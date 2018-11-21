Shopping

The Five Best Apartment-Friendly Black Friday Buys From IKEA

Start the car!

by

IKEA is the great equalizer: people from pretty much every salary bracket and life stage own something from the Swedish furniture megastore—with good reason. IKEA products are super cute and, in most cases, seriously affordable. Here, our five favourite Black Friday buys that are up to 25% off! (In other words, there’s literally no better time to up the Pinterest factor of your pad.)

Friheten Corner Sofa-Bed, $599 (from $799)

IKEA Black Friday 2018 - A corner sofa bed with a pink, white and grey colour palette

(Photo: Courtesy of IKEA)

The star of the show—aside from that gorgeous millennial pink wall—is the inky grey L-shaped sofa. It’s the coziest little corner for reading, gabbing with your girlfriends and enjoying a cup of tea on a lazy Sunday.

Bestå Storage Systems (20% off)

IKEA Black Friday 2018 - A wood media console

(Photo: Courtesy of IKEA)

This storage system is ideal for your nightly Netflix binge watching sesh because there’s a place to store chip bags, cozy slippers, wine glasses and more. Plus, we love the chic natural wood finish.

Morgedel Foam Mattress, $159 (from $199)

IKEA Black Friday 2018 - A grey mattress with throw blankets

(Photo: Courtesy of IKEA)

Sleeping is one of our fave pastimes (duh), so this super comfortable foam mattress is a no-brainer. (Down to shop? All of IKEA’s mattresses are 20% off.)

Samla Boxes (20% off)

IKEA Black Friday 2018 - A transparent bin for storage

(Photo: Courtesy of IKEA)

Because staying organized is ~crucial~ in a small space.

Vejmon Coffee Table, $149 (from $199)

IKEA Black Friday 2018 - A living room with couches, a coffee table and see-through cabinets

(Photo: Courtesy of IKEA)

Another small space essential: this chic round coffee table is the perfect couchside companion. (Not for you? No problem—all IKEA coffee tables are 25% off rn.)

Related:

Your Official, Constantly Updated Black Friday Shopping Guide
The Five Best Black Friday Buys From Aritzia
50 Cute Ikea Finds Under $10 to Upgrade Your Space on the Cheap
Filed under:

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to FLARE Need to Know for smart, sassy, no-filter takes on everything you're interested in—including style, culture & current events, plus special offers—sent straight to your inbox each day. Sign up here.

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram