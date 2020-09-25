Stay Connected this Semester With Awesome Mobile Tech From Samsung

Whether you’re a high school student in squeaky new shoes or a doctorate student one year away from wrapping up that PhD, there’s always a special flutter of excitement at the beginning of every school year. This year, of course, that excitement has another undercurrent. In our new normal, it can feel more difficult to connect—or reconnect—with classmates. And while many of the usual ways we make friends at school aren’t available to us right now, that doesn’t mean the 2020-2021 school year has to be a social write-off.
In fact, with affordable and exciting tech like the recently released Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 smartphones, this might be your most connected school year ever. Here’s how these innovative devices can enable you not only build and maintain relationships with your classmates, but also keep you entertained thanks to industry-leading features from Samsung.
Create content your classmates will connect with
It can be hard to get to know people when they’re just a square on a video call. If you want your classmates to see that you’re more than just your essay, Gender Politics In Third Century BCE Athens, build out your socials to really reflect your whole personality. Not only is it a fun way to document this strange time, but it will also give you things to talk about with your classmates next time you see them virtually. PSA: There’s no shame in being the first person to make that Instagram friend request. With the Samsung Galaxy A Series, you’ll have access to not one, but five incredible cameras, all designed to help you create your best content ever, whether it’s your take on the latest dance craze or an Instagram shot showing off your newfound tie-dying skills.
The main camera, 48MP on the Galaxy A51 or 64MP on the Galaxy A71, is amazing for taking crisp, vivid photos both day and night. Keen on showing off your weekend hike with a stunning panorama? The 12MP Ultra Wide camera offers a 123-degree angle of view that can capture all the beautiful fall foliage you see in just one shot. For closer images, the 5MP Macro cam gives you clarity and quality while bringing out ultra-fine details. For added oomph, the 5MP Depth camera helps your subject stand out thanks to multiple Live Focus effects that knock out background noise for professional-looking photos.
Last but not least, we can’t forget to mention our favourite camera—the 32MP front camera. This camera is a selfie-taker’s dream thanks to Selfie Focus mode, which gently blurs the background of your photo to bring your gorgeous face to the foreground.
And—great news—you won’t have to worry about running out of storage space for all these awesome photos either, since both devices offer TONS of internal storage—64GB on the Galaxy A51 and 128GB on the Galaxy A71, to be exact. You can even expand on this further by using a Micro SD to access up to 512GB1 of additional storage space. That’s a lot of content!
Host a post-class hangout
In the past, heading out for a coffee or a beer after class was a great way to get to know other people who were studying the same subject. If you’re taking Sociology 101 sitting in your parent’s living room, 500 kilometres from your actual campus, however, that’s a little harder. But it’s not impossible! Be a bit brave—invite a few people in your seminar/tutorial/group project to stick around afterwards for a video hangout. TBH, they’ll probably leap at the chance! And, if you’re using the new Galaxy A71 or Galaxy A51 device, your video quality will be incredibly impressive: Its Super Steady feature automatically stabilizes live video to give you super smooth and professional content. Your classmates will all be focused on your witty repartee, and not your dodgy camera skills.
Stay in the loop on the latest binge-worthy content
We might not have concerts, clubbing or cheering at our school games, but we’ve still got television and movies to bond over. With the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 devices, you can stream this fall’s binge-worthy shows in vivid colour and high resolution on a stunning Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. Minimal bezels on the Galaxy A Series devices help maximize every inch of screen space (6.7” on the Galaxy A712 and 6.5” on the Galaxy A513) so streaming content on a mobile device won’t feel like a sacrifice.
Oh, and thanks to a *giant* battery of 4,500 mAh (typical) on the Galaxy A714 and 4,000 mAh (typical) on the Galaxy A515—we’re talking streaming/gaming/texting all day6—you don’t need to worry about accidentally ghosting a friend because your battery died in the middle of a call. And if your phone does die, or if you do need a boost, Samsung has you covered there too as both devices feature fast-charging capability.
Make time for your people
It’s cheesy, but true: If you want friendships to flourish, you need to put the time in. How do you balance that while getting your education? With a little strategy, that’s all. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A71 are seamlessly integrated with the rest of the Samsung Ecosystem, including back-to-school essentials such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.
A super-slim tablet with a 10.4 inch screen, the Galaxy Tabs S6 Lite is a dream for jotting down notes in class—and, thanks to the included S Pen, your handwritten notes are converted into typed text, saving SO much time that you can use for hanging out with your new BFFs. (Top tip: Having good notes is a great way to make friends, especially around exam time.) And because keeping up with fitness and wellness goals is an important aspect of conquering the school year (healthy body = healthy mind), Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 also function cohesively with Galaxy Watch Active2. With Samsung Health on the Galaxy Watch series, you can easily start new workouts, track your diet and monitor your sleep habits for a balanced lifestyle. When it comes to connectivity, you can also think of Galaxy Watch Active2 as a smart assistant that helps you stay connected throughout the day. In addition to texts, emails and calendar alerts, you can even stay on top of social media with the ability to scroll and react to posts directly from your smartwatch.
Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 also pair up exceptionally well with Galaxy Buds+. Consider them your virtual lecture, conference call and after school spill sesh partners in-crime. Galaxy Buds+ offer 2-way speakers, 3 mics, crystal clear audio and incredibly long battery life7 so calls with new friends don’t need to end early.
All in all, the Samsung Galaxy A Series is a great option for students looking for a smartphone partner to lead them through the new school year. Featuring exciting Samsung technology, students of every age can experience industry-leading features at an incredibly affordable price point, no sacrifices made.
The Samsung Galaxy A51 is available for $479.99 (regular price) and the Samsung Galaxy A71 for $599.99 (regular price) on samsung.com/ca. For increased affordability, Samsung Galaxy A21 is also available on samsung.com/ca for $309.99 (regular price). This budget-friendly option features all the smartphone essentials needed to conquer your school year.
If you do take the plunge and purchase a Samsung Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A71 smartphone before September 31, you will receive an exciting bonus gift–an e-voucher for 50% off Galaxy Buds+ redeemable at Samsung.com8.
Thanks to 0% financing for terms up to 36 months on select online purchases9, Samsung has made it even easier to get your hands on the Galaxy A Series. Experience awesome smartphone technology when going back to school this year in a way that fits your budget.
