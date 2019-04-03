What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in April

Celebrating the start of spring typically involves picking up a fresh bouquet of blooms or buying a chic, frilly frock. But this year, we’re ringing in the season by finding a new addictive series—and there’s A LOT to choose from. We’ve rounded up everything coming to Amazon Prime Canada in April 2019, like a new season of satirical sitcom The Tick, plus a round-up of must-watch true crime dramas to feed your investigative obsession. Fair warning: you might want to watch these suspenseful gems in the daytime (trust, you’ll thank us later).

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on April 1

American Gods, Season 2

Synopsis: Based on Neil Gaiman’s beloved novel, the second season finds the battle between Old Gods and New Gods moving inexorably towards crisis point as their destinies collide with those of men. In this strange new world, faith requires terrible sacrifice. New episodes available weekly.

Jellyfish

Synopsis: A young carer discovers an unlikely talent for stand-up comedy.

Song of Back and Neck

Synopsis: Fred rarely gets through the day without falling to the ground with crippling pain. After meeting Regan and visiting an acupuncturist, he finally begins to find relief for both his chronic pain and his persistent loneliness.

The Dark

Synopsis: An undead teenage girl befriends a blind boy that she meets in a forest she haunts and hunts in. Both have been victims of unimaginable abuse, and each finds solace in the other. There may be a chance of light at the end of their tunnel, but it will come with a body count.

Cocaine Prison

Synopsis: From inside Bolivia’s craziest prison a cocaine worker, a drug mule and his little sister reveal the countries relationship with cocaine.

Village Rockstars

Synopsis: A young village girl in northeast India wants to start her own rock band.

Other Side of Everything

Synopsis: For Serbian filmmaker Mila Turajlic, a locked door in her mother’s apartment in Belgrade provides the gateway to both her remarkable family history and her country’s tumultuous political inheritance.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on April 5

The Tick, Season 2

Synopsis: Tick and Arthur have freed the City from The Terror—now they must defend it from new villains and old enemies. That is if they can convince AEGIS, the government agency in charge of superhero regulation, that they deserve the job. But now that the City is “safe enough to protect,” Tick and Arthur begin to see they’ve got competition.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on April 12

Chad Daniels: Dan Chaniels

Synopsis: In his sixth stand-up release, Minnesotan Chad Daniels delivers a brand new hour of comedy of his unapologetic take on parenting teenagers, how America’s gone soft as a nation, his plans for growing old and cake.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on April 19

Bosch, Season 5

Synopsis: Fifteen months after bringing his mother’s killer to justice, Bosch finds himself seeking the truth on two fronts. New evidence in an old case leaves everyone wondering, did Bosch cross the line by planting evidence and imprison the wrong guy? And a murder at a Hollywood pharmacy exposes a sophisticated opioid pill mill, but Bosch’s search for the killers takes him down a dark and perilous path.

All These Small Moments

Synopsis: A teenage boy’s infatuation with a woman he sees on the bus further complicates his already tumultuous adolescence.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime on April 26

Suspiria

Synopsis: A darkness swirls at the centre of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the artistic director, an ambitious young dancer and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

Want to tap into your sleuthing skills? Here are the most bingeable true crime dramas available on Amazon Prime Video Canada:

Lorena

Synopsis: From Executive Producer Jordan Peele, this four-part docuseries investigates the events of 1993, where Lorena Bobbitt sliced off her husband’s penis after years of abuse. John and Lorena Bobbitt’s stories exploded into a 24-hour news cycle. She became a national joke, her suffering ignored by the male-dominated press. But as John spiralled downward, Lorena found strength in the scars of her ordeal.

Pistorius

Synopsis: Pistorius is a four-part feature documentary about the South African Paralympic and Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, who shot and killed his girlfriend in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 2013. The story of a man and a nation both born to great disadvantage, the film follows the challenges, hopes and triumphs of both and the demise of their dreams under the glare of the world media.

Tin Star, Season 2

Synopsis: The epic thriller starring Tim Roth returns for its second season, as Anna offers her father a chance at forgiveness when she tasks him with saving Pastor Johan Nickel, the head of a family who have taken her in, from destruction.

Mirzapur

Synopsis: The iron-fisted Akhandanand Tripathi is a millionaire carpet exporter and the mafia don of Mirzapur. His son, Munna, is an unworthy heir who will stop at nothing to inherit his father’s legacy. An incident at a wedding forces him to cross paths with Ramakant Pandit, an upstanding lawyer, and his sons, Guddu and Bablu. It snowballs into a game of ambition, power and greed in this lawless city.

Homecoming

Synopsis: Heidi Bergman is a caseworker at Homecoming, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life. Years later she has started a new life, living with her mother and working as a waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor questions why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi quickly realizes that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.

Elementary, Season 4

Synopsis: Holmes attempts to rebuild his life in the wake of his attack on Oscar and subsequent relapse.

The Good Wife, Season 7

Synopsis: Alicia attempts to revive her struggling law career by once again starting her own law firm, this time with the assistance of Jason Crouse (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a calm, experienced investigator whom she hires.

