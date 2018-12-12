Merry Whatever: 18 Women on Navigating Faith During the Holidays

Loving My Family As They Are

“I grew up super Catholic, so Christmas was very church-centric until I was a teen and stopped subscribing to Catholicism. But I owe credit to my mum and dad and the rest of my family: everybody’s very relaxed about religious and spiritual beliefs, so the focus has shifted from The Birth of Our Lord (TM) to hanging out and eating food and respecting whether someone wants to go to church after dinner or would rather fall asleep in front of Die Hard. So for me, Christmas as a grown-ass woman has been the result of years of unlearning religious-based traditions and prioritizing time with my family instead. Which hasn’t been difficult, actually, since the older I’ve gotten, the more I realize I actually really like them as people. Bless us, everyone.” —Anne T. Donahue