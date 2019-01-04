What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in January

Real talk: 2018 felt like a literal dumpster fire (despite the fact that some good things happened). From the Brett Kavanaugh trial to Crocs collabs, all we want to say is “thank u, next” to last year. If you’re in need of a pick-me-up (saaame), you are in for a freakin’ treat. Here is everything coming to Amazon Prime Canada in January 2019, like the entire award-winning series Will & Grace (the O.G. and the reboot)—plus a bunch more sitcoms that will turn that 2018 frown upside down. Let the binge-watching begin, y’all!

January 11

Informer

After a trivial brush with the law, a second-generation Pakistani young man from East London is relentlessly coerced by a counter-terrorism officer with a questionable past into working for him as an undercover informant, a job that will compromise not only his own beliefs, but also the welfare of those he loves the most.

January 15

Will & Grace (1992), Season 1 to 8

Synopsis: Seasons 1 through 8 of the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning series, Will & Grace­, starring Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.

Will & Grace (2018), Season 1

Synopsis: Back by popular demand, the revival of the award-winning comedy series, Will & Grace returned for fans in 2018.

January 18

The Grand Tour S3

Synopsis: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are back in The Grand Tour, a show about adventure, excitement and friendship… as long as you accept that the people you call friends are also the ones you find extremely annoying. Sometimes it’s even a show about cars. Follow them on their global adventure.

Looking for more LOLs? Here are the most bingeable comedies available on Amazon Prime Video Canada:

Synopsis: In 1958 New York, Midge Maisel’s life is on track—husband, kids and elegant Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she’s good at—and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her.

30 Rock

Synopsis: Liz Lemon, head writer of the sketch comedy show TGS with Tracy Jordan, must deal with an arrogant new boss and a crazy new star, all while trying to run a successful television show without losing her mind.

Community

Synopsis: A suspended lawyer is forced to enroll in a community college with an eclectic staff and student body.

Hot in Cleveland

Synopsis: Three 40-something best friends from L.A. are flying to Paris when their plane makes an emergency landing in Cleveland. Realizing that all the norms from L.A. don’t apply anymore, they decide to celebrate a city that values real women and stay where they’re still considered hot. Plus, Betty White is comedy gold.

The Nanny

Synopsis: After being fired from her job and dumped by her boyfriend, a cosmetics saleswoman becomes the nanny to a rich English widower’s three children. As time passes, the two fall for each other.

3rd Rock from the Sun

Synopsis: A group of aliens are sent to Earth, disguised as a human family, to experience and report life on the third planet from the sun.

Parks and Recreation

Synopsis: The absurd antics of an Indiana town’s public officials as they pursue sundry projects to make their city a better place. I mean, Donna Meagle is a whole 2019 mood.

Jean-Claude Van Johnson

Synopsis: A famous action movie hero and martial arts star comes out of retirement to assume his alter ego as undercover private contractor named Jean-Claude Van Johnson.

Forever

Synopsis: June and Oscar live a comfortable, but very predictable, wedded life when suddenly they find themselves in a completely unexpected situation, raising questions about love and marriage.

The Big C

Synopsis: A suburban mother faces her cancer diagnosis while trying to find humour and happiness as well.

Here’s Lucy

Synopsis: Lucy Carter, a widow with two teen children, takes a job as a secretary for her stuffy brother-in-law. Side note: there are a million reasons why we can’t get enough of Lucille Ball. Reason #1? This GIF:

Shameless (UK)

Synopsis: The lives and relationships of a group of siblings and their estranged father Frank Gallagher on a rough Manchester estate.

The Honeymooners

Synopsis: A bus driver and his sewer worker friend struggle to strike it rich while their wives look on with weary patience.

Gidget

Synopsis: Gidget lives with her widowed college professor father in sunny California and spends most of her days surfing.

