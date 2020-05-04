6 Creative Ideas For Celebrating Mother's Day from a Distance

Even though you can't celebrate IRL, you can still spend time together on her big day

Mother’s Day is May 10, and with quarantine and COVID-19 still very much a thing, chances are that many people won’t be celebrating with their mom or mother figure IRL. Which, let’s be honest, kind of sucks. But just because you can’t celebrate in person doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate mom at all. There are tons of ways to not only show your mom that you’re thinking of her on Mother’s Day (with a super thoughtful and chic gift), but to spend time with her as well. For those who choose to or are able to celebrate, here are some great options for letting mom know you love her—from a distance, of course.

Watch your favourite movie together

Admittedly, the idea of trying to fire up Steel Magnolias at the same time as your mama sounds like a daunting and frankly not-worth-it task. But, fear not, because the days of labouring to ensure you’re both hit start at the exact same second (only to have Mom, naturally, mess it up) are over. Netflix Party is an extension any Chrome user can install that allows you to to synch up your movie *and* chat in-app with friends while you watch the same film. Meaning you *can* watch Steel Magnolias (or the aptly titled, seminal 2016 film Mother’s Day, if that’s more your vibe), sob at the same scenes and then chat about it in real time.

All you have to do is download the extension (and have your fam do the same), have everyone sign in to their respective Netflix accounts and play the same film, and then invite everyone into your specific “party.” (FYI, the Michelle Obama Netflix doc Becoming drops on May 6, just in time for Mother’s Day).

So, the only other thing you need? Popcorn!

Have flowers delivered from a local shop

Especially during tough times, flowers are always a lovely pick-me-up; and even though a lot of shops and services are currently closed, across Canada, flower shops are still open for business—online at least! Many floral shops are still offering delivery (contact-less, of course) or curb-side pick-up, with the option to choose your flowers and plants online—either on their websites or Instagram pages.

Read this next: 16 Canadian Mother’s Day Gifts That Ship Locally

Let your mom know you’re thinking about her by sending her a bouquet of her fave flowers, or a nice plant to tend to while we’re inside.

Cook a meal together

Nothing says quality time like cooking together! And all it takes is a little bit of planning. Food delivery services like Chefs Plate make it super easy. Order the same meal kits for you and Mom by May 6, and they’ll be delivered just in time for Mother’s Day. Then, day of, all you have to do is fire up Zoom, Google Hangouts or House Party, alongside your grill and you can chat, cook and eat together!

Plus, ordering a meal kit helps avoid having to grocery shop and meal plan (which are, TBH, two of the less exciting parts of cooking).

Gift her a book from her fave bookstore

With nothing but time on our hands right now, it’s the perfect time to gift mom that book she’s had on her list forever (or scandalize her with Sally Rooney’s Normal People). Just like flower shops, independent bookstores across the country are also offering delivery or curb-side pick-up. Not sure where to start? Reach out to local bookstores in her area, or check out this Google Map, which highlights independent booksellers across Canada who are operating online and offering delivery or curb-side pickup (put together by Don Gorman, the Victoria-based publisher of Rocky Mountain Books).

And if you’re looking to *really* connect with Mom on the big day, order the same book for yourself and start a fam-jam book club! They’re *all* the rage right now, thanks in part to celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Emma Roberts and Kaia Gerber starting virtual clubs and communities of their own, so why not make an exclusive one just for you and your favourite person? Not only is it a super lovely way to connect while apart, but will give you plenty of content to discuss on your next Zoom call, and give that cursed “end-of-the-world” COVID-19 convo a break.

Read this next: Being a Tiger Mom Is An Act of Love—and Necessity

Have a digital high tea

A staple for many people on Mother’s Day, or just a nice treat for anyone who’s a fan of yummy tea and cute finger sandwiches, high tea is always a good idea for the big day. And although you might not be able to *physically* have tea together (ie: dress up, leave your home and head to a cute AF tea house or restaurant with mom), that doesn’t mean that the activity has to go down the drain all together. Because honestly, the best place to have tea is in your home! Take this opportunity to dress up, brew up some of your fave tea and sit down for a nice afternoon catch-up with your mama via a video sharing app! Finger sandwiches and wide-brimmed hats are optional but highly recommended.

And the best part? Going digital means you can choose a fancy Zoom background for your hang, getting you virtually into the most exclusive venues. High tea at Buckingham Palace, anyone?

Help her with her manicure issues

Chances are that by the time Mother’s Day rolls around, those of use who like to have our nails professionally done will be seriously hankering for a manicure—and that includes mom. Because we won’t be able to spend this mama’s day *in* our fave nail place, why not support them? Across the country, local salons are offering customers the chance to purchase gift cards/vouchers, to be used once we’re all able to safely start re-frequenting our fave nail spots. Not only does purchasing a gift card for businesses like Tips Nail Bar, Lily & Roo and Barbarella help those businesses out now, but can also give your mom something to look forward to.

Read this next: “I Don’t Think I Was Meant to Have a Mom”

Alternatively, if mom just can’t wait for those nail beds to be buffed? Send her an at-home kit! Salons like Toronto-based Naked are sending out at-home packages for patrons to do their nails. Or send her one you’ve put together yourself: some cuticle oil, your favourite nail polish colour and a nail file and you’re good to go!