Ultimate Fall Shoe & Boot Guide: 50 Perfect Pairs to Shop Now

This season’s fall footwear trends have something for everyone: no-fuss (but seriously chic) flats for the woman who walks everywhere, standout statement pairs for those special nights out (or grey days that require a sartorial pick-me-up) and a whole slew of boots and booties to keep you warm and looking extra fierce.

We’ve rounded up all the trendiest fall shoes and organized them into five key categories, so you can easily shop the must-have pairs of the season. So grab your PSL and happy shopping!

Flats Steve Madden Kast Loafer, $130, townshoes.ca

