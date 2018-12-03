What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in December 2018

For some, self-care in the winter means slathering on an ultra-hydrating face mask and going to bed at 9 p.m. But for us, wearing our fave holiday pyjamas and binge watching the newest line-up of TV shows and movies into the wee hours of the night is our preferred method of R&R. If you’re like us and looking for something new to stream, we rounded up everything coming to Amazon Prime Canada in December 2018, including Season 2 of Prime Original The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Now all you need to decide is what holiday treat you’re going to nosh on…

December 5:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 2

Synopsis: After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her—especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.

Thursday Night Football

Prime Video’s coverage the National Football League’s Thursday Night Football continues in December with the following games:

December 6: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

December 13: San Diego Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

December 24:

Uncle Drew

Synopsis: After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend Uncle Drew (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time.

December 25:

Absentia

Synopsis: Amazon will bring all ten episodes of the dramatic series Absentia, starring and executive produced by Castle’s Stana Katic, to Prime Video. This marks Katic’s first leading television role since Castle, which she won a People’s Choice Award for in 2016 for Favourite TV Crime Drama Actress. Absentia centres on FBI agent Emily Byrne (Katic). While hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers, Agent Byrne disappears without a trace and is declared dead. Six years later, Emily is found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive and with no memory of the years she was missing. Returning home to learn her husband has remarried and her son is being raised by another woman, she soon finds herself implicated in a new series of murders.

And here’s all of the holiday movies available on Amazon Prime Video Canada:

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Synopsis: Oscar winners Ron Howard and Brian Grazer go to Whoville to bring the world’s best-loved grump to life in this hilarious celebration of the true holiday spirit, which stars Jim Carrey.

The Holiday

Synopsis: Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet play two women, troubled with guy-problems, who swap homes in each other’s countries, where they each meet a local guy (Jude Law and Jack Black) and fall in love.

Adam Sandler’s 8 Crazy Nights

Synopsis: An elderly basketball coach and a troublemaker sentenced to community service team up to referee a youth basketball league.

Last Holiday

Synopsis: A New Orleans cookware salesclerk (Queen Latifah) is led to believe that she has less than a month to live, so she jets off on a dream vacation to live like there’s no tomorrow.

Scrooged

Synopsis: Bill Murray as Frank Cross is a mean TV executive with qualities of a modern-day Scrooge. Before the night is over, he’ll be visited by three ghosts from the past, present and future.

The Snowman

Synopsis: Based on Raymond Briggs’ celebrated children’s book, The Snowman is a family classic for generations to enjoy. One winter’s day, a boy builds a snowman who comes to life at the stroke of midnight. He and the boy play with appliances, toys and other bric-a-brac in the house, all while keeping quiet enough not to wake the boy’s parents. Available now exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You

Synopsis: Based on the iconic Christmas song and popular illustrated book of the same name, Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You featuring Mariah’s music and narration will be a family favourite for years to come. It includes three classic Mariah songs as well as a brand new original song written by the artist herself. When Little Mariah (Breanna Yde) sees a darling little puppy named Princess at the pet store, she suddenly knows exactly what she wants for Christmas. Before her Christmas wish can come true, she must prove that she can dog-sit her uncle’s pup, Jack, a scraggly rascal, who is, in fact, the worst dog in the county. Jack turns Mariah and her family’s perfect holiday preparations upside down in hilarious ways. It wasn’t exactly the Christmas she wished for… it was more than she ever wanted. (Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.)

If You Give A Mouse A Christmas Cookie

Synopsis: Celebrate the season with this fun and heartwarming Amazon Original holiday special based on the award-winning animated series and children’s book. If it’s holiday time in Mouse’s house then, that means Christmas cookies (including a special one for Santa, of course), carolling… and one nearly-destroyed holiday pageant. Can Mouse and his animal friends save the show, without getting utterly distracted along the way? It’s a wild ride as Mouse and his friends embody the friendship and caring at the heart of the holiday season. If You Give a Mouse a Christmas Cookie is available now on Amazon Prime Video.

