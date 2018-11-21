The Five Best Apartment-Friendly Black Friday Buys From IKEA

IKEA is the great equalizer: people from pretty much every salary bracket and life stage own something from the Swedish furniture megastore—with good reason. IKEA products are super cute and, in most cases, seriously affordable. Here, our five favourite Black Friday buys that are up to 25% off! (In other words, there’s literally no better time to up the Pinterest factor of your pad.)

The star of the show—aside from that gorgeous millennial pink wall—is the inky grey L-shaped sofa. It’s the coziest little corner for reading, gabbing with your girlfriends and enjoying a cup of tea on a lazy Sunday.

This storage system is ideal for your nightly Netflix binge watching sesh because there’s a place to store chip bags, cozy slippers, wine glasses and more. Plus, we love the chic natural wood finish.

Sleeping is one of our fave pastimes (duh), so this super comfortable foam mattress is a no-brainer. (Down to shop? All of IKEA’s mattresses are 20% off.)

Because staying organized is ~crucial~ in a small space.

Another small space essential: this chic round coffee table is the perfect couchside companion. (Not for you? No problem—all IKEA coffee tables are 25% off rn.)

