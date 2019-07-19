Julie Vu, Youtube Pioneer and Transgender Beauty Queen

“I had a moment of realization—I could be stealth and transition and no one would ever know, or I can be open and take all the trauma and hate of ‘outing myself’ but help a lot of people.”

You might not know Julie Vu by name, but she is a pioneer in the LGBTQ community. Julie, born John, grew up as a shy child in Vancouver, British Columbia. The second oldest in a family of seven kids, she showed her artistic side early on.

“I really loved painting, drawing—anything artsy, dresses and Barbie dolls. You know my brother and I would go to McDonalds and he would take the Hot Wheels Happy Meal Toy and I would want the My Little Pony. There was that contrast early on.”

High school was a dark time for Julie. Unfamiliar with the term transgender, she initially thought she was gay and transferred schools to give herself a fresh start.

“Back then it was very black and white. You could be gay or straight. Basically, I hid myself from everyone. I changed my name from John to Julian. It was very hard. I was one of the only people in school who was openly gay. I did get bullied.”

The bullying persisted, and a lack of acceptance by her immediate family only added to Julie’s pain. Abandoned by her friends, she struggled with suicidal thoughts. But a bad car crash and near-death experience toward the end of high school ignited her will to rediscover herself.

“The crash lit a fire within me. Life is too short, and it can be taken away at any moment. I started to do more research and came across the term transgender. I was like, this is me! I am not comfortable in the body that I am in right now. I documented my whole transition on YouTube because I couldn’t find the information, I was looking for out there. I managed to push through the depression because I knew I was placed on this earth for a reason. I had a purpose.”

Julie’s candid and genuine approach has garnered her support from all over the world. Her journey has come full circle, from a timid child who hid away to a confident woman—who most recently took the stage in Thailand to represent Canada in Miss International Queen, the largest pageant for the transgender community. Her bravery, not just in sharing her transition but being one of the first to document the entire process, forged a path for others where there was not one before.

“This experience taught me that I am not alone. That it is OK to be who I am. To be different and to be transgender. Educating people brought me out of my shell. People come up to me because they are inspired or feel I have changed their life – even saved them. It means a great deal to me. It is powerful.”