The Snowy Day

Synopsis: Celebrate the season with this heartwarming Amazon Original holiday special based on the award-winning children’s book by Ezra Jack Keats. Peter goes on a magical, snowy walk to his Nana’s house to bring home their Christmas Eve dinner. (Snowy Day is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.)

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas

Synopsis: The Cat in the Hat (Martin Short), Sally (Alexa Torrington), Nick (Jacob Ewaniuk) and Fish (Robert Tinkler) help a baby reindeer find its way home just in time for Christmas.

Merry Christmas, Mr. Bean

Synopsis: While Christmas shopping, Mr. Bean purchases a bulky string of tree lights before making a shambles of a department store’s toy section. He later manages to acquire a free turkey and Christmas tree, and attempts to conduct a Salvation Army band.

The Beverly Hillbillies Christmas Adventure

Synopsis: The Clampetts decide to head home to the country for Christmas to surprise Pearl and Jethrine… so Mr. Drysdale and Jane arrange for the Clampetts’ first plane ride (with hilarious results). Later, back in Beverly Hills, the Clampetts receive gifts from the Drysdales, including a TV they think is a washing machine and a boat with a pet chimp aboard, which they mistake for a sailor from another country.

The Honeymooners, Christmas Party

Synopsis: Iconic television sitcom about daily life in New York City, The Honeymooners celebrate their first Christmas special.

A Christmas Carol in Color!

Synopsis: This classic film is the original and considered the best adaptation of A Christmas Carol ever made. Seymour Hicks plays a classic Scrooge. Legend Films is proud to bring you this wonderful story of hope and redemption, beautifully restored and in colour for the very first time.

Christmas Cartoon Extravaganza

Synopsis: This excellent Christmas cartoon compilation is packed full of classic family favourites! “Gifts From The Air,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty The Snowman,” “Spunky The Snowman,” “Santa’s Surprise,” “Hector’s Hectic Life,” “Snow Foolin’,” “The Toyland Caper” and “The Candlemaker.”

Holiday Lights

Synopsis: Create a warm, holiday atmosphere in your home with the sights and sounds of Christmas, filmed in high definition. From a cozy, crackling fireplace to colourful light displays, festive Christmas trees and sparkling snow-covered peaks, you’ll enjoy this beautiful scenery accompanied by your favourite Christmas songs. Perfect as a background for holiday entertaining, opening presents or simply relaxing.

Christmas At Notre-Dame

Synopsis: This concert is the first video recording of Luciano Pavarotti’s 1978 Christmas concert at the historic Montreal Notre-Dame Basilica.

Christmas Fireplace with Classic Holiday Films

Synopsis: A relaxing and calming Christmas fireplace with 13 classic holiday films. Santa Claus Story, A Christmas Fantasy, Santa’s Enchanted Village, A Christmas Dream, Suzy Snowflake, Santa Claus Workshop, The Christmas Tree, A Song For Santa, Christmas Customs Near And Far, The Three Little Dwarves, Christmas On Grandfathers Farm, December Holidays and The Christmas Spirit.

Christmas Cartoon Fireplace—A Yule Log of Fun!

Synopsis: A fun and festive way to dress up your TV for the holidays. Watch over 140 minutes of your favourite classic Christmas cartoons play next to a relaxing roaring fire. Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer, Snow Foolin, The Christmas Tree, Spunky The Snowman, Christmas Visitor, Jack Frost, Santa’s Surprise, O Little Town of Bethlehem, Frosty The Snowman, Jingle Bells, The First Christmas and many more.

Spend the Holidays with Liberace

Synopsis: Join the maestro of wonderful entertainment in these holiday specials from the 1950s. Liberace performs classics such as “Turkey in the Straw,” “Jingle Bells,” “White Christmas” and more.

