Public Enemies

Feb 6: Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Feb 6: The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 10)

Feb 7: Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

Feb 7: Horse Girl

Feb 7: Locke & Key

Feb 7: My Holo Love

Feb 7: Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb 8: The Coldest Game

Feb 9: Better Call Saul: Season 4

Feb 9: Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Feb 9: Polaroid

Feb 11: CAMINO A ROMA

Feb 11: 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Feb 11: To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Feb 13: Dragon Quest Your Story

Feb 13: The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 11)

Feb 13: Love is Blind

Feb 13: Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Feb 14: Cable Girls: Final Season

Feb 14: Isi & Ossi

Feb 14: A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Feb 17: The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Feb 19: Chef Show: Volume 3

Feb 19: Vikings: Season 3

Feb 20: The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 12)

Feb 20: Spectros

Feb 21: Babies

Feb 21: Gentefied

Feb 21: Glitch Techs

Feb 21: Puerta 7

Feb 21: System Crasher

Feb 26: Arrival

Feb 26: I Am Not Okay with This

Feb 27: Altered Carbon: Season 2

Feb 27: The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 13)

Feb 27: Followers

Feb 27: Happy!: Season 2

Feb 27: Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution

Feb 28: All The Bright Place

Feb 28: Babylon Berlin: Season 3

Feb 28: Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Feb 28: Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Feb 28: Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Feb 28: Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Feb 28: La trinchera infinita

Feb 28: Queen Sono

Feb 28: Restaurants on the Edge

Feb 28: Unstoppable

Congrats, everyone! We’ve made it to February, the month of love. Whether you love another human being, your cats or just yourself, there is so much to celebrate! I mean, we have another holiday dedicated almost entirely to chocolate, so there’s that, plus winter is more than halfway through. And the days are getting longer! And is that…sunshine?

February also brings with it a surplus of new Netflix content. So, whether you’re in the mood for a rom com, a psychological thriller or some exciting reality show shenanigans, the streamer has just what you’re looking for this season. Here’s our top picks!

The best new movies and shows on Netflix in February



1. Horse Girl (2/7)

Alison Brie (whose ridiculously impressive resume includes Mad Men, Community, BoJack Horseman and GLOW) stars in this psychological thriller about a young woman haunted by increasingly lucid dreams of alien abduction. Is it all real, or perhaps evidence of a grave health condition? The cast is a who’s who of hip Hollywood, with Search Party’s John Reynolds, Transparent’s Jay Duplass and everyone’s favourite Superstar SNL-er Molly Shannon. Worth a watch!

2. Locke & Key (2/7)

Three kids move into an ancestral home after the mysterious murder of their father, and discover a series of keys with magical powers. As each key reveals information into what truly happened to their dad, the kids also find themselves targeted by a very dangerous demon. From the creative team behind such hits as Lost, Bates Motel and The Haunting of Hill House, this show has a ton of buzz surrounding it and a built-in fan base from the adapted graphic novel.

3. You’ve Got Mail (2/1)

Nothing is quainter than a dated film that presents itself as thoroughly modern. You’ve Got Mail takes that mid ’90s excitement about email and chatrooms and spins it into a classic tale of mistaken identity, with Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks at the height of their romantic comedy powers. Email as a source of romantic mischief—who knew?!?

4. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2/12)

And now for a thoroughly contemporary romantic comedy! Last year’s Netflix hit already has a sequel, with the delightful Lana Condor returning as perennial letter writer Lara Jean. This time around, Lara must navigate the ups and downs of a relationship with Peter (Noah Centineo)… until another recipient of one of her old love letters appears. Can our hero be in love with two men? Dun dun dunnnnnnnnnnn!

5. Gentefied (2/21)

With most urban spaces currently in the grip of gentrification, it was inevitable that the subject would find its way into fictional shows. This bilingual dramedy, produced by Ugly Betty alumna America Ferreira, is about three Latinx cousins forced to navigate their differences as they work to keep their grandfather’s taco shop afloat in a rapidly gentrifying LA. Identity, class and Insta-fame are just some of the subjects the show will tackle.

6. I Am Not Okay With This (2/26)

Based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel, I Am Not Okay With This is about a teen navigating family, high school, her sexuality and… her newfound superpowers. Described as Stranger Things meets Sex Education, the series also stars exciting up-and-comer Sophia Lillis (of It, Sharp Objects and Nancy Drew).

7. Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (2/13)

The second season of this popular crime drama (a spin-off of the original Narcos) premieres with more double-crosses, intrigue, cartels and guns galore set against the backdrop of 1980s Mexico. If you prefer your escapism gritty, this is the show for you.

8. Jeopardy! Celebrate Alex Collection (2/28)

Fans of Jeopardy! will appreciate this collection, which puts a focus on outgoing host (and Canadian treasure) Alex Trebek. I’d keep a box of tissues on hand for this one.

9. Love Is Blind (2/13)

A three-week reality series event—hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey—where various singles sign up to meet their ideal love match, get engaged without ever seeing them and then try to make it work after the fact. Oooh, boy, this will be some hot mess. Netflix made waves with last month’s The Circle, so it looks like the streamer is getting pretty serious about watercooler reality.

Plus, make sure you catch these titles before they’re gone for good!



Everything that’s leaving Netflix in February

Leaving Feb 1: The Mindy Project: Seasons 1–6

Leaving Feb 14: Mean Girls (Noooooooooo!)

Leaving Feb 19: Bates Motel: Season 1–5

Leaving Feb 25: Blade Runner 2049

Leaving Feb 28: Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

