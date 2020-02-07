The Best Valentine's Day Gift for Your S.O. Is Knowing How to Take Good Pictures

If there’s one thing that makes a good partner it’s this: the ability to take a super bomb Instagram photo of your significant other. Love, respect, the ability to laugh together and seeing eye-to-eye on finances are all great; but the true test of a partner is their willingness to stand in a semi-public space and snap pic after pic of you while you unabashedly work it. Preferably with some words of encouragement.

Seriously, it’s not too much to ask. Just ask Jay-Z. Over the past few years, the rapper has become a defacto photographer for his iconic wife, Beyoncé, snapping some flawless photos of her as they go about their super glam life (usually in elevators).

Jay joins other #Instahubbies like John Legend and Alex Rodriguez (who is technically still only a fiancé, but works harder than any other partner on this list), and #Instawives like Cara Delevingne.

And everyone should take note. Because if you’re coupled up and looking to truly show your boo that you care, there’s only one way to do so—by becoming the best Insta spouse you can be with the technology you have. TBH, it’s way more valuable than several dozen roses. Here’s how to take good pictures on your phone—courtesy of some of the best Insta couples.

Perspective is everything

Toronto-based artist and photographer Briony Douglas, who has shot for brands like Chanel, Nike and Gucci, advises Insta hubbies and wives to take a minute to play with angles and the way your boo is framed in the photo. “The perspective of the shot is important because each different angle that you shoot at can tell a different story.” And the way in which you shoot your subject can convey very different things. “For example, if you want to evoke a sense of empowerment in your significant other, try shooting from below as opposed to above,” Douglas suggests.

And that doesn’t just mean moving above or below your subject, but where you frame them in your lens, too! Here’s a ~hot~ tip: framing your boo off-centre adds a unique perspective to your photo. For instance, if you’re an iPhone user, playing around with the Ultra Wide camera angle can add even more depth to your picture, leaving you with photos like those found on the Insta accounts of one of Douglas’s fave Insta couples: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. How much would you love your S.O. if they made you look like this?!

And, if you’re looking to get a little creative, use iPhone’s portrait mode, a function that blurs out the background and ensures that your boo truly stands out.

Legend is obviously a *cough* legend *cough* with his angles.

Make sure your S.O. is lit—literally

Along with making sure your partner is framed well, it’s also important to make sure they’re lit to perfection. “I think a lot of people don’t realize that they can use the sunlight as lighting,” Douglas says. If you’re shooting outside, she recommends having your subject facing the suns rays, as opposed to being back-lit. “That’ll give them a nice natural filter on the face, because otherwise you’re going to have those awkward shadows that nobody likes.”

And, although the sun can be your friend when it comes to natural light, Douglas says she actually likes to shoot on overcast days. “The reason for that is that clouds are a natural diffuser,” she explains. Which means that the light from an overcast day is similar to a photographer’s soft box in-studio, which produces a soft, even light. “So clouds are your friend,” Douglas says.

If you’re looking to shoot inside (like in Bey’s iconic elevator selfies), your best bet is to stand *between* overhead lights. Standing directly under a pot light will just lead to harsh shadows on your face…which no one likes.

But just because lighting is important, it doesn’t mean that you should be afraid to shoot at night either. Newer phones from both iPhone and Android are equipped with Night Mode features that use an ambient light sensor to sense when you’re in a low light sitch, and allows you to take super clear and super bright photos without using flash. (Which is a pretty big frickin’ deal).

Pinterest is your friend

And like many things in life, it’s cool to take inspo from other places—in fact, Douglas encourages it. “When you’re starting to shoot for the first time, it can kind of be overwhelming and coming up with an idea on your own can be hard,” she says. “So I often recommend taking a little bit of time to look through Pinterest, because there’s just so many amazing photos on there.”

Especially if you’re looking for a specific *type* of shot, but aren’t exactly sure how it’ll come together, both Pinterest and Instagram are great resources. Surrounding yourself IRL with people who like to take photos is also a good idea, Douglas says. “It’s pretty great because then they’ll inspire you.”

And they can give you some kickass inspo like this:

Comfort is key

The best way to get shots similar to the above Game of Thrones-inspired post is by ensuring your beau is comfortable. If you’re the subject of the photo (the Beyoncé to your partner’s Jay-Z), Douglas recommends blasting your fave tunes. “Music does definitely help a lot,” she says. “The second you put music on, people are more likely to pose and feel comfortable.”

So blast that “Hot Girl Summer,” and let Megan Thee Stallion help you feel like the bad bitch you truly are.

Be patient

Arguably the number-one rule when it comes to being a great Insta partner: Patience. As flawless as Beyoncé may be, you just know that her camera roll is chock full of outtakes: A closed eye here, Jay’s thumb in the frame there, a couple photos with Sir and Rumi running through the lower corner. Life happens and perfection isn’t guaranteed; so it’s important to take your time when trying to get the perfect shot. “Be patient and just take the time to do it,” Douglas advises. “Don’t just take one picture and then walk away; obviously they’re not going to be happy with that. I want some options—I want to take minimum 10 photos, and then switch up the angles!”

“And really at the end of the day it makes your partner happy, right?” And TBH, that’s all that matters. Just take a cue from from Douglas’s all-time fave Insta hubby, Alex Rodriguez. “Literally his whole account is BTS of him shooting [fiancée Jennifer Lopez], and it’s the cutest thing ever.”

And he always gets the job done.

Roses may die, but a great Insta pic lasts forever.