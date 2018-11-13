10 Gifts That Will Help You Give Back This Holiday Season

It’s always nice to treat yourself or the ones you love during the holiday season, but it’s even nicer when you know you’re contributing to a greater cause. Lucky for us all, it’s becoming more and more common for brands and organizations to contribute in meaningful ways to different charities or movements—whether it’s through donating a percentage of their product sales or through their ethical production practices.

If you want to make your presents extra special this year and are passionate about human rights and sustainability, consider picking one of our chic and fun gift ideas that’ll help people around the world.

1 of 10 Previous Next Tumblr

Canada’s favourite handmade beauty brand is continuing its Charity Pot campaign, but this holiday season you can take your do-good gifting a step further by opting for naked (packaging-free) versions. As usual, 100% of the proceeds go to grassroots organizations in areas of animal welfare, environmental conservation and human rights. Lush Charity Pot Body Lotion, $8 for 50g, lush.ca

Related:

Holiday Gift Guide 2018