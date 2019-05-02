What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in May

With sun-filled patio dates, farmer’s market outings and music festival season shortly upon us, there is *so* much to look forward to this summer—including a red-hot list of TV shows and movies that will continue to heat up your Amazon Prime Video queue. To kick things off, here’s a list of everything coming to Amazon Prime Canada in May 2019, like gut-wrenching historical romance Cold War, plus a round-up of titles to binge with your special lady after your Mother’s Day brunch.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on May 1

Death in Paradise, Season 1 to 7

Synopsis: A British inspector is transferred to Saint-Marie’s police department, but he hates the sun, sea and sand. The series follow his investigations into murders on the island. Later series see another British DI head the investigative team.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on May 10

Sneaky Pete, Season 3

Synopsis: Sneaky Pete is a highly skilled con-man. But the chance to become more like a normal human being is enticing… it also scares him to death. In Season 3, all the members of the Sneaky Pete family explore their identities; their purpose; where they belong; where they’re going. It’s a dangerous journey. They could lose themselves, or worse—lose their lives.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on May 17

Fleabag, Season 2

Synopsis: Joyful, bleak, poignant and sucker-punch funny, the original cast is joined by a car-crash of new characters as we delve further into the world of Fleabag. With hope and faith at the core of Season 2, our heroine finds herself in the midst of a battle she is determined to win: Fleabag vs. God. Written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on May 21

Preacher, Season 3

Synopsis: After a supernatural event at his church, a preacher enlists the help of a vampire and his ex to find God.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on May 30

Cold War

Synopsis: Cold War is a passionate love story between a man and a woman who meet in the ruins of post-war Poland. With vastly different backgrounds and temperaments, they are fatefully mismatched and yet condemned to each other. Set against the background of the Cold War in 1950s Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris, it’s the tale of a couple separated by politics, character flaws and unfortunate twists of fate—an impossible love story in impossible times.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on May 31

Good Omens

Synopsis: The End of the World is coming, which means a fussy Angel (Michael Sheen) and a loose-living Demon (David Tennant) who’ve become overly fond of life on Earth are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon. But they have lost the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy unaware he’s meant to bring upon the end of days, forcing them to embark on an adventure to find him and save the world before it’s too late.

Mother’s Day Picks Available on Amazon Prime Video

Wondering how to spend Mother’s Day? Look no further. After enjoying a Sunday brunch, cozy up on the couch for a dose of #girlpower with shows and movies that are perfect for a mother-daughter TV marathon. Here are a handful of must-watch titles with strong female lead on Amazon Prime Video Canada:

30 Rock

Synopsis: Emmy Award-winning Saturday Night Live stalwart Tina Fey writes, executive produces and stars as head writer Liz Lemon in the comedy 30 Rock.

Bridesmaids

Synopsis: From the producer of Knocked Up, Bridesmaids takes Maid of Honour, Annie (Kristen Wiig) and four wild bridesmaids on a hilarious ride to their friend’s wedding. Tbh, the mother-daughter relationship between Annie and her mom (Jill Clayburgh) is as hilarious as it is heartwarming.

Parks and Recreation

Synopsis: From Emmy Award-winning executive producers and writers Greg Daniels (The Office, King of the Hill) and Michael Schur (The Office, Saturday Night Live) comes a new comedy about a place where nothing always gets done… small town government.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Synopsis: In 1958 New York, Midge Maisel’s life is on track—husband, kids, and elegant Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she’s good at—and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls).

Desperate Housewives

Synopsis: Secrets and truths unfold through the lives of female friends in one suburban neighbourhood, after the mysterious suicide of a neighbour.

Homecoming

Synopsis: Heidi Bergman is a caseworker at Homecoming, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life. Years later she has started a new life, living with her mother and working as a waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor questions why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi quickly realizes that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.

Charlie’s Angels

Synopsis: Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu star as the captivating crime-fighting trio who are masters of disguise, espionage and martial arts. When a devious mastermind embroils them in a plot to destroy individual privacy, the Angels, aided by their loyal sidekick Bosley (Bill Murray), set out to bring down the bad guys.

Damages

Synopsis: A rising star lawyer crosses paths with a cutthroat veteran attorney who will stop at nothing to win the cases she handles, even if it means manipulating and endangering the family and friends of those around her.

The Good Wife

Synopsis: Alicia Florrick attempts to revive her struggling law career by once again starting her own law firm, this time with the assistance of Jason Crouse (new cast member Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a calm, experienced investigator whom she hires.

Hanna

Synopsis: In equal parts high-concept thriller and coming-of-age drama, Hanna follows the journey of an extraordinary young girl raised in the forest, as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

The Widow

Synopsis: A woman’s search to uncover the mysterious disappearance of her husband leads her to the Congo, where she’s forced to seek the truth about what happened to the man she loved.

