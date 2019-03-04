What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in March

Don’t get us wrong, we love going out for a night on the town, but sometimes after a long week at work, all we want is a cozy weekend on the couch. If your hot weekend plans include face masks, sweatpants and Uber Eats, we’ve got just the thing to add to your night-in agenda. Scroll down to discover everything coming to Amazon Prime Canada in March, like Prime Original The Widow, starring actor extraordinaire (and Pete Davidson’s new bae) Kate Beckinsale. Cheers to staying in, y’all!

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on March 1

The Widow

Synopsis: A woman’s search to uncover the mystery of the disappearance of her husband leads her to the Congo, where she’s forced to seek the truth about what happened to the man she loved. Has she lost everything or is she chasing a ghost? Kate Beckinsale stars as Georgia Wells, and is on the hunt to uncover answers surrounding her husband’s mysterious disappearance.

Chi-Town

Synopsis: Chi-Town follows Keifer Sykes on his meteoric rise from Marshall High School on Chicago’s West Side to his improbable shot at the NBA. This exhilarating multi-year journey of the explosive point guard’s ascent is punctuated by personal loss, debilitating injury and tragic violence. This is an intimate, raw, surprising and unique behind-the-scenes look at a true champion—and what it really takes to make it.

Heavy Trip

Synopsis: Turo is trying to overcome his fears by leading the most unknown heavy metal band in Finland, Impaled Rektum, to the hottest metal festival of Norway. The journey includes heavy metal, grave robbing, Viking heaven and an armed conflict between Finland and Norway.

Number 37

Synopsis: Paying homage to the Hitchcock classic Rear Window, Number 37 tells the story of Randal, a low-level criminal recently crippled by an injury sustained in an illicit deal gone wrong. Cooped up in his apartment in a rough Cape Town neighbourhood, with no one to support him except his devoted girlfriend Pam, Randal is heavily indebted to his former gangmate and sociopathic loan-shark, Emmie. With no way of paying the money back, he despairs for himself and Pam as Emmie violently demonstrates what will happen if Randal doesn’t settle his debt before the end of the week.

After Everything

Synopsis: A young couple’s relationship develops quickly when one of them is diagnosed with a life-changing illness.

Thunder Road

Synopsis: A police officer faces a personal meltdown following a divorce and the death of his mother.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on March 8

Tin Star, Season 2

Synopsis: Filmed in Alberta and starring BAFTA award-winner Tim Roth (The Hateful Eight) and Emmy-nominated Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Season 2 of Tin Star picks up at the moment Season 1 left off, but this time things are different. If Season 1 was about vengeance, season two is a story of forgiveness. Having seemingly destroyed everything he loves, Jim Worth (Roth) has to win his wife Angela Worth (Genevieve O’Reilly) and his daughter Anna Worth (Abigail Lawrie) back. In order to make amends for his actions and rebuild his family, he must save another from destruction. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Bradshaw (Hendricks) is driven to the edge trying to protect her freedom and keep the truth of Gagnon’s killing a secret.

Made in Heaven

Synopsis: This Prime Original chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi. India is a potent blend of old and new. Tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings revealing many secrets and many lies. The supposedly liberal fabric of the upper crust unravels as the duo navigate through arranged marriages, dowry transactions and virginity tests.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on March 11

American Gods, Season 2

Synopsis: Based on Neil Gaiman’s beloved novel, Season 2 finds the battle between Old Gods and New Gods moving inexorably towards crisis point as their destinies collide with those of men. In this strange new world, faith requires terrible sacrifice.

People’s Republic of Desire

Synopsis: People’s Republic of Desire exposes the baffling reality of how virtual relationships are replacing real-life human connections through China’s video-based social network YY—a hugely popular gathering place for over 300 million people in China.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on March 15

Catastrophe, Season 4

Synopsis: In Season 4 of Catastrophe, we re-join the couple after Rob’s (Rob Delaney) secret relapse to alcoholism ended in a dramatic car crash and forced confession to Sharon (Sharon Horgan). Whereas Chris (Mark Bonnar) displayed an unexpected softer side towards Rob and an altogether less soft side to Fran’s (Ashley Jensen) obnoxious new boyfriend. Now, as Rob tries to head on the straight and narrow and Sharon does her best to support, will the couple navigate the relentless tsunami of life’s challenges or see their relationship finally submerged by it all?

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on March 21

American Renegades

Synopsis: A team of Navy SEALs discover an underwater treasure in a Bosnian lake.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on March 29

Hanna

Synopsis: Raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe, Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) has spent her entire young life training to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman). Her survivalist skills are finally tested when she and Erik are separated upon their discovery by a rogue CIA operative, Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) and her team of agents. Hanna has no choice but to embark on a perilous journey alone across Europe as she seeks to reunite with her father and evade—and ultimately take down—the dangerous agents who target them. Hanna’s isolated upbringing offers particularly daunting physical and emotional challenges as she is forced to navigate an ever-deepening conspiracy—one that could be the undoing of both her and her father.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on March 30

Smuggling Hendrix

Synopsis: Yiannis, a faded musician who is about to leave Cyprus for a better life abroad, sees his plans turned upside down when his dog runs away and crosses the Buffer Zone that separates the “Greek South” from the “Turkish North.” Can he smuggle him back in?

Nigerian Prince

Synopsis: After being sent to Nigeria against his will, a stubborn Nigerian-American teenager joins forces with an Internet scammer in order to return to the United States.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on March 31

Rings

Synopsis: A young woman finds herself on the receiving end of a terrifying curse that threatens to take her life in seven days.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Synopsis: Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns to action for a new, tough assignment with his handler Augustus Gibbons.

Time for Ilhan

Synopsis: This documentary follows the 2016 Minnesota House of Representatives campaign of Ilhan Omar, a Somalian immigrant who attempts to unseat a 43-year incumbent and other challengers.

Daughter of Mine

Synopsis: A daughter torn between two mothers, one who raised her with love and her biological mother, who instinctively claims her back.

State Like Sleep

Synopsis: A woman grapples with the consequences of her celebrity husband’s double life after he commits suicide.

