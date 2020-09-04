Introducing Our New Membership Program: With FLARE

You care about a lot of sh*t. From pop culture, current events and politics to fashion, beauty and wellness, the stuff you pay attention to is multidimensional, just like you. We take what you care about seriously. And we want to bring you more of it.

In early 2021, FLARE will be launching a brand-new membership program. You’ll get behind-the-velvet-rope access to exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences, including virtual and (eventually) live panels and captivating career conversations, networking events, viewing parties, special shopping deals, pop-up shops and more.

Jump on the list today to learn more. You’re going to love it.

Sign Up Now