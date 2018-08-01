What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in August 2018

For the last month of summer (*sob*), we’ve decided to free up our calendar to make a little extra room for the good things in life: patio drinks with your crew, juicy summer reads and, of course, binge-watching. Now, just because you Netflix and chill with a face mask and a heaping bowl of popcorn, doesn’t mean you have to limit yourself to just *one* streaming service—this isn’t amateur hour, people. If you’re looking for a new roster of TV shows and movies to binge ASAP, we rounded up everything that’s coming to Amazon Prime Canada in August 2018, including the highly-anticipated series Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski.

August 1:

I Spy

Synopsis: In this comedic adventure based on the 1960s TV series, special agent Alex Scott (Owen Wilson) and middleweight champion Kelly Robinson (Eddie Murphy) are reluctantly paired for a dangerous mission to recover the Switchblade, a sophisticated prototype spy plane. It has fallen into the hands of nefarious arms dealer Arnold Gundars (Malcolm McDowell), who plans to sell it to a rogue terrorist with access to nuclear warheads. Robinson is asked to penetrate Gundars’ palatial headquarters in Budapest while there to fight in a special bout arranged by the arms dealer, an avid boxing fan. But Scott and Robinson’s newly forged friendship is put to the test when sudden disaster forces allies to become enemies, and the two men must race against time to prevent the Switchblade from embarking on its deadly mission.

Lemur Street

Synopsis: Lemur Street explores two warring gangs of lemurs who live as neighbours on the tropical island of Madagascar. The gangs are each made up of about 20 ring-tailed lemurs, and their lives are packed with drama and infighting as they jostle for dominance. Roving opportunistic males, juveniles causing havoc and the constant threat of territory wars ensure our lemurs lives are full of colour.

Jaguar Adventure with Nigel Marven

Synopsis: Jaguar Adventure is a series that follows Nigel Marven to the Pantanal, the world’s biggest wetland and home to the planet’s largest population of jaguars. Can Nigel realize his childhood dream of coming eye-to-eye with a jaguar in the wild?

Richard Hammond’s Engineering Connections

Synopsis: Join Richard Hammond on a quest to discover the “engineering connections” behind the world’s most advanced engineering projects. These structures are jewels of high technology, and Hammond discovers hidden deep in their DNA an amazing range of unexpected inventions and ideas spanning right across history and originating from every corner of the globe.

August 9:

Pistorius

Synopsis: Pistorius is a four-part feature documentary about the South African Paralympic and Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, who shot and killed his girlfriend in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 2013. The story of a man and a nation both born to great disadvantage, the film follows the challenges, hopes and triumphs of both and the demise of their dreams under the glare of the world media.

Pushing Dead

Synopsis: Dan’s been HIV positive for 22 years. He’s got his $3,000-a-month pill regimen down like clockwork, but when he deposits a $100 birthday cheque and suddenly doesn’t qualify for his assisted healthcare plan, he’s got to scramble to get his life together or risk losing it.

August 14:

The Stinky & Dirty Show, Season 2B

Synopsis: Best friends Stinky and Dirty are back lending a helping wheel to their vehicle friends in Go City. They have new adventures building a rollercoaster and meeting a new friend, Spacey the super spaceship. Based on books by Jim and Kate McMullan with original music from Dan Bern, the show also features celebrity voices like Mark Hamill (Spacey), Jane Lynch, Andy Richter, Joan Cusack and Wallace Shawn.

August 17:

All or Nothing: Manchester City (Prime Original documentary series)

Synopsis: All or Nothing: Manchester City is a behind-the-scenes Prime Original docuseries that gives fans around the world a glimpse into the historic club, its legendary coach, Pep Guardiola, and the personal stories of the players in a record setting, Premier League-winning year. The new series, which will be narrated by Sir Ben Kingsley, will take viewers on an exclusive journey through the whole of Manchester City’s 2017-18 season, from the world-leading training facilities at the City Football Academy, to interviews with the manager, boardroom meetings and the week-on-week stories that unfold within the lives of the players.

Association of Volleyball Professionals

Synopsis: Live from California, the Manhattan Beach Open will be coming to Prime Video August 17–19, followed by The Championships, live from Chicago, IL, August 31–September 2.

August 31:

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Synopsis: This explosive, globe-trotting thriller finds Marine-turned-rookie CIA analyst Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) sitting behind a desk, scrutinizing suspicious financial transactions. Following the money leads Jack and his boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce) to Mousa Bin Suleiman (Ali Suliman), the Syrian-based terrorist mastermind behind a horrific attack in Paris. With assistance from government epidemiologist Dr. Cathy Mueller (Abbie Cornish) and Suleiman’s wife Hanin (Dina Shihabi), Jack becomes an unexpected hero as he races to stop the extremist from unleashing an insidious assault on U.S. soil. An action-packed thrill-ride told in eight heart-stopping episodes Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is an up-to-the minute reimagining of the iconic American hero’s first foray as a CIA operative.

